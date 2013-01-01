It's Hobsons Choice innit?, don't take the huge financial risk of getting a new stadium to rival FC Big Stand, be forever in their shadow, or take the risk, be paying interest and stadium repayments for 20 years which will hamstring them in other areas, decisions decisions
It's not those two choices though. They could refurbish Goodison, probably lose some capacity, but keep the atmosphere.
Or they could build a perfectly servicable and affordable stadium commensurate with their current status, at a brownfield site or anywhere that isn't actually full of water, with a straightforward design and a modest capacity hike, which could be designed to be expandable in future if required, and thus not put themselves dangerously into hock.
But that won't outdo the RS and thus won't please the baying masses, and that's the problem