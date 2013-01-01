I wonder if they'll let him off?Sorry, couldn't resist. What an idiot he is.
Think that joke backfired.
Crashed and burned there mate.
I laughed.
Someone's going to get sparked in here in a minute. 😁
Aye, keep your power dry mate.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
This thread is turning into a right powder keg.
Firecracker of a thread for a Sunday night.Feel like telling a Guy Fawkes off after that one.
Fumes are frequently spoken about in this thread, let's hope they don't ignite that keg.
Yep, it only takes one bright spark to come along.
We're in the wrong thread for that
Are we sure they have the right guy?
Someone needs a rocket up their arse as this thread has gone up in smoke...
They seem to forget the absolute chaos they caused down at Millwall a few seasons ago the short memory dickheads.
Page created in 0.073 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]