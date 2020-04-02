If our positions were reversed, Everton fans would gladly sacrifice a potential first title in 33 years if it meant watching LFC go bust. That's the difference.







Sidebar: I can't see how even Sky could demand that ALL money for the entire season be repaid. Whether the season is declared void or not, games have still been screened, and you can't act like that just didn't happen surely? I imagine there would be some kind of negotiation where 50% of the money is repaid, although technically we're 2/3 of the way through the season.



Sky knows that smaller clubs especially are dependent on this money, and simply taking it all back could cripple any number of them, perhaps even finish a couple off. Not only does that damage the PL brand and make them look like a bag of dicks, it would royally piss off the Premier League in general. It's a symbiotic relationship; Sky would ultimately hurt itself if it plays hardball in such a manner.



But if it's declared void the all the games, results, standings, goals and everything else will be expunged. It would be as if they had never happened, and have no official existence. Sky and the broadcasters would have a pretty clear argument that that is not what they paid for; they didn't pay to broadcast non-existent, irrelevant games, they paid to broadcast games which lead to actual title winners, European placings, promotions, relegations and all the other placings of a normal league season, and results and outcomes that last in perpetuity.Whether they'd win the legal argument or not I don't know. On a surface analysis, they should as it's a clear case of not getting what you paid for. In reality it would depend on exactly what their contracts say/how they are structured and judicial application of concepts like force majeure etc, and even possible government intervention to prevent excessive covid-related litigation (which doesn't exist as of now, but may come about in the months to come).Nevertheless the threat remains and it would be a foolish PL that put it to the test recklessly