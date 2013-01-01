Werent some of the blue loons claiming this guys wealth and business acumen as their own, like they were going to work hand in hand to get Everton and Cazoo to the top of the tree? How does that work if Cazoo are a principle partner with Aston Villa whilst they are just Evertons shirt sponsors? It seems like a closer relationship with Villa to me.
Even then hes not going to be on the board or anything. Just shows how massively over the top they went celebrating it.
They claim everything as their own.
Moshilad had £1.3b. They claimed that.
Moshilad's mate is Uncle Uzzy. They claimed him as theirs.
Uzzy has a few billion. They claim that is theirs too.
Moshilad rents them an office in the Liver Building. So the 'bird is blue'.
They have a picture of a stadium at BMD. So the Mersey is blue and also theirs.
This Cazoo fella is apparently decent in business. He's theirs and so is his business brain now.
I wonder. As Everton once rented Anfield, have they claimed all the trophies currently bulging out of the trophy room there as theirs too?