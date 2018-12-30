Getting slightly off topic, but tbf to them, this was the first Ive heard of Cazoo and I think its a bloody good idea. The reason you want to see and hear the engine is because who can trust a second hand car dealer? However for the vast majority of people, myself included, if the engine doesnt burst into flames when I turn it on, then thats a good one and the extent of my knowledge.



What Cazoo are doing here is becoming a known, national brand that people can trust. One of the first in the sector besides the dealerships which add on a hefty premium for exactly that reason. I dont need to check the car as Cazoo have done that for me, and if there is a problem, they will take care of that for me too.



Once youve taken that out of the equation and youve decided on a car, the hardest part is getting one with the spec and colour you want, so what easier than a huge national database that brings the car to you?



Villa and the Ev seem like decent partners too. Clubs in big cities which will get the name out to the people who are actually going to use this service, theirs and rival fans, without the added expense of paying to advertise to any sort of large oversees following.



Anyway, theyre shit and I hope that its in the agreement that they have to play Zcars performed on a kazoo before the match next season.



Did a quick scan and the first car I found an exact like for like for, including Mileage showed a 35% higher price than Arnold Clark (which the first big site I looked at)If this is true for all their cars then it looks like a hefty price to pay for the convenience. There would have to be a way they fund a system of delivering cars nationwide (which is necessary from a single database) plus their 7 day guarantee (plus giving EFC and Villa that cash). Unusual to have national pricing because I am guessing that prices are a little higher in London (I may be wrong)We'll see but unless I find myself swilling in cash then I don't think it's for me(Plus I doubt any LFC/Birmingham City/Wolves/WBA fans will be keen on Cazoo now)