Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19680 on: Today at 12:25:54 AM
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 06:00:07 AM
Getting slightly off topic, but tbf to them, this was the first Ive heard of Cazoo and I think its a bloody good idea. The reason you want to see and hear the engine is because who can trust a second hand car dealer? However for the vast majority of people, myself included, if the engine doesnt burst into flames when I turn it on, then thats a good one and the extent of my knowledge.

What Cazoo are doing here is becoming a known, national brand that people can trust. One of the first in the sector besides the dealerships which add on a hefty premium for exactly that reason. I dont need to check the car as Cazoo have done that for me, and if there is a problem, they will take care of that for me too.

Once youve taken that out of the equation and youve decided on a car, the hardest part is getting one with the spec and colour you want, so what easier than a huge national database that brings the car to you?

Villa and the Ev seem like decent partners too. Clubs in big cities which will get the name out to the people who are actually going to use this service, theirs and rival fans, without the added expense of paying to advertise to any sort of large oversees following.

Anyway, theyre shit and I hope that its in the agreement that they have to play Zcars performed on a kazoo before the match next season.

Did a quick scan and the first car I found an exact like for like for, including Mileage showed a 35% higher price than Arnold Clark (which the first big site I looked at)

If this is true for all their cars then it looks like a hefty price to pay for the convenience. There would have to be a way they fund a system of delivering cars nationwide (which is necessary from a single database) plus their 7 day guarantee (plus giving EFC and Villa that cash). Unusual to have national pricing because I am guessing that prices are a little higher in London (I may be wrong)

We'll see but unless I find myself swilling in cash then I don't think it's for me

(Plus I doubt any LFC/Birmingham City/Wolves/WBA fans will be keen on Cazoo now)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19681 on: Today at 12:34:02 AM
Cazoo is basically the 21st century version of a second hand car dealer. You mas as well have Delboy as your sponsor for fuck sakes.  ;D
Logged

FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19682 on: Today at 12:58:16 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:02 AM
Cazoo is basically the 21st century version of a second hand car dealer. You mas as well have Delboy as your sponsor for fuck sakes.  ;D

TIT on the front of the shirts and tits wearing them
Logged

Brian Blessed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19683 on: Today at 12:59:48 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:56 PM
;D

Good on him, and no surprise, and the bitters have to accept it through gritted teeth, as they know how damn lucky they are to have him as manager.

I am sure every day he gets told things by people about Everton fans that must leave him so bemused :lmao

He is far too classy for them. The money must be eye watering, no idea why else hed go there.
Logged

jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19684 on: Today at 01:18:21 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:02 AM
Cazoo is basically the 21st century version of a second hand car dealer. You mas as well have Delboy as your sponsor for fuck sakes.  ;D

Dagenham Motors for a new generation.
Logged

Peabee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19685 on: Today at 02:35:07 AM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on June 29, 2020, 06:09:36 PM
The Esk has been sane on twitter for quite some time now Samie. Get's a lot of shit from the blue loons because of it too.

Yeah I had a good chat with him. He didnt get offended or bitter.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

newterp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19686 on: Today at 03:05:19 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:56 PM
;D

Good on him, and no surprise, and the bitters have to accept it through gritted teeth, as they know how damn lucky they are to have him as manager.

I am sure every day he gets told things by people about Everton fans that must leave him so bemused :lmao

Bemused? He probably is wondering why he didnt ask for even more money.
Logged

fish, barrel, etc.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19687 on: Today at 03:15:40 AM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:35:07 AM
Yeah I had a good chat with him. He didnt get offended or bitter.

Trying out a new set of caveats?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19688 on: Today at 06:46:18 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:00:39 PM
Can you imagine if that was Klopp doing that? They've be up in arms telling everyone how typical it is of us to not give a shit for any of our players and trying to make it seem like Klopp is a twat of the highest order.
Ha. Wed be getting essays calling Klopp a Tory and suggesting the club is some kind of fascistic dictatorship where youre exiled and disappeared if your face doesnt fit*!






*I shouldnt give him ideas really, should I?
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19689 on: Today at 07:28:30 AM
I'm genuinely surprised Stanford University haven't commissioned a few of their top people to write a thesis on the inner workings of the mind of an Everton supporter, it would most likely conclude that they actually hate football....and life itself, for that matter.
Logged
Vote Labour
