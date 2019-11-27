If they did a stand at a time they'd only lose £5m per stand per season. Chicken feed.
They would lose a high proportion of the boo impact as the open area during reconstruction would allow the sound to escape. The escaping boos would cause the locals to complain.
What am I talking about? All the locals will be in there, won't they?
It's still a lot of money to lose when you're rebuilding a stand at a time; especially when you're in debt, heavily discount your tickets, and are probably looking at a build time of four seasons minimum.
No chance. They'd explode when they saw the views of Anfield when they knocked down the Bullens or Park End. The cladding bill would be huge.
Nah mate, they'd leave that stand till last and put a great big bloody screen up at that end of the ground to hide FC Big Stand.