Why don't they create a new, radical strategy whereby they actually focus on local talent and develop their Academy etc.
It may take a few seasons but the fruits will eventually show, you would hope - if you're a blue!
There is tonnes of talent on Merseyside!
The people's club should have no problem recruiting/attracting/developing the people!
Anything would be worth a try instead of the tired old 'buy other club's rejects' as identified in other posts above.
I mean, they could even [finally, maybe] actually have a point then about LFC being 'not from Merseyside' whilst they are the true representatives of the area..
Just a thought hoho