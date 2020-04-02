« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 917596 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16760 on: April 2, 2020, 09:47:08 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  1, 2020, 09:26:32 PM
Massive transfer funds, unlimited ambition, everton - some things never change!

The only thing they have an unlimited supply of is bullshit.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16761 on: April 2, 2020, 10:54:18 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  2, 2020, 09:47:08 AM
The only thing they have an unlimited supply of is bullshit.

And boos

And delusion

And bitterness

And angry heads

And cranks on the internet

And derby defeats
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16762 on: April 2, 2020, 01:21:14 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  2, 2020, 10:54:18 AM
And boos

And delusion

And bitterness

And angry heads

And cranks on the internet

And derby defeats

And Lonsdales...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16763 on: April 2, 2020, 03:09:00 PM »
Since 1995
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16764 on: April 2, 2020, 05:03:46 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  2, 2020, 10:54:18 AM
And boos

And delusion

And bitterness

And angry heads

And cranks on the internet

And derby defeats


Angry birds?



And yeah, I could have saved space by just calling it Booshit.  8)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16765 on: April 3, 2020, 02:34:33 AM »
So Evertonians want the season declared null and void.

They are more worried about us than they are about their own club.

They forget that over 70% of their revenue comes from broadcast tv rights.

Should the season be null and void, Everton would need to pay that money back. Roughly £130m. Of course we all know they don't have a pot to piss in and would need a massive loan to pay this back. They constantly take out loans for future ticket sales.

Fom swiss ramble Jan 2020:
#EFC have reported losses 4 times in last 5 seasons with the sole exception being £31m profit in 2017. Total deficit over this period was £123m, but £112m of this in last season. In 14 years since 2005, club has only been profitable 4 times  and 2008 was just £26k.

They'd rather sink their own club than see us win. They may be about to do that.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16766 on: April 3, 2020, 04:35:56 AM »
That's the problem with bantz culture, though. It never looks further ahead than the next opportunity to brag or get one over on rival fans. If the season were to be voided, many of those now calling for it would soon realise, to their horror, the real consequences of doing so and would then be mewling and bleating about being hard done by and claiming conspiracies about how everything is stacked against them.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16767 on: April 3, 2020, 04:44:07 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  3, 2020, 04:35:56 AM
That's the problem with bantz culture, though. It never looks further ahead than the next opportunity to brag or get one over on rival fans. If the season were to be voided, many of those now calling for it would soon realise, to their horror, the real consequences of doing so and would then be mewling and bleating about being hard done by and claiming conspiracies about how everything is stacked against them.

Mancs desperate to fuck us over when they have every chance of qualifying for the CL next year and won't get it if it gets voided.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16768 on: April 3, 2020, 04:46:51 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on April  3, 2020, 02:34:33 AM
So Evertonians want the season declared null and void.

They are more worried about us than they are about their own club.

They forget that over 70% of their revenue comes from broadcast tv rights.

Should the season be null and void, Everton would need to pay that money back. Roughly £130m. Of course we all know they don't have a pot to piss in and would need a massive loan to pay this back. They constantly take out loans for future ticket sales.

Fom swiss ramble Jan 2020:
#EFC have reported losses 4 times in last 5 seasons with the sole exception being £31m profit in 2017. Total deficit over this period was £123m, but £112m of this in last season. In 14 years since 2005, club has only been profitable 4 times  and 2008 was just £26k.

They'd rather sink their own club than see us win. They may be about to do that.

Are they fuck. The season isn't being voided no matter how much Evertonians want it to be.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16769 on: April 3, 2020, 01:01:04 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on April  3, 2020, 02:34:33 AM


They'd rather sink their own club than see us win. They may be about to do that.

If our positions were reversed, Everton fans would gladly sacrifice a potential first title in 33 years if it meant watching LFC go bust.  That's the difference.



Sidebar: I can't see how even Sky could demand that ALL money for the entire season be repaid.  Whether the season is declared void or not, games have still been screened, and you can't act like that just didn't happen surely?  I imagine there would be some kind of negotiation where 50% of the money is repaid, although technically we're 2/3 of the way through the season. 

Sky knows that smaller clubs especially are dependent on this money, and simply taking it all back could cripple any number of them, perhaps even finish a couple off.  Not only does that damage the PL brand and make them look like a bag of dicks, it would royally piss off the Premier League in general.  It's a symbiotic relationship; Sky would ultimately hurt itself if it plays hardball in such a manner.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16770 on: April 3, 2020, 04:21:19 PM »
Null and void it!!!

Null and void it!!!

WHY WON'T ANYONE LISTEN TO US?!!!

JUST NULL AND VOID IT!!!


Been on repeat for the past 3 weeks with this stuff. ::)
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16771 on: April 3, 2020, 04:26:42 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on April  3, 2020, 04:21:19 PM
Null and void it!!!

Null and void it!!!

WHY WON'T ANYONE LISTEN TO US?!!!

JUST NULL AND VOID IT!!!


Been on repeat for the past 3 weeks with this stuff. ::)


They're probably sticking heads in sand regarding the PL's statement this afternoon:

Quote
The FA, Premier League, EFL and womens professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.
Logged
Believer

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16772 on: April 3, 2020, 06:47:59 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  3, 2020, 01:01:04 PM
If our positions were reversed, Everton fans would gladly sacrifice a potential first title in 33 years if it meant watching LFC go bust.  That's the difference.



Sidebar: I can't see how even Sky could demand that ALL money for the entire season be repaid.  Whether the season is declared void or not, games have still been screened, and you can't act like that just didn't happen surely?  I imagine there would be some kind of negotiation where 50% of the money is repaid, although technically we're 2/3 of the way through the season. 

Sky knows that smaller clubs especially are dependent on this money, and simply taking it all back could cripple any number of them, perhaps even finish a couple off.  Not only does that damage the PL brand and make them look like a bag of dicks, it would royally piss off the Premier League in general.  It's a symbiotic relationship; Sky would ultimately hurt itself if it plays hardball in such a manner.
But if it's declared void the all the games, results, standings, goals and everything else will be expunged. It would be as if they had never happened, and have no official existence. Sky and the broadcasters would have a pretty clear argument that that is not what they paid for; they didn't pay to broadcast non-existent, irrelevant games, they paid to broadcast games which lead to actual title winners, European placings, promotions, relegations and all the other placings of a normal league season, and results and outcomes that last in perpetuity.

Whether they'd win the legal argument or not I don't know. On a surface analysis, they should as it's a clear case of not getting what you paid for. In reality it would depend on exactly what their contracts say/how they are structured and judicial application of concepts like force majeure etc, and even possible government intervention to prevent excessive covid-related litigation (which doesn't exist as of now, but may come about in the months to come).

Nevertheless the threat remains and it would be a foolish PL that put it to the test recklessly
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16773 on: April 3, 2020, 06:50:03 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  3, 2020, 06:47:59 PM
But if it's declared void the all the games, results, standings, goals and everything else will be expunged. It would be as if they had never happened, and have no official existence. Sky and the broadcasters would have a pretty clear argument that that is not what they paid for; they didn't pay to broadcast non-existent, irrelevant games, they paid to broadcast games which lead to actual title winners, European placings, promotions, relegations and all the other placings of a normal league season, and results and outcomes that last in perpetuity.

Whether they'd win the legal argument or not I don't know. On a surface analysis, they should as it's a clear case of not getting what you paid for. In reality it would depend on exactly what their contracts say/how they are structured and judicial application of concepts like force majeure etc, and even possible government intervention to prevent excessive covid-related litigation (which doesn't exist as of now, but may come about in the months to come).

Nevertheless the threat remains and it would be a foolish PL that put it to the test recklessly

Would they refund their customers?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16774 on: April 3, 2020, 07:01:57 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  3, 2020, 06:50:03 PM
Would they refund their customers?
Ha ha. A very good question. I'd say they'd try not to on the grounds that customers had access to other non-PL stuff on the channels throughout the period (they'd pretend that they didn't know that most people sign up only for the football and usually PL football).

It may then take another round of litigation (or threat of it) for customers to get maybe a partial refund, maybe a class action suit. There could be a lot of litigation ahead due to the unprecedented effects of this thing.

Anyway at this stage I can't see voiding happening, unless things get really bad and government essentially forces it.

Bad luck Bitters, this league is playing to its inevitable and glorious end!
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16775 on: April 3, 2020, 07:59:08 PM »
I don't see how voiding is even possible.  It opens up a huge can of worms and it's a great big grey blob of an area, nothing black and white about it at all.

The last thing Sky want to do is alienate the Premier League (and fans) when there are viable alternative broadcasting platforms starting to become available.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Six Baby

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16776 on: April 3, 2020, 08:53:53 PM »
FC Null and Void.

They are the experts on null and void - they've been having null and void seasons for 25 years
« Last Edit: April 3, 2020, 08:55:41 PM by Six Baby »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,575
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16777 on: April 3, 2020, 08:55:42 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  3, 2020, 07:59:08 PM
I don't see how voiding is even possible.  It opens up a huge can of worms and it's a great big grey blob of an area, nothing black and white about it at all.

The last thing Sky want to do is alienate the Premier League (and fans) when there are viable alternative broadcasting platforms starting to become available.

Sky have the contract though. Other alternative broadcasters means little, they don't have the broadcast rights until the next contracts are negotiated.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16778 on: April 4, 2020, 12:22:05 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on April  3, 2020, 08:55:42 PM
Sky have the contract though. Other alternative broadcasters means little, they don't have the broadcast rights until the next contracts are negotiated.

And they wont get that contract if they try to yank the carpet out from under the PL. Like I said, there'd be negotiations for partial payment - only in the event of a cancelled season of course.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16779 on: April 4, 2020, 12:56:16 PM »
Just saw on SSN, Burnley a club who's one of the best run clubs financially say they will make a huge loss of around £45 million if the season is voided.

Everton would be up shit creek if it was voided, Burnley have been making profits every season they've been in the PL and spending within their means, Everton have had massive losses for about 3-4 seasons spending like drunk sailors and tv revenues make up around 80% of their revenue, their losses last season were north of a £100 million, a voided season would push them very close to £200 million.

The thick idiots think that Uzbek gangster will bail them out with any losses from a void season, good luck with UEFA and FFP watching closely you stupid ignorant fanbase.
« Last Edit: April 4, 2020, 12:57:59 PM by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,080
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16780 on: April 4, 2020, 03:18:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  4, 2020, 12:22:05 PM
And they wont get that contract if they try to yank the carpet out from under the PL. Like I said, there'd be negotiations for partial payment - only in the event of a cancelled season of course.

Except the PL would be open to legal action if Sky thought for one moment that prejudice was being used in the awarding of contracts...
Logged
Earn cashback on all your purchases with Quidco!

http://www.quidco.com/user/3878046/1870622/

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16781 on: April 4, 2020, 04:17:06 PM »
Catcher will be jizzing the place down like a high pressure hose tonight - and it's our own fault.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16782 on: Yesterday at 01:13:03 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on April  4, 2020, 03:18:16 PM
Except the PL would be open to legal action if Sky thought for one moment that prejudice was being used in the awarding of contracts...

Good luck to them proving it. If clubs went bust because Sky yanked the financial rug out from underneath them they'd have a hard job explaining why they think it's the Premier League acting in bad faith.

This isn't like when Camelot threatened legal action when Virgin won the national lottery contract. Honouring a contract works both ways and neither side gains much from acting pissy over what amounts to a natural disaster. And there's almost certainly clauses in the agreement over such scenarios.

Like I said, they will negotiate a partial payment in the event of cancelling the season (which wont happen anyway so it's all moot). It's in everyone's best interests to show goodwill, even if Sky are technically well within their legal rights to demand full reimbursement.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,275
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16783 on: Yesterday at 01:24:28 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  4, 2020, 04:17:06 PM
Catcher will be jizzing the place down like a high pressure hose tonight - and it's our own fault.

Wow, this catcher guy really gets to people doesnt he. He does his job well, imagine the boost to his ego knowing hes actually a thought in a Liverpool fans mind at a time like this!
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16784 on: Yesterday at 05:36:32 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:24:28 PM
Wow, this catcher guy really gets to people doesnt he. He does his job well, imagine the boost to his ego knowing hes actually a thought in a Liverpool fans mind at a time like this!

He's not that bright, fortunately. He's just a dumbass.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,340
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16785 on: Yesterday at 05:42:12 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:24:28 PM
Wow, this catcher guy really gets to people doesnt he. He does his job well, imagine the boost to his ego knowing hes actually a thought in a Liverpool fans mind at a time like this!

Indeed, why are some so obsessed by what the loon brigade are saying on other teams forums, this is supposed to be a pisstake thread[although there's not much to take the piss on at the mo], & couldn't give a shit what the loons are saying, they're going to be posting a load tripe anyway regardless what we do, whether the good, bad or indifferent.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16786 on: Yesterday at 09:36:07 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 05:36:32 PM
He's not that bright, fortunately. He's just a dumbass.

Ghost Town's pretty all right, really... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16787 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM »
Piss take to the highest degree. As if we need any more evidence that footballers are out of touch with our society.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16788 on: Today at 12:54:06 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:24:28 PM
Wow, this catcher guy really gets to people doesnt he. He does his job well, imagine the boost to his ego knowing hes actually a thought in a Liverpool fans mind at a time like this!
It was just a chance to make the jizz hose gag, to be honest.

Think people need to stop taking things in here so seriously. It's just a place to come and have a giggle complete with its villains and piss-take targets. Time lends the patina of tradition to some terms and targets. Catcher has bollocks-talked himself into one of the bete noir roles, so now he's gonna get it every time. Frankly I reckon it's a shame that SteveO has vanished off the scene. Selfish bastard.

I doubt anyone is really even minutely affected by it, beyond that

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:42:12 PM
Indeed, why are some so obsessed by what the loon brigade are saying on other teams forums, this is supposed to be a pisstake thread[although there's not much to take the piss on at the mo], & couldn't give a shit what the loons are saying, they're going to be posting a load tripe anyway regardless what we do, whether the good, bad or indifferent.
Well yes, it's a piss take thread so we take the piss. No one's gonna circumscribe the targets. Like I said, some things just take on a life and almost become tradition. If you don't like it...well you know where that one goes
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:44 AM by Ghost Town »
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #16789 on: Today at 12:58:11 AM »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:36:07 PM
Ghost Town's pretty all right, really... ;)
My bro!  8)
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 415 416 417 418 419 [420]   Go Up
« previous next »
 