Don't want to knock Cazoo just because they are associated with Everton but buying a second hand car online without seeing (however good the website), will it really catch on as the new way of buying cars? The advert appeared on the telly the other night and it just looked dodgy. The website looks really slick and does show the cars physical imperfections well.



Maybe I'm old school and want to see and hear the engine not the slight mark in the upholstery.



Yeah, when I think again, I'm moving in the opposite direction to a lot of people these days, maybe it will catch on, maybe Everton will become a force in international football as well.



Then again it might be a good idea which fails because the name gets associated with Everton and failure. Who wants something that breaks down every autumn and is no use in europe.



