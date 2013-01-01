« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 763519 times)

Offline fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 07:54:18 PM »
This is the era of fucking morons falling for utterly implausible bullshit. It will be over subscribed, they just need good old Boris on the board to seal the whole shitty deal.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 07:55:39 PM »
But I thought Uncle Uzzy was riding in with his ultra billions, so why do they need to issue this?
Logged

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 PM »
flush the fuckers please ASAP
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,463
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:33:47 PM
15000 jobs is basically bollocks and any journalist promoting this shit should be ashamed.

Think about it in basic terms; every three and a half seats at the USM arena will be financing a job. Either the average Evertonian has a disposable income that the rest of us can only dream of or someone is just making up numbers off the top of their head.

The number of jobs is related to the whole Liverpool waters development and not just the bitter dome, it needs doing and if they kick start it then nobody should have a problem with it
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:49:19 PM
The number of jobs is related to the whole Liverpool waters development and not just the bitter dome, it needs doing and if they kick start it then nobody should have a problem with it

They're not kick starting it though are they. They are jumping in at phase 3. I certainly don't have a problem with them starting to develop the sewage plant end of the docks and if that results in a stadium for them then good for them. I do however object to the stadium being portrayed as an altruistic peoples project. The only thing more laughable are the 'proposed' plans for the Goodison Park site 'when' they move.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM
Also, details here of how Everton are going to fund the stadium. Rather than take a loan they are going to launch a financial investment package on the market. Things just get murkier. The offer will have to pretty convincing to sell it.

https://www.globalcapital.com/article/b1jwyxhxl2qt1q/everton-hires-jp-morgan-mufg-for-stadium

The club is going through a period of financial fluidity.

 :lmao
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 10:51:07 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:08:51 PM
but where does the '15,000 new jobs' figure come from?

Out of their sorry arses like the rest of the shyte they spout the deluded pricks.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 10:53:17 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:57:16 PM
The club is going through a period of financial fluidity.

 :lmao

Hope the fluidity end up with them finally being flushed 😀
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 605
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:08:51 PM
I'm not really up on this kind of thing, but when they talk about ''new jobs'' what exactly is meant?

I assume all the staff that work at Goodison will simply more to the Vanity Dome. I assume all those actually building the thing are already in their jobs now. I also assume most will be contractors brought in for the build who will then move on to other builds elsewhere once it's done. I'm sure the ground will be bigger and better than what they currently have, so more staff will probably be needed on a game by game basis, but where does the '15,000 new jobs' figure come from and what will all these people be doing?

Uncle Uzzy will be hiring 15 000 "influencers"
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14969 on: Today at 12:32:24 AM »
Uzzy is so rich - sorry, so fuckin rich -  that he'll need 15,000 wheelbarrow boys to transport his cash
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14970 on: Today at 08:41:07 AM »
Can't stand that Mason Holgate yanno.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,579
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14971 on: Today at 09:17:43 AM »
Tottenham pay about £50m a year in loan repayments..

Evertons stadium is cheaper so maybe they pay back £40m?  Will their new stadium bring in that much more revenue?

It seems a stretch.  Im sure theyve done the maths, but thats a lot to expect.  And whos going on pay it? The Everton fans... or corporate or people who arent form north wales... and they seem to loath that...


Joking aside. If costs rise, it really could be a financial drag for them... much as its fun to laugh at them as they make mistake after mistake, I wouldnt want them to be dragged through the more of financial ruin as we so nearly were.

Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,543
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14972 on: Today at 09:23:19 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:49:19 PM
The number of jobs is related to the whole Liverpool waters development and not just the bitter dome, it needs doing and if they kick start it then nobody should have a problem with it

They arent kick starting it. Liverpool Waters is well underway and will continue with it without the stadium.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14973 on: Today at 09:49:00 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:17:43 AM
Tottenham pay about £50m a year in loan repayments..

Evertons stadium is cheaper so maybe they pay back £40m?  Will their new stadium bring in that much more revenue?

It seems a stretch.  Im sure theyve done the maths, but thats a lot to expect.  And whos going on pay it? The Everton fans... or corporate or people who arent form north wales... and they seem to loath that...


Joking aside. If costs rise, it really could be a financial drag for them... much as its fun to laugh at them as they make mistake after mistake, I wouldnt want them to be dragged through the more of financial ruin as we so nearly were.
It's Hobsons Choice innit?, don't take the huge financial risk of getting a new stadium to rival FC Big Stand, be forever in their shadow, or take the risk, be paying interest and stadium repayments for 20 years which will hamstring them in other areas, decisions decisions
Logged
Vote Labour

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14974 on: Today at 09:58:29 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:49:00 AM
It's Hobsons Choice innit?, don't take the huge financial risk of getting a new stadium to rival FC Big Stand, be forever in their shadow, or take the risk, be paying interest and stadium repayments for 20 years which will hamstring them in other areas, decisions decisions
It's not those two choices though. They could refurbish Goodison, probably lose some capacity, but keep the atmosphere.

Or they could build a perfectly servicable and affordable stadium commensurate with their current status, at a brownfield site or anywhere that isn't actually full of water, with a straightforward design and a modest capacity hike, which could be designed to be expandable in future if required, and thus not put themselves dangerously into hock.

But that won't outdo the RS and thus won't please the baying masses, and that's the problem
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,543
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14975 on: Today at 10:00:22 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:58:29 AM
It's not those two choices though. They could refurbish Goodison, probably lose some capacity, but keep the atmosphere.

I reckon for a lot less than £500m they could free up a load of land around Goodison and expand there.
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Six times...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #14976 on: Today at 10:13:17 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:57:16 PM
The club is going through a period of financial fluidity.

 :lmao

Hmm I suppose the words fluidity and liquid(ation) are closely linked.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 