Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13800 on: Today at 07:56:20 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:52:26 PM
This was such a humiliation that they have popped out the other side now. Reality has completely lost all meaning. Any lie they invent is as plausible as what really happened in their eyes.

Almost all of their fan base are basically Jack Nicholson at the end of One Flew Over The Cuckoo Clock.

And we're Chief...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13801 on: Today at 08:04:02 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:24:44 PM
Fan Denial?
The Ricey feller is saying it is a redshite myth -there was no real difference in the average ages of the two teams.
Whatever helps you sleep I suppose.

Seems to forget we had a 36 year old and a 34 year old to bump up the average age of our squad.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13802 on: Today at 08:08:31 PM »
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out of the tunnel'.

 :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:54 PM by Yosser0_0 »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13803 on: Today at 08:10:52 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:08:31 PM
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out the tunnel'.

 :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj

Dont they normally do that?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13804 on: Today at 08:23:29 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Today at 04:53:02 PM
They will initially. The novelty value will be big to start with. Even blues who haven't seen the inside of a ground in years will turn out, preening like peacocks. There will be much bragging. Many "best ground in the world" shouts. Lots of "blue Mersey" nonsense.

As time goes by, and they see it's same old shite, different stadium, they'll fade away again. They won't like the inevitability higher prices and the novelty will wane. It will end up being just another Riverside, but will go a long way towards bankrupting them.
That's exactly how it's going to go.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13805 on: Today at 08:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:49:16 AM
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -

- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001
- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1
- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012
- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016
- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016
- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019
- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019
- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020


 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!  ;D ;D



The next one is always the best, looking forwards.to giving them a schooling in March, the implications of another win there will be massive.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13806 on: Today at 08:36:52 PM »
Just remembered. Some soft twat had a piece of cardboard with a liverbird painted blue on it.

They are so unbelievably weird
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13807 on: Today at 08:38:38 PM »
Couldn't find the motd from last night on the BBC, so have found it Footballorigin

Cut to 22:54 and concentrate on the "Booooo..." from the crowd.
Then someone shouts "FUCKING MURDER HIM ? ? ? ? ?" then the cheers as Curtis gets clattered.
Bunch of fucking bitter shitehawks  >:(
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13808 on: Today at 09:30:42 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13809 on: Today at 09:34:18 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13810 on: Today at 09:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:49:16 AM
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -

- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001
- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1
- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012
- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016
- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016
- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019
- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019
- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020


 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!  ;D ;D

Also the Soto red and us winning

Plus the FA cup semi.

And the Kuyt 2 penalties game

Even the 3-3 a few years ago. They take the lead in the 83rd minute (last time they have led in the derby) and Sturridge pops up and equalises in the 90th min.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13811 on: Today at 09:39:42 PM »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:34:32 PM
Even the 3-3 a few years ago. They take the lead in the 83rd minute (last time they have led in the derby) and Sturridge pops up and equalises in the 90th min.
Is that the 7 mins from the since 2012/13 there have been 17 derbies and theyve lead for a total of 7 mins stat? I thought it was an accumulation but its all from one game?  :o
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13812 on: Today at 09:41:57 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13813 on: Today at 09:49:44 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:39:42 PM
Is that the 7 mins from the since 2012/13 there have been 17 derbies and theyve lead for a total of 7 mins stat? I thought it was an accumulation but its all from one game?  :o

Yeah that's the only time they've led against us since the semi in 2012
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13814 on: Today at 09:49:59 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:40:05 PM
No celebratory blue pyro moments before Jones's goal so it can't compete
Just remembered, I'm sure I saw some blue smoke in their end during YNWA.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13815 on: Today at 10:00:54 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:49:16 AM
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -

- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001
- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1
- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012
- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016
- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016
- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019
- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019
- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020


 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!  ;D ;D

Yeah but they'll always have the Andrew Johnson 3-0 and the dvd
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13816 on: Today at 10:04:23 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13817 on: Today at 10:07:25 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:49:16 AM
Was just thinking back about some of the humiliations we've dished out to them over the last 20 years or so -

- Gary Mac's 93rd minute winner at woodison in 2001
- Gerrard being sent off with the game at 0-0 in 2006 but LFC still winning the game 3-1
- Gerrard's hat-trick in 2012
- Mane's 94th minute winner in 2016
- 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in 2016
- Origi's 96th minute winner in 2019
- 5-2 thrashing at Anfield in 2019
- Everton's first team beaten by LFC's youth/reserve side in 2020


 It just goes on and on and on, we are taking the actual piss! Oh Everton, never change!  ;D ;D

Also the 4-0 thrashing in 2014[3-0 up at halftime], when these thought they had a chance to beat us as they were having a decent season too, this is the one were one of the bitters spewing out the famous fuck gif comes from.   :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13818 on: Today at 10:11:09 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:08:31 PM
Blue on the Moan-in tonight (at 55mins) with a novel suggestion to 'Boo them on Saturday as they come out of the tunnel'.

 :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07x42rj


That'll drown out the fucking air raid siren.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13819 on: Today at 10:17:34 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:49:59 PM
Just remembered, I'm sure I saw some blue smoke in their end during YNWA.
You did.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13820 on: Today at 10:18:11 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:04:23 PM
Shame Bernard doesn't wear 5
Yes but Sidibe's got the number everybody wants 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13821 on: Today at 10:18:37 PM »
If you add  our players ages to their shirt numbers, it adds up to 1995.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13822 on: Today at 10:21:22 PM »
What was the season they scored a goal, and the ref blew for time as it went in and disallowed it! Not even sure if it would have affected the result. Kop end I think, but can't remember much else about it!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13823 on: Today at 10:23:05 PM »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Today at 01:01:00 PM
Another one not to be forgotten, October 2007.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport2/hi/football/eng_prem/7043002.stm

Neville getting sent off for saving shot from Lucas in Injury time.
Dirk slammed home the penalty  ;D
Mates mate knew Lucas. Rafa saw him banging them in  at Melwood and said he should do that in matches. Lucas said "How can I when you don't play me?" Rafa told him he was playing in the derby. Mates mate threw a ton on Lucas to score anytime at 14-1. Phil Neville better watch his back still.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13824 on: Today at 10:28:51 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:21:22 PM
What was the season they scored a goal, and the ref blew for time as it went in and disallowed it! Not even sure if it would have affected the result. Kop end I think, but can't remember much else about it!

Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13825 on: Today at 10:34:00 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:28:51 PM
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.
Graham shithouse Poll still has a fatwah on him
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13826 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:28:51 PM
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.

Took the ref about 5 minutes to make the seething players understand hed blown for FT
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13827 on: Today at 10:35:56 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:28:51 PM
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.

Gwladys St end? think that's what I got mixed up with, right end of the ground...wrong stadium!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13828 on: Today at 10:42:35 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:28:51 PM
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.

It was at Woodison, Graham Poll was the ref, who disallowed it for Don Hutchinson encroaching at a free kick
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13829 on: Today at 10:46:58 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:28:51 PM
Nah, was at Goodison, Westerveld (I think) fired it at Don Hutchinson.
100 % I was there in the Main stand surrounded by bitters,  ahem Booing at the ref blowing the whistle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13830 on: Today at 10:49:55 PM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:28:06 PM


ifonlyithadntbeenforthetinylittlearmsandlackofbrain

Some of the kippers on that are priceless. The Jack Duckworth lookalike top middle finds it funny though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13831 on: Today at 11:01:13 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:49:44 PM
Yeah that's the only time they've led against us since the semi in 2012

Ifitadnthavebeenforthatbiggeordiebastard.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13832 on: Today at 11:02:43 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 10:49:55 PM
Some of the kippers on that are priceless. The Jack Duckworth lookalike top middle finds it funny though.
Its quite a strange photo....The Headless Goalie
