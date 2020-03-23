Getting slightly off topic, but tbf to them, this was the first Ive heard of Cazoo and I think its a bloody good idea. The reason you want to see and hear the engine is because who can trust a second hand car dealer? However for the vast majority of people, myself included, if the engine doesnt burst into flames when I turn it on, then thats a good one and the extent of my knowledge.



What Cazoo are doing here is becoming a known, national brand that people can trust. One of the first in the sector besides the dealerships which add on a hefty premium for exactly that reason. I dont need to check the car as Cazoo have done that for me, and if there is a problem, they will take care of that for me too.



Once youve taken that out of the equation and youve decided on a car, the hardest part is getting one with the spec and colour you want, so what easier than a huge national database that brings the car to you?



Villa and the Ev seem like decent partners too. Clubs in big cities which will get the name out to the people who are actually going to use this service, theirs and rival fans, without the added expense of paying to advertise to any sort of large oversees following.



Anyway, theyre shit and I hope that its in the agreement that they have to play Zcars performed on a kazoo before the match next season.



There are a few things here. Firstly they currently have 1775 cars listed on their website. For a national company that really isn't a lot of cars. Fords of Windsors for instance have two sites Winsford and Trafford park and have 1800 cars on site that you can actually, view and above all test drive. With cazoo you cannot even test drive before purchase, instead they offer a 7 day refund policy, without explaining the hit you will take on your credit history if you reject a car and then look for finance elsewhere.The second thing is becoming a brand that you can trust. That is almost impossible to do because of the nature of the beast. Cars are expensive, require expensive servicing and major repairs can be ruinously expensive. The consumer doesn't really appreciate this but expects the company to put things right even if they have abused the car.By far the biggest issue though is their business model. They are taking advantage of people who may be desperate for a car. The screen prices are high to start with. The worst part though is the way they are pushing people to take out a PCP on three or four year old cars. That is sheer lunacy. Especially at the prices they are charging. They want £220 to £275 a month for basic 3 year old fiestas when new ones can often be had for sub £200 with 0% APR. Cazoo are pushing 8.89% PCP's on 3 year old cars. With the current base rates that is taking the piss.Cazoo may start of with a decent image but it won't last. People are going to end up in huge levels of negative equity if their circumstances change and face huge repair costs. Buy a new car on PCP on a 3 year deal and you have the protection of the manufacturers warranty. Buy a 3 year old car from Cazoo on a 3 or 4 year PCP and you get a 90 day warranty. At the end of the deal there is a GFV ( guaranteed Future Value). Which means you can in theory hand the car back and walk away. However, that only applies if the car is in an acceptable condition and you haven't exceeded the agreed mileage.With a six or seven year old car there is pretty good chance it may require considerable amounts of work to bring it up to standard. Anything serious and you will expected to pay to put it right.Personally I think Cazoo is just a more polished version of Carcraft. They are buying cars at auction, sticking high screen prices on them and pushing people towards very expensive finance deals. I am just glad they are sponsoring Everton and not us because Cazoo has the potential to turn in to a toxic brand very quickly.