This was such a humiliation that they have popped out the other side now. Reality has completely lost all meaning. Any lie they invent is as plausible as what really happened in their eyes. Almost all of their fan base are basically Jack Nicholson at the end of One Flew Over The Cuckoo Clock.
Fan Denial?The Ricey feller is saying it is a redshite myth -there was no real difference in the average ages of the two teams. Whatever helps you sleep I suppose.
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out the tunnel'. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj
They will initially. The novelty value will be big to start with. Even blues who haven't seen the inside of a ground in years will turn out, preening like peacocks. There will be much bragging. Many "best ground in the world" shouts. Lots of "blue Mersey" nonsense. As time goes by, and they see it's same old shite, different stadium, they'll fade away again. They won't like the inevitability higher prices and the novelty will wane. It will end up being just another Riverside, but will go a long way towards bankrupting them.
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!
Even the 3-3 a few years ago. They take the lead in the 83rd minute (last time they have led in the derby) and Sturridge pops up and equalises in the 90th min.
Is that the 7 mins from the since 2012/13 there have been 17 derbies and theyve lead for a total of 7 mins stat? I thought it was an accumulation but its all from one game?
Just remembered, I'm sure I saw some blue smoke in their end during YNWA.
Another one not to be forgotten, October 2007.http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7043002.stmNeville getting sent off for saving shot from Lucas in Injury time. Dirk slammed home the penalty
What was the season they scored a goal, and the ref blew for time as it went in and disallowed it! Not even sure if it would have affected the result. Kop end I think, but can't remember much else about it!
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.
Yeah that's the only time they've led against us since the semi in 2012
Some of the kippers on that are priceless. The Jack Duckworth lookalike top middle finds it funny though.
