FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:41:10 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:33:28 PM
The Echo reporting he was in tears.

Maybe his favourite bakery or fast food joint was in there
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:59:27 PM
What are the odds on them winning the Transfer Trophy Shield for the 5th season running?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 03:53:19 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:53:16 PM
Its a subconscious admission of where they see Everton as a club.  They dont expect to win stuff, so they dont expect to have the mickey taken out of them for it.  You wouldnt take the piss out of, say, Bristol Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers fans for their club not winning the Premier League or cup would you in the last quarter of a century, would you? So why would you take the piss out of little Everton.

They play the big club card, consciously, when it comes to spending money and that, but they hide behind being a small community club when it comes to taking the piss out of better teams for not being unprecedentedly successful.

It's not even subconscious. Anyone or thing calling themselves 'The people's club/champ' is loudly admitting that they are actually not very good. Instead it insinuates that though they don't win, they win at being more moral and being the fabric of the community, which obviously means more.

In WWF, The Rock's whole "people's champ" schtick actually started off when he was a heel and nobody liked him, for precisely those reasons I mention.

It's like little Timmy Henman. The fighting underdog who is just never going to be good enough to win but is a champ to all the mums around the country. It doesn't matter if he wins, he wins in their hearts.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 04:28:30 PM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:43:08 AM
Had a text from a bitter after we won it - Ill sum it up (spoiler: not a word of congratulations)

Tarnished trophy ✓
People dying across the world and this is all we care about ✓
Players not taking pay cuts ✓
Trying to furlough staff ✓
Heysel ✓

 :rollseyes

I hope you sent him a comforting reply, because he's clearly in a lot of pain there.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 04:39:29 PM
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:44:10 PM
Haha. It's incredible isn't it.

I love how they remind us that this is the least memorable season in living memory, and it's completely worthless - failing to fathom that mentioning it every 5 minutes completely undermines their point.
It's quite hilarious. I've never, ever, seen and heard more people going on about a title win as I've seen with this one. It's the most talked about title win I've ever seen and we only clinched it the other night. For numerous reasons, this will be the most remembered title win in English top-flight history. The circumstances it was won under are incredible, as has been the manner it was won too.

Facts are, this is absolutely torture for Bitters, Mancs and assorted negative-heads and haters. It's eating them alive. The irony being, they insist no-one cares and it's not memorable, yet they are consumed by it and are falling over themselves to discuss it in detail. The reality is that we are hot news. The greatest team in the history of the PL and, quite probably the best team this country has ever seen, and people just can't help thinking about us and talking about us.  8)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:10:28 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:39:29 PM
It's quite hilarious. I've never, ever, seen and heard more people going on about a title win as I've seen with this one. It's the most talked about title win I've ever seen and we only clinched it the other night. For numerous reasons, this will be the most remembered title win in English top-flight history. The circumstances it was won under are incredible, as has been the manner it was won too.

Facts are, this is absolutely torture for Bitters, Mancs and assorted negative-heads and haters. It's eating them alive.The irony being, they insist no-one cares and it's not memorable, yet they are consumed by it and are falling over themselves to discuss it in detail. The reality is that we are hot news. The greatest team in the history of the PL and, quite probably the best team this country has ever seen, and people just can't help thinking about us and talking about us.  8)

Which is why what happened last night is so annoying. Today should have been another day of utter torture for them. And yet instead, they've been given a reprieve and something to take their anger and frustration out on, coz some fat dickhead and his mates couldn't behave themselves. >:(
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:13:11 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:10:28 PM
Which is why what happened last night is so annoying. Today should have been another day of utter torture for them. And yet instead, they've been given a reprieve and something to take their anger and frustration out on, coz some fat dickhead and his mates couldn't behave themselves. >:(

If celebrating a few idiots of a fanbase being idiots is what keeps them happy then I really pity them.

Why do you care what some illiterate virgins think on Twitter? I agree the scenes last night were a shame but it in no way diminishes my joy of this title win. Everton fans will be be seething for many more years- particularly when we're singing campione next season.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:19:02 PM
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 10:42:08 AM
It's at times like this that I really don't see the "point" in Everton as even being a thing.

Honestly, I might get it better if we were called Liverpool City and they were called Liverpool Wanderers/Albion/Athletic/Rangers/Academicals.....etc or something, but "Everton" being but a borough of Liverpool....hardly projects any meaningful representation to anybody who lives beyond it's catchment zone.

I know it's all rooted in history and that we now occupy a ground that was once theirs yadda yadda....but the parochial evolution of the football leagues should have long ago enforced either mergers or disbandments of any and all clubs who fly under a parochial flag.

Take Manchester United for example.....The very fact that there is another club called Manchester City means that there's really no such thing as Manchester United is there? Because if Manchester WAS truly united in that which it puts forward as it's city's footballing representation, then Manchester City would not even exist would it? It would fall under the "united" embrace being posited by the club's name.

Anyway....all "Everton's" existence seems to achieve currently is the ability to deny a fair percentage of "Liverpool" inhabitants any of the joy and jubilation when "Liverpool" (the city) is in legitimate receipt of such plaudits courtesy of it's more representative football team.

There's some once in a generation "feel goodz" to be had for ALL Liverpool residents, but because "Everton" exists, and because they've commandeered the devotion and loyalty of a fair city portion....then those people are denied any pleasure from something that ALL Liverpool residents should have access to.

I think this drives a lot of bitterness from them these days. They've unwittingly been indoctrinated into a closed-minded, insular cult by their parents. Born into a city dripping in football riches, but deprived of enjoying them because they drew the wrong straw. They are so close, yet so far. The fantastic players, the world famous ground, the Spion Kop, an almost endless list of great managers, and more trophies than any other club in the country. It's always a ''look what you could have won'' moment for them.

I actually feel for the decent ones. The other day it was nice and sunny so I took a Liverpool flag out into  the garden and placed my European Cup, bottle of champagne and my Premier League trophy on the flag and took some photos on my Dad's memorial bench. For a moment, it crossed my mind how my Blue next door neighbour was shut indoors. No celebrations, no flags, no nothing, and that has been the case for 25 years or so. In fact, the only time I've ever seen him and his son and daughter happy over the football was that time they got the freak 3-0 against us at Goodison. They are a nice family and good people, but despite all following football in this city for decades, I've never seen them able to celebrate anything of real note. Yet, next door, here am I with flags out, feeling great and smiling as I see Big Ears and the PL trophy glittering in the sunshine.

Regarding their name, well yes, it has been a millstone around their necks. It doesn't matter what anyone says in 'banter' but whenever anyone thinks of Scousers, they think of LFC. They do not think of Everton. Everyone knows where Liverpool is, but unless you are from around these parts no one knows what or where Everton is. Having the name of an obscure suburb generally doesn't cut it in the modern age. Off the top of my head I can only think of one major club named after a suburb, and that is Benfica, but even they have the city name in their full tile of Sport Lisboa Benfica. There's no doubt a few more, but none spring readily to mind.

This is also a reason why they've tried to muscle in on the Liver Bird in recent years. Prince Rupert's Tower means nothing outside of this city. In fact, there are plenty in this city that don't even know what or where it is. To an outsider, it's meaningless, and few know what it represents. Facts are, Everton have made a catalogue of monumentally poor decisions in their history which continue to hamper them to this day. As it happens, I think the crest they used to have was nice. The newer one is not so good. Thing is though, to a wider audience it's pretty meaningless and not particularly representative of the city of Liverpool as a whole.

Sadly for them, their insistence on coming over as small, insular and cultishly introverted goes against everything they say they want to achieve in the modern age. The reality is they need to be a lot more like us, but their fans want them to be the opposite of us, and that's what they've become. We are winners; they are losers. We have global reach; they extend into parts of Wales. We have massive revenue; theirs is pitiful. We celebrate and enjoy; they whinge, cry and moan. We love pomp and colour; so they go drab and boring. We delight in being European; they delight in being xenophobic. The list goes on and on...
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:21:57 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:13:11 PM
If celebrating a few idiots of a fanbase being idiots is what keeps them happy then I really pity them.

Why do you care what some illiterate virgins think on Twitter? I agree the scenes last night were a shame but it in no way diminishes my joy of this title win. Everton fans will be be seething for many more years- particularly when we're singing campione next season.


It doesn't diminish anything, but it is some very unneeded attention. Gives the c*nts out there even more ammunition to fire at us in the future. It's also lead to a lot of distasteful tweets about Hillsborough too. Because yanno, we've got form for it haven't we. ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:28:27 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:21:57 PM

It doesn't diminish anything, but it is some very unneeded attention. Gives the c*nts out there even more ammunition to fire at us in the future. It's also lead to a lot of distasteful tweets about Hillsborough too. Because yanno, we've got form for it haven't we. ::)

Anyone comparing last night to Heysel or more despicably and unbelievably, Hillsborough, is a seriously demented and dangerous person. It really says more about them. Most of the people spouting the Heysel stuff weren't even born when it happened. Trying to look the hard man behind a computer screen.

I'm genuinely not interested if the null and void virgins want to now try and tarnish our success. Jealousy and bitterness is unhealthy.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:28:44 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:10:28 PM
Which is why what happened last night is so annoying. Today should have been another day of utter torture for them. And yet instead, they've been given a reprieve and something to take their anger and frustration out on, coz some fat dickhead and his mates couldn't behave themselves. >:(

Oh, I agree. I despair over people sometimes. What I've seen since this pandemic took hold in this country has been shameful. Last night was shameful.

I did worry over how it might go yesterday. These unofficial gatherings, be it football related or not, often tend to descend into chaos. The country has been in free-for-all for the last three or four weeks after people had been cooped up for months. Sunshine, drink, fireworks, a gathering not planned for by police and stewarding. What could possibly go wrong? Well, the usual small percentage of idiots did their thing and hey presto!  :no

They've given the moral high ground hypocrites material to work with unfortunately. Mind you, that lot are at work regardless of anything. If they have nothing genuine to be outraged about, they just invent it anyway. No excuses on behalf of those gobshites last night though. What they did was moronic and shameful.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:33:38 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:28:27 PM
Anyone comparing last night to Heysel or more despicably and unbelievably, Hillsborough, is a seriously demented and dangerous person. It really says more about them. Most of the people spouting the Heysel stuff weren't even born when it happened. Trying to look the hard man behind a computer screen.




There are people who actually have lost parents at Hillsborough who had to read that shit today, just because that fat dickhead couldn't behave himself. Not that I'm saying it's his fault that those vile people tweeted stuff about Hillsborough, just that by doing anything out of line as a red you're going to give these c*nts the excuse they need to spew their bile.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:40:09 PM
The Heysel and Hillsborough stuff was distasteful today, but not a surprise. Was always going to happen with us winning the league and after what happened last night. Saw a tweet off one female Everton fan, must have been in her 60's, basically saying we'll get no more support for Hillsborough off her because of what happened last night. Fair play to every blue in that thread though, they all put her to rights and she ended up deactivating her account. Seen another tweet from a City fan and one from a Spurs fan about Hillsborough too, both equally vile. Both accounts were both deactivated not long after too.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:43:48 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:10:28 PM
Which is why what happened last night is so annoying. Today should have been another day of utter torture for them. And yet instead, they've been given a reprieve and something to take their anger and frustration out on, coz some fat dickhead and his mates couldn't behave themselves. >:(

I bet a good number at Pier Head were bitters.


Fuck them anyway,if it isn't one thing then they always find another.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:45:44 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:43:48 PM
I bet a good number at Pier Head were bitters.


Nah, not going down that route. We need to accept we've got our fair share of pricks who let the club down from time to time mate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:47:11 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:40:09 PM
The Heysel and Hillsborough stuff was distasteful today, but not a surprise. Was always going to happen with us winning the league and after what happened last night. Saw a tweet off one female Everton fan, must have been in her 60's, basically saying we'll get no more support for Hillsborough off her because of what happened last night. Fair play to every blue in that thread though, they all put here to rights and she ended up deactivating her account. Seen another tweet from a City fan and one from a Spurs fan about Hillsborough too, both equally vile. Both accounts were both deactivated not long after too.
When the feeble-minded cannot handle things they resort to the lowest form of attack. It honestly says all we need to know about them as human beings.

As shameful as the scenes from a few people were last night, if leaving a mess and firing fireworks at a building is enough for some imbeciles to reach for their Hillsborough and Heysel jibes, then they are not right in the head.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:50:51 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:47:11 PM
When the feeble-minded cannot handle things they resort to the lowest form of attack. It honestly says all we need to know about them as human beings.

As shameful as the scenes from a few people were last night, if leaving a mess and firing fireworks at a building is enough for some imbeciles to reach for their Hillsborough and Heysel jibes, then they are not right in the head.

Spot on again SoS.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:51:32 PM
Fuck 'em. This city is Red. Don't ever let them forget it.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:52:02 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:45:44 PM
Nah, not going down that route. We need to accept we've got our fair share of pricks who let the club down from time to time mate.

Not saying they were there to try to paint us in a bad light but they will have been there for a piss up,you can guarantee that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:53:16 PM
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:45:44 PM
Nah, not going down that route. We need to accept we've got our fair share of pricks who let the club down from time to time mate.

We do have our share of pricks but there are general pricks who turn up to any event to cause trouble for example look at the free festival in Sefton Park that's had it problems.
