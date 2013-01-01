« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 922564 times)

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 12:32:34 AM »
Floored logic as usual by Catcher
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,954
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 12:49:17 AM »
At least the age thing has gone up from 28 to 30, must be Jurgen's special juice ;D
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 01:24:01 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:32:34 AM
Floored logic as usual by Catcher
Aye; he's outdwarfed himself again.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,349
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 01:29:28 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:31:46 AM
These two are hilariously deluded....

 :lmao :shite: :shite: :shite: :lmao

Honestly. The world is in the grip of a global pandemic, yet those two loons have nothing better to do than obsess over Liverpool and talk utter shite.  :duh :duh
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 03:34:40 AM »
I wish I had some of that special dope that made me a superb footballer, skillful and creative, and a goalscorer and presser and defender.

Or maybe Jurgen has a whole array of drugs, all different colours. One type says ''Great Defending'' on the vial; another says ''Goalscoring'', and another ''Assisting''. ''Pressing'', ''Game Maintenance'' and ''Setplays'' are also in the array, though sadly ''Midfield Creativity'' got dropped, smashed and soaked through the carpet, if you believe some.

Meanwhile some dastardly bitter working at the club managed to sneak a vial of ''selfish, shite, I'd sell him'' into the Melwood Doping Room the day Salah was getting his jabs for the season.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 