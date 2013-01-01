It's at times like this that I really don't see the "point" in Everton as even being a thing.



Honestly, I might get it better if we were called Liverpool City and they were called Liverpool Wanderers/Albion/Athletic/Rangers/Academicals.....etc or something, but "Everton" being but a borough of Liverpool....hardly projects any meaningful representation to anybody who lives beyond it's catchment zone.



I know it's all rooted in history and that we now occupy a ground that was once theirs yadda yadda....but the parochial evolution of the football leagues should have long ago enforced either mergers or disbandments of any and all clubs who fly under a parochial flag.



Take Manchester United for example.....The very fact that there is another club called Manchester City means that there's really no such thing as Manchester United is there? Because if Manchester WAS truly united in that which it puts forward as it's city's footballing representation, then Manchester City would not even exist would it? It would fall under the "united" embrace being posited by the club's name.



Anyway....all "Everton's" existence seems to achieve currently is the ability to deny a fair percentage of "Liverpool" inhabitants any of the joy and jubilation when "Liverpool" (the city) is in legitimate receipt of such plaudits courtesy of it's more representative football team.



There's some once in a generation "feel goodz" to be had for ALL Liverpool residents, but because "Everton" exists, and because they've commandeered the devotion and loyalty of a fair city portion....then those people are denied any pleasure from something that ALL Liverpool residents should have access to.



I think this drives a lot of bitterness from them these days. They've unwittingly been indoctrinated into a closed-minded, insular cult by their parents. Born into a city dripping in football riches, but deprived of enjoying them because they drew the wrong straw. They are so close, yet so far. The fantastic players, the world famous ground, the Spion Kop, an almost endless list of great managers, and more trophies than any other club in the country. It's always a ''look what you could have won'' moment for them.I actually feel for the decent ones. The other day it was nice and sunny so I took a Liverpool flag out into the garden and placed my European Cup, bottle of champagne and my Premier League trophy on the flag and took some photos on my Dad's memorial bench. For a moment, it crossed my mind how my Blue next door neighbour was shut indoors. No celebrations, no flags, no nothing, and that has been the case for 25 years or so. In fact, the only time I've ever seen him and his son and daughter happy over the football was that time they got the freak 3-0 against us at Goodison. They are a nice family and good people, but despite all following football in this city for decades, I've never seen them able to celebrate anything of real note. Yet, next door, here am I with flags out, feeling great and smiling as I see Big Ears and the PL trophy glittering in the sunshine.Regarding their name, well yes, it has been a millstone around their necks. It doesn't matter what anyone says in 'banter' but whenever anyone thinks of Scousers, they think of LFC. They do not think of Everton. Everyone knows where Liverpool is, but unless you are from around these parts no one knows what or where Everton is. Having the name of an obscure suburb generally doesn't cut it in the modern age. Off the top of my head I can only think of one major club named after a suburb, and that is Benfica, but even they have the city name in their full tile of Sport Lisboa Benfica. There's no doubt a few more, but none spring readily to mind.This is also a reason why they've tried to muscle in on the Liver Bird in recent years. Prince Rupert's Tower means nothing outside of this city. In fact, there are plenty in this city that don't even know what or where it is. To an outsider, it's meaningless, and few know what it represents. Facts are, Everton have made a catalogue of monumentally poor decisions in their history which continue to hamper them to this day. As it happens, I think the crest they used to have was nice. The newer one is not so good. Thing is though, to a wider audience it's pretty meaningless and not particularly representative of the city of Liverpool as a whole.Sadly for them, their insistence on coming over as small, insular and cultishly introverted goes against everything they say they want to achieve in the modern age. The reality is they need to be a lot more like us, but their fans want them to be the opposite of us, and that's what they've become. We are winners; they are losers. We have global reach; they extend into parts of Wales. We have massive revenue; theirs is pitiful. We celebrate and enjoy; they whinge, cry and moan. We love pomp and colour; so they go drab and boring. We delight in being European; they delight in being xenophobic. The list goes on and on...