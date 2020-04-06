« previous next »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,344
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16800 on: April 6, 2020, 05:05:28 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  6, 2020, 05:02:55 PM
I think that life resuming after all this will be a human triumph, although it will have come at great cost. Although, in the grand scheme of things, football is a triviality, it's still heavily intertwined with people's lives and what they find important. Life is tough at the best if times, and football keeps a lot of people going throughout the good and the bad. So although football is trivial in times like this, it also isn't, because it's a lot of people's coping strategies. It's their escape.

The world we all live in is taking a battering just now. Our society, our families, our workplaces and our sports. The world will emerge from this eventually, and a day walking on the beach will feel all the sweeter. Just being able to have a pint in the pub will feel amazing. Shaking your mates hand will feel good and ok again. Hugging a parent will be safe again and will feel wonderful. All of this relatively small things will feel massive.

Our club lifting the title will feel even more epic that it would have done. As mad as that sounds, it's true. The small things right up to the big things will feel epic and will taste sweeter than ever before. Normality will be a triumph in itself, and Liverpool winning the first title in 30 years will be intertwined with all that and remembered as part of it.

I know I'm not articulating this as well as I'd like, but there you go.

It's about the human race emerging from something horrific. We're on the back foot and fighting the odds as a race just now, but we will emerge from this eventually. The positive things that happen within that emergence will be remembered for a long time to come and will be imprinted on memories. To suggest, as Bitters are suggesting, that an LFC title win would not be remembered or would be tainted is massively wide of the mark. If anything, the exact opposite is true.

Positive examples and signs of the emergence from all this, regardless of origin, will be remembered and appreciated for a long time.



Can you even imagine the eventual parade after getting the all-clear from the authorities? I'll make the champions league parade look like a bus welcome
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,197
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16801 on: April 6, 2020, 05:19:57 PM »
I don't give a steaming pile of crap what any non-LFC fan thinks.  If the rest of the footballing world only remembers this season because it was the year C-19 stalled the season then that's their business. We will remember it as the season we won #19 after 30 years and lifted spirits that desperately needed lifting against a back drop of gloom.

Rivals will try to paint this as "The year of C19 (oh, and Liverpool won something...)" when they know that the truth, gnawing at their very souls, will be "Liverpool won #19 and even Coronavirus couldn't stop them."

My only concern is that we're always a bit rusty coming back from a long layoff.  Fortunately everybody else will be in the same boat. ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16802 on: April 6, 2020, 05:20:06 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April  6, 2020, 05:05:28 PM
Can you even imagine the eventual parade after getting the all-clear from the authorities? I'll make the champions league parade look like a bus welcome
Yep, this is what I'm sort of trying to say.

Although current world events pale football into insignificance, the emergence from it all will be and feel epic. Sport is massive for so many people. Sporting triumphs that take place as humanity emerges from this crisis will be imprinted on memories and etched even deeper into history. I'm just suggesting that the opposite of what the Bitters are saying will be true.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16803 on: April 6, 2020, 05:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  6, 2020, 05:19:57 PM
I don't give a steaming pile of crap what any non-LFC fan thinks.  If the rest of the footballing world only remembers this season because it was the year C-19 stalled the season then that's their business. We will remember it as the season we won #19 after 30 years and lifted spirits that desperately needed lifting against a back drop of gloom.

Rivals will try to pain this as "The year of C19 (oh, and Liverpool won something...)" when they know that the truth, gnawing at their very souls, will be "Liverpool won #19 and even Coronavirus couldn't stop them."

My only concern is that we're always a bit rusty coming back from a long layoff.  Fortunately everybody else will be in the same boat. ;D
If that's the only take-home perspective on life our rivals can arrive at after all this, I genuinely pity them.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,197
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16804 on: April 6, 2020, 05:23:19 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  6, 2020, 05:21:49 PM
If that's the only take-home perspective on life our rivals can arrive at after all this, I genuinely pity them.

As do I. Sadly it is all too plausible.  They will do anything they can to downplay this.  I am just happy we had such a commanding lead, as our victory will be beyond question but all for the dimmest of fanatics.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,099
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16805 on: April 6, 2020, 05:23:34 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  6, 2020, 05:19:57 PM
I don't give a steaming pile of crap what any non-LFC fan thinks. 

I do. I care that they care so much. It'll boil their piss so much more when we sing about it when a) we do win it and b) next season ;D
Earn cashback on all your purchases with Quidco!

http://www.quidco.com/user/3878046/1870622/

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16806 on: April 6, 2020, 05:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  6, 2020, 05:02:55 PM
I think that life resuming after all this will be a human triumph, although it will have come at great cost. Although, in the grand scheme of things, football is a triviality, it's still heavily intertwined with people's lives and what they find important. Life is tough at the best if times, and football keeps a lot of people going throughout the good and the bad. So although football is trivial in times like this, it also isn't, because it's a lot of people's coping strategies. It's their escape.

The world we all live in is taking a battering just now. Our society, our families, our workplaces and our sports. The world will emerge from this eventually, and a day walking on the beach will feel all the sweeter. Just being able to have a pint in the pub will feel amazing. Shaking your mates hand will feel good and ok again. Hugging a parent will be safe again and will feel wonderful. All of these relatively small things will feel massive.

Our club lifting the title will feel even more epic that it would have done. As mad as that sounds, it's true. The small things right up to the big things will feel epic and will taste sweeter than ever before. Normality will be a triumph in itself, and Liverpool winning the first title in 30 years will be intertwined with all that and remembered as part of it.

I know I'm not articulating this as well as I'd like, but there you go.

It's about the human race emerging from something horrific. We're on the back foot and fighting the odds as a race just now, but we will emerge from this eventually. The positive things that happen within that emergence will be remembered for a long time to come and will be imprinted on memories. To suggest, as Bitters are suggesting, that an LFC title win would not be remembered or would be tainted is massively wide of the mark. If anything, the exact opposite is true.

Positive examples and signs of the emergence from all this, regardless of origin, will be remembered and appreciated for a long time.


Cheers for the explanation.

People will definitely remember this title. And it won't be tainted either. For a multitude of differing reasons I think when we do finally get over the line it'll be a massive thing for a lot of Liverpool supporters. I suppose I was pushing back on the thought that our title triumph would be viewed as a against all the odds and historic win by people outside of the Liverpool supporting bubble.

I honestly don't care what people think about our title win. Nobody should give any credence to what other fans think. In the same way they shouldn't really listen to us since it's likely as a fanbase we are as one eyed and hypocritical as the rest of them (myself included!).
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16807 on: April 6, 2020, 05:50:28 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on April  6, 2020, 05:33:05 PM
Cheers for the explanation.

People will definitely remember this title. And it won't be tainted either. For a multitude of differing reasons I think when we do finally get over the line it'll be a massive thing for a lot of Liverpool supporters. I suppose I was pushing back on the thought that our title triumph would be viewed as a against all the odds and historic win by people outside of the Liverpool supporting bubble.

I honestly don't care what people think about our title win. Nobody should give any credence to what other fans think. In the same way they shouldn't really listen to us since it's likely as a fanbase we are as one eyed and hypocritical as the rest of them (myself included!).

You're welcome, mate.

I wasn't articulating myself as well as I'd liked really.

Sometimes I know what I'm trying to say, but I don't quite get the wording in sync with that.

I'm with you regarding other fans. I'll listen to and talk with people I can respect when it comes to football, but I couldn't care less what idiots might think. It's quite funny watching them embarrass themselves time after time, though.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16808 on: April 6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM »
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,197
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16809 on: April 6, 2020, 07:56:33 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)



Well they did invent goal nets...
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16810 on: April 6, 2020, 08:03:10 PM »
They are livid that lfc not doing furlough anymore. makes you wonder what their real motive behind the outrage.
Offline Bigly Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16811 on: April 6, 2020, 08:08:12 PM »
I live off their salty tears.  ;)
Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16812 on: April 6, 2020, 08:08:31 PM »
The damage has already been done apparently, not sure what this damage is, still trying to find out that one
Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,347
  • Fuck The Virus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16813 on: April 6, 2020, 08:20:25 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)
That's what happens when you sit stewing in a bubble of bitterness.

You can just sit there, making shit up and passing it off as fact, whilst never actually having to look at yourself.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16814 on: April 6, 2020, 08:28:53 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)



I love the phrase "rap sheet", have a read of Scally lads, if you want to see a truly impressive rap sheet
Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16815 on: April 6, 2020, 11:02:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)



What a deluded helmet, its a tick list of utter shite.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16816 on: April 6, 2020, 11:56:26 PM »
I see that Everton club shop staff have been furloughed  :-X
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,654
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16817 on: April 7, 2020, 12:09:51 AM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  6, 2020, 11:56:26 PM
I see that Everton club shop staff have been furloughed  :-X
another L for moral highground fc, even if those staff aren’t actually everton staff it’s outsourced to fanatics but still
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16818 on: April 7, 2020, 12:46:06 AM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  6, 2020, 04:19:47 PM
That's hilarious.

Everyone, and I do mean everyone, will remember this title. It will be the most historic title ever achieved. Against all odds at a pivotal time in human and sporting history.

Not only will it be a Liverpool triumph, it will be a sporting and human triumph of epic magnitude, in the face of an horrific pandemic.

Of course, the serial gutless losers out there will only be able to see it from their own narrow, negative perspectives on life. I pity them.

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  6, 2020, 05:20:06 PM
Yep, this is what I'm sort of trying to say.

Although current world events pale football into insignificance, the emergence from it all will be and feel epic. Sport is massive for so many people. Sporting triumphs that take place as humanity emerges from this crisis will be imprinted on memories and etched even deeper into history. I'm just suggesting that the opposite of what the Bitters are saying will be true.
Agreed. Just the fact that it will be the first title win after the corona pandemic will mean it will be talked about and referenced forever. It may well end up being our most famous title win ever, esp. when you add the 30 year thing to it. Ev's are just gonna have to live with that, poor dears.



"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline FOOT

  • AND MOUTH
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • British media - bunch of c*nts
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16819 on: April 7, 2020, 08:52:45 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)



Jealousy is such a wasted emotion 🤣
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16820 on: April 7, 2020, 08:57:09 AM »
I'm usually magnaminous and pragmatic, but fuck evertonians. Their descent into obscurity and irrelevance within the City of Liverpool is their own doing. Theyve created their own miasma. Theyre wallowing in their own self pity. Theyve created their own negative vibes and are themselves sailing adrift of reality by their own hand. Fuck them, if they needed a lifebelt, I'd throw them a fucking anvil. The c*nts. Fuck off the lorra yez.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club
« Reply #16821 on: April 7, 2020, 10:32:22 AM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  6, 2020, 11:56:26 PM
I see that Everton club shop staff have been furloughed  :-X

Offline Bigly Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16822 on: April 7, 2020, 11:23:26 AM »
Shuuuuuuush!  Nobody needs to know that.  It doesn't suit the narrative.  ::)



Stick it to big, bad, LFC.   Waah! Waah! Waah!
Offline Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16823 on: April 7, 2020, 12:01:31 PM »
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on April  7, 2020, 11:23:26 AM
Shuuuuuuush!  Nobody needs to know that.  It doesn't suit the narrative.  ::)



Stick it to big, bad, LFC.   Waah! Waah! Waah!

there's also (possibly) this, although it's from FB so I can't speak to the authenticity

Quote
Whilst the whole, 'taking taxpayer money' talk is going on, it's worth remembering that;

In 2017 Liverpool City Council spent £705,000 on consultation fees looking at how they could loan Everton the money for a new stadium. To date, Everton have not paid a penny of it back.
Believer

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16824 on: April 7, 2020, 12:58:43 PM »
That GOT is one of the worst posts I've ever seen. Against some pretty stiff competition too.
Every slight rumour that's done the rounds over the years has been presented as absolute fact.

I know it probably wouldn't play that well from a PR perspective, but I'd love that fucking site, and any others that freely allow unsubstantiated shite to be presented as fact, to be shut down.

Given how careful the mods are (quite rightly) on here about anything potentially libelous, it would be nice to see similar standards elsewhere.
Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16825 on: April 7, 2020, 01:40:36 PM »
Personally I like that their site remains as is. It serves as a millstone round their necks. Propogates and nurtures their self inflicted malaise and keeps them where they deserve to be. The site is a symptom of their own defeat. A defeat made all the sweeter by their constant own goals. All the while it and others like it exists, the longer they prolong their own misery. They are the proverbial pigs rolling in shit. So I hope they remain indeterminately. Them beating themselves up over our illustrious existence is as good as them conceding every game before it even starts.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16826 on: April 7, 2020, 05:45:01 PM »
Yeh a couple of times when naif, innocent fans of other clubs had not believed my descriptions of Ev fans, I simply sent them over to GOT. They came back white-faced, shocked and with a new realisation of the horrifying depths that the human spirit can sink to.

Hence the existence of that site is a public service.
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16827 on: April 7, 2020, 06:15:39 PM »
Don't think there is a more hypocritical fan base in existence.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16828 on: April 7, 2020, 08:12:06 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on April  7, 2020, 06:15:39 PM
Don't think there is a more hypocritical fan base in existence.
I prefer to call them hypoclits, coz they're a bunch of c*nts  ;D
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16829 on: April 7, 2020, 08:52:33 PM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  7, 2020, 08:12:06 PM
I prefer to call them hypoclits, coz they're a bunch of c*nts  ;D

 ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16830 on: April 7, 2020, 11:43:49 PM »
Poor old Madge  :(
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,953
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16831 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 AM »
Should see the state of her brasso tin



No point in wasting money on a fresh tin though ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yowe big fat chubby git
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,194
  • One theory to rule them all
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16832 on: Yesterday at 01:45:23 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  6, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
This has surely got to be the most ironic, hypocritical post Ive ever seen. Not to mention completely innacurate.  ::)



:lmao

Which inbred twat wrote that?

I think I'll print it off and frame it :)
Superstring theory is an attempt to explain all of the particles and fundamental forces of nature in one theory by modeling them as vibrations of tiny supersymmetric strings.

'Superstring theory' is a shorthand for supersymmetric string theory because unlike bosonic string theory, it is the version of string theory that accounts for both fermions

Offline meady1981

  • THESE WERE THE LAST WORDS HE SAID....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • I really could do without all this.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16833 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 PM »
I honestly think the 48 hour furlough episode is Evertons greatest achievement for some of their fans.
Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16834 on: Yesterday at 06:19:18 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:21:11 PM
I honestly think the 48 hour furlough episode is Evertons greatest achievement for some of their fans.

Name a better moment for them?
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,576
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16835 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:21:11 PM
I honestly think the 48 hour furlough episode is Evertons greatest achievement for some of their fans.

Passed to me by a friend.....................


Class, whoever it was.  :lmao
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16836 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 05:21:11 PM
I honestly think the 48 hour furlough episode is Evertons greatest achievement for some of their fans.

Probably their biggest victory since 1995
Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16837 on: Today at 12:05:02 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:19:18 PM
Name a better moment for them?
When "one of the playing squad" showed coronavirus like symptoms which meant the derby was postponed and we couldn't win the league at Goodison?
In true Everton style the League suspended all matches anyway which meant they didn't have to come up with that ruse.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16838 on: Today at 12:06:41 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:19:18 PM
Name a better moment for them?

fading into irrelevance, past til present
