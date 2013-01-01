« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13760 on: Today at 04:00:30 PM
mikeb58:
It's an absolute shithole, see it close up, leaking roofs, tons of blue paint plastered over ancient cracked brick work, it's a fuckin dump.

I think they have been warned that the safety certificate on the Bullens Rd will not be renewed in the near future either. That's whether the away fans go, so a massive headache on the horizon there.


I said a long time ago that they shouldn't be thinking about massive 60k stadiums, they should have been looking to build something similar capacity to goodison or worse for as little outlay as possible, with the scope to increase it incrementally over time if needed. With brexit looming, relegation becoming more of a threat and goodison seemingly on its last legs, they could be in a bit of a mess soon.

I wonder if their fans will ever realise that their owners are absolute buffoons and the source of most of their issues.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13761 on: Today at 04:07:05 PM
Sons of pioneerS:
But you have to remember that they are clinging onto sanity by the thinnest of threads these days. Such ramblings are damage limitation exercises. They need to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel or there would be no point in carrying on.

You could say they are hoping for the golden sky at the end of a storm.  :D

Haha. Ive seen a few tweets from Blues telling others to hold their heads up despite the dark clouds, and other similar metaphors. They obviously hadnt thought it through, theyre that depressed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13762 on: Today at 04:20:59 PM
Kekuleyule y'all!:
Haha. Ive seen a few tweets from Blues telling others to hold their heads up despite the dark clouds, and other similar metaphors. They obviously hadnt thought it through, theyre that depressed.
😂
Sounds like they finally understand why YNWA is such a monumentally inspirational anthem now, and probably why the ridiculous Z Cars doesn't quite cut it for them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13763 on: Today at 04:31:25 PM
Pickford - shite
Coleman - legs have gone
Martina - shite
Holgate - not good enough
Mina - not good enough
Keane - shite
Baines - too old
Davies - shite
Schneiderlein - shite
Sigurrdson - shite
Bolasie - shite
Delph - not good enough
Walcott - shite
Niasse - shite
Tosun - shite
Iwobi - shite
Bernard - shite
Kean - shite

They are a squad full of absolutely shite players. They need to bin off and replace every single one of them players and get them playing in a team with Digne, Richarlison (who is hit and miss), Calvert-Lewin (hit and miss but works hard) and Gomes. But then they're probably the only saleable assets they have. This is a 5 year job at least for them but they'll never, ever grasp that and they'll want it done now. Plus a massive new stadium on top of it all
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13764 on: Today at 04:32:43 PM
Enough sniggering over their latest defeat.

The Transfer Winow Trophy is open!

They'll be slavering over signing Hamez and Rabiot whereas resigning Duffy and Lundstram would significantly strengthen their defence and midfield.

But why should they sign players from mid table teams when the cream of Europe are queuing up to join Carlo's retirement club?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13765 on: Today at 04:41:39 PM
Would they even fill a 52k capacity stadium?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13766 on: Today at 04:42:36 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13767 on: Today at 04:42:37 PM
ScottScott:
Pickford - shite
Coleman - legs have gone
Martina - shite
Holgate - not good enough
Mina - not good enough
Keane - shite
Baines - too old
Davies - shite
Schneiderlein - shite
Sigurrdson - shite
Bolasie - shite
Delph - not good enough
Walcott - shite
Niasse - shite
Tosun - shite
Iwobi - shite
Bernard - shite
Kean - shite

Thats at least £300million worth youve just called shite there, and you were arguably being overly generous. Theyre barely worth £100 million in total now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13768 on: Today at 04:53:02 PM
OneTouchFooty:
Would they even fill a 52k capacity stadium?
They will initially. The novelty value will be big to start with. Even blues who haven't seen the inside of a ground in years will turn out, preening like peacocks. There will be much bragging. Many "best ground in the world" shouts. Lots of "blue Mersey" nonsense.

As time goes by, and they see it's same old shite, different stadium, they'll fade away again. They won't like the inevitability higher prices and the novelty will wane. It will end up being just another Riverside, but will go a long way towards bankrupting them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13769 on: Today at 04:57:57 PM
Sons of pioneerS:
It's in a shocking state. They've been painting and putting murals over the cracks for a long time now. It's falling apart and not really fit for purpose. They've neglected it for so long now that only drastic measures will suffice.
Wait, wait, what? They just had that upgrade 2-3 years ago - new cladding and such. And what about their new 1 million pound lounge??
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13770 on: Today at 04:59:07 PM
They cant even fill The Winslow Hotel.
