Tottenham pay about £50m a year in loan repayments..



Everton’s stadium is cheaper so maybe they pay back £40m? Will their new stadium bring in that much more revenue?



It seems a stretch. I’m sure they’ve done the maths, but that’s a lot to expect. And who’s going on pay it? The Everton fans... or corporate or people who aren’t form north wales... and they seem to loath that...





Joking aside. If costs rise, it really could be a financial drag for them... much as it’s fun to laugh at them as they make mistake after mistake, I wouldn’t want them to be dragged through the more of financial ruin as we so nearly were.