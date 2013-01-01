I wish I had some of that special dope that made me a superb footballer, skillful and creative, and a goalscorer and presser and defender.



Or maybe Jurgen has a whole array of drugs, all different colours. One type says ''Great Defending'' on the vial; another says ''Goalscoring'', and another ''Assisting''. ''Pressing'', ''Game Maintenance'' and ''Setplays'' are also in the array, though sadly ''Midfield Creativity'' got dropped, smashed and soaked through the carpet, if you believe some.



Meanwhile some dastardly bitter working at the club managed to sneak a vial of ''selfish, shite, I'd sell him'' into the Melwood Doping Room the day Salah was getting his jabs for the season.