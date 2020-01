I'm sorry, but...I'd forgotten there was football on tonight until it was almost finished. I had a look at the scores and the Shite were 2-0 up in injury time. A routine home win against a very poor Newcastle, I thought. I then look to see if the Abu Dhabi game was over then come back to see this game was 2-2.To cap it off, I just come in here to see that T-Rex is defending his goal from the Gwladys Street stand.There will have been loads of Bitters who left early thinking they got an easy win and three points. They'll read the paper in the morning and see they fucked it up.Carlot must be tearing his hair out with these clowns.