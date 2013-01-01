« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19600 on: Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:29 PM
The Esk has apparently become quite sane in this lockdown  period to be fair mate.  :o

He turned on the owners when he went all in on them appointing Unai Emery (who was their golden child after beating us in the Europa League final), saying it was a certainty right up to Koeman being announced.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19601 on: Yesterday at 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 01:23:31 PM
Over a 1000 pages written about us on GoT since Thursday night 😂 some were calling for the army to be sent in Friday night

If somebody on GoT would complain "1000 pages" on that thread, the writer would propably be accused to be "a redshite"  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19602 on: Yesterday at 03:34:23 PM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:41:00 PM
Linking that incident to Grenfell is like linking the use of a cap gun to Bloody Sunday.

He's a cognitive wasteland devoid of actual profundity but showcases himself as some kind of Che figure. Oddest fella on the world wide web.
He genuinely is a sad case is Catcher. Clearly has a lot of deep-seated issues going on. He seems to project an awful lot of them onto Liverpool FC and anyone and anything associated with us. I'd love to counsel him to see what's really going on.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19603 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:29 PM
The Esk has apparently become quite sane in this lockdown  period to be fair mate.  :o

The only conclusion is that social distancing from the Bitter Herd has helped his mental stability.

Unlike Catshit.........
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19604 on: Yesterday at 06:09:36 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:29 PM
The Esk has apparently become quite sane in this lockdown  period to be fair mate.  :o

The Esk has been sane on twitter for quite some time now Samie. Get's a lot of shit from the blue loons because of it too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19605 on: Yesterday at 06:13:05 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:34:23 PM
He genuinely is a sad case is Catcher. Clearly has a lot of deep-seated issues going on. He seems to project an awful lot of them onto Liverpool FC and anyone and anything associated with us. I'd love to counsel him to see what's really going on.

Him or Hannibal Lector. Your choice.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19606 on: Yesterday at 06:16:13 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:34:23 PM
He genuinely is a sad case is Catcher. Clearly has a lot of deep-seated issues going on. He seems to project an awful lot of them onto Liverpool FC and anyone and anything associated with us. I'd love to counsel him to see what's really going on.

I'd like to load a cannon with his own shit and fire it at the deranged fucker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19607 on: Yesterday at 06:24:44 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:25:03 PM
The Cazzo Derby from now on.  ;D

I reckon there's a trophy in that, another prospective first
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19608 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 06:24:44 PM
I reckon there's a trophy in that, another prospective first

That Friday night they went to Villa to win the Cazoo trophy....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 06:50:46 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:41:39 PM
That Friday night they went to Villa to win the Cazoo trophy....

That was too funny, they were boasting all that week, win at Villa & they'd be top even though it was the third match of the season, they promptly lost, then lost 4 out of there next 5, so very Everton. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:16:05 PM


Werent some of the blue loons claiming this guys wealth and business acumen as their own, like they were going to work hand in hand to get Everton and Cazoo to the top of the tree?  How does that work if Cazoo are a principle partner with Aston Villa whilst they are just Evertons shirt sponsors?  It seems like a closer relationship with Villa to me.

Even then hes not going to be on the board or anything.  Just shows how massively over the top they went celebrating it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 07:10:20 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:13:05 PM
Him or Hannibal Lector. Your choice.
Catcher is more dangerous, so I'll go for him I think.

I like a challenge.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
Werent some of the blue loons claiming this guys wealth and business acumen as their own, like they were going to work hand in hand to get Everton and Cazoo to the top of the tree?  How does that work if Cazoo are a principle partner with Aston Villa whilst they are just Evertons shirt sponsors?  It seems like a closer relationship with Villa to me.

Even then hes not going to be on the board or anything.  Just shows how massively over the top they went celebrating it.
They claim everything as their own.

Moshilad had £1.3b. They claimed that.

Moshilad's mate is Uncle Uzzy. They claimed him as theirs.

Uzzy has a few billion. They claim that is theirs too.

Moshilad rents them an office in the Liver Building. So the 'bird is blue'.

They have a picture of a stadium at BMD. So the Mersey is blue and also theirs.

This Cazoo fella is apparently decent in business. He's theirs and so is his business brain now.

I wonder. As Everton once rented Anfield, have they claimed all the trophies currently bulging out of the trophy room there as theirs too?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 07:41:00 PM
45pts and a 57 gd lead but they've got the best squad and manager.   ;D ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:20:22 PM
They claim everything as their own.

Moshilad had £1.3b. They claimed that.

Moshilad's mate is Uncle Uzzy. They claimed him as theirs.

Uzzy has a few billion. They claim that is theirs too.

Moshilad rents them an office in the Liver Building. So the 'bird is blue'.

They have a picture of a stadium at BMD. So the Mersey is blue and also theirs.

This Cazoo fella is apparently decent in business. He's theirs and so is his business brain now.

I wonder. As Everton once rented Anfield, have they claimed all the trophies currently bulging out of the trophy room there as theirs too?

Well I do think that they are of the opinion that if they had paid the rent then all the trophies we have won would somehow magically be theirs.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:43:41 PM
Well I do think that they are of the opinion that if they had paid the rent then all the trophies we have won would somehow magically be theirs.
*Puts on a Jim Bowen voice*

"Well, you bitter blue bastards, let's have a look at what you could have won..."
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:46:37 PM
*Puts on a Jim Bowen voice*

"Well, you bitter blue bastards, let's have a look at what you could have won..."

Yer can't beat a bit of boooooooooooey
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19617 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 PM
They're all mad, mad I tell you.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19618 on: Yesterday at 08:17:11 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:46:37 PM
*Puts on a Jim Bowen voice*

"Well, you bitter blue bastards, let's have a look at what you could have won..."

They didn't even get a Bendy Bully.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19619 on: Yesterday at 08:17:37 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:20:22 PM

Moshilad rents them an office in the Liver Building. So the 'bird is blue'. 

Er, that's the "Royal Blue" Liver Building aka Everton HQ yerknow
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19620 on: Yesterday at 08:38:04 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19621 on: Yesterday at 09:09:26 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:38:04 PM


At least they're 2nd in that table
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19622 on: Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:09:26 PM
At least they're 2nd in that table

Still below us. ;D

Misses off that Manchester City got relegated the following year after being Champions too. :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19623 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM
Werent some of the blue loons claiming this guys wealth and business acumen as their own, like they were going to work hand in hand to get Everton and Cazoo to the top of the tree?  How does that work if Cazoo are a principle partner with Aston Villa whilst they are just Evertons shirt sponsors?  It seems like a closer relationship with Villa to me.

Even then hes not going to be on the board or anything.  Just shows how massively over the top they went celebrating it.
Yep this is exactly right.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19624 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 PM
Don't want to knock Cazoo just because they are associated with Everton but buying a second hand car online without seeing (however good the website), will it really catch on as the new way of buying cars? The advert appeared on the telly the other night and it just looked dodgy. The website looks really slick and does show the cars physical imperfections well.

Maybe I'm old school and want to see and hear the engine not the slight mark in the upholstery.

Yeah, when I think again, I'm moving in the opposite direction to a lot of people these days, maybe it will catch on, maybe Everton will become a force in international football as well.

Then again it might be a good idea which fails because the name gets associated with Everton and failure. Who wants something that breaks down every autumn and is no use in europe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19625 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:23:32 PM
Don't want to knock Cazoo just because they are associated with Everton but buying a second hand car online without seeing (however good the website), will it really catch on as the new way of buying cars? The advert appeared on the telly the other night and it just looked dodgy. The website looks really slick and does show the cars physical imperfections well.

This was also my same thought
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19626 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:23:32 PM
Don't want to knock Cazoo just because they are associated with Everton but buying a second hand car online without seeing (however good the website), will it really catch on as the new way of buying cars? The advert appeared on the telly the other night and it just looked dodgy. The website looks really slick and does show the cars physical imperfections well.

Maybe I'm old school and want to see and hear the engine not the slight mark in the upholstery.

Yeah, when I think again, I'm moving in the opposite direction to a lot of people these days, maybe it will catch on, maybe Everton will become a force in international football as well.

Then again it might be a good idea which fails because the name gets associated with Everton and failure. Who wants something that breaks down every autumn and is no use in europe.

theres an online car retailer in the US called Carvana - and they have car vending machines  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19627 on: Today at 12:46:26 AM
Everton are perfect for Cazoo though, they'll buy any old shite without inspecting it first
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19628 on: Today at 12:50:16 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:46:26 AM
Everton are perfect for Cazoo though, they'll buy any old shite for an inflated fee, without inspecting it first, then say it's easily better than the neighbours car, but six months later they'll realise it's shite and sell at a massive loss before getting straight back on Cazoo and doing it all over again.

👍😎
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #19629 on: Today at 12:57:35 AM
;D
