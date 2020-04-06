I think that life resuming after all this will be a human triumph, although it will have come at great cost. Although, in the grand scheme of things, football is a triviality, it's still heavily intertwined with people's lives and what they find important. Life is tough at the best if times, and football keeps a lot of people going throughout the good and the bad. So although football is trivial in times like this, it also isn't, because it's a lot of people's coping strategies. It's their escape.



The world we all live in is taking a battering just now. Our society, our families, our workplaces and our sports. The world will emerge from this eventually, and a day walking on the beach will feel all the sweeter. Just being able to have a pint in the pub will feel amazing. Shaking your mates hand will feel good and ok again. Hugging a parent will be safe again and will feel wonderful. All of these relatively small things will feel massive.



Our club lifting the title will feel even more epic that it would have done. As mad as that sounds, it's true. The small things right up to the big things will feel epic and will taste sweeter than ever before. Normality will be a triumph in itself, and Liverpool winning the first title in 30 years will be intertwined with all that and remembered as part of it.



I know I'm not articulating this as well as I'd like, but there you go.



It's about the human race emerging from something horrific. We're on the back foot and fighting the odds as a race just now, but we will emerge from this eventually. The positive things that happen within that emergence will be remembered for a long time to come and will be imprinted on memories. To suggest, as Bitters are suggesting, that an LFC title win would not be remembered or would be tainted is massively wide of the mark. If anything, the exact opposite is true.



Positive examples and signs of the emergence from all this, regardless of origin, will be remembered and appreciated for a long time.





Cheers for the explanation.People will definitely remember this title. And it won't be tainted either. For a multitude of differing reasons I think when we do finally get over the line it'll be a massive thing for a lot of Liverpool supporters. I suppose I was pushing back on the thought that our title triumph would be viewed as a against all the odds and historic win by people outside of the Liverpool supporting bubble.I honestly don't care what people think about our title win. Nobody should give any credence to what other fans think. In the same way they shouldn't really listen to us since it's likely as a fanbase we are as one eyed and hypocritical as the rest of them (myself included!).