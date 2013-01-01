« previous next »
The thing is, these vile, hypocritical, self-righteous gobshites actually believe Heysel was their tragedy. They couldn't care less about the Juventus fans, they simply use their deaths as currency in a petty local squabble only they are interested in. If I were a Juventus fan I'd be disgusted by these pricks, just as I'm disgusted by Fiorentina 'fans' who wear Liverpool tops to rile Juventus fans at games in Italy.
yup, the whole justice for the 39 bellends and all that, then again if they were that great why did they win fuck all the next year?
ifonlyithadntbeenforthetinylittlearmsandlackofbrain
hed be boss at limbo
A lot of their players are mentality midgets. You can tell, as soon as things go sour for them they look like they are about to cry. They start shouting and mouthing off at referee, their own players, opposition rather than trying to take charge. Even some of thier best players all display that trait.

Richarlison, Mina, Pickford, Digne, Keane, Holgate all act like that. No wonder they have trouble winning high pressure derby games.

The guy on their fan channel who does the recaps said it well. All their players are largely rejects from other clubs - Mina (Barca reject), Gomes (Barca reject), Digne (Barca-PSG-Roma reject), Keane (Utd reject), Kean (Juve reject), Sigurdsson (Spurs reject), Walcott (Arsenal reject), Sidibe (Monaco reject), Schneiderlin (Utd reject), Delph (City reject). These guys were never leaders at these other "top" clubs and never amounted to much; if they were, they would have managed to stay.
The guy on their fan channel who does the recaps said it well. All their players are largely rejects from other clubs - Mina (Barca reject), Gomes (Barca reject), Digne (Barca-PSG-Roma reject), Keane (Utd reject), Kean (Juve reject), Sigurdsson (Spurs reject), Walcott (Arsenal reject), Sidibe (Monaco reject), Schneiderlin (Utd reject), Delph (City reject). These guys were never leaders at these other "top" clubs and never amounted to much; if they were, they would have managed to stay.
He makes a good point.

They seem to go for castoffs from big name clubs, as though they must be good because of where they've come from. Thing is, they are castoffs for a reason. They are not actually making it at these bigger clubs, but Everton buy them all up and expect it to work out at Goodison. How can it though, when your team consists of rejects, misfits and failures?
The state of Schneiderlin for the goal - shrugged off by Origi just before the exchange with Jones and is still slowly picking himself up off the floor just a couple of yards from Jones as the ball goes in.

I know they don't particularly rate him.
Looked like me getting up after picking something up that had rolled under the couch.
He makes a good point.

They seem to go for castoffs from big name clubs, as though they must be good because of where they've come from. Thing is, they are castoffs for a reason. They are not actually making it at these bigger clubs, but Everton buy them all up and expect it to work out at Goodison. How can it though, when your team consists of rejects, misfits and failures?


Whats the other choice though? No one else wants to go there
Whats the other choice though? No one else wants to go there
Maybe instead of trying to be Billy Big Bollocks all the time by pretending they are buying quality from the top table, they could try scouting for some hungry, talented players they could bring through and develop.

At the moment, their attempts to keep up with us see them spending stupid money on failures, misfits and rejects just because they come from big name clubs.

Look at us with Robertson. Great player from ordinary club picked up for relative peanuts who has become a star. Maybe Everton could start by getting their scouting people to actually earn their corn by unearthing upcoming talent. Young talent looking to take a step up, rather than failures from big clubs having to take a step down.
Whats the other choice though? No one else wants to go there
do what they did under moyes and get hungry players from a level or a few below with room to improve like jagielka, arteta, Cahill, Coleman, baines etc that are more than doable now
Maybe instead of trying to be Billy Big Bollocks all the time by pretending they are buying quality from the top table, they could try scouting for some hungry, talented players they could bring through and develop.

At the moment, their attempts to keep up with us see them spending stupid money on failures, misfits and rejects just because they come from big name clubs.

Look at us with Robertson. Great player from ordinary club picked up for relative peanuts who has become a star. Maybe Everton could start by getting their scouting people to actually earn their corn by unearthing upcoming talent. Young talent looking to take a step up, rather than failures from big clubs having to take a step down.

Yeah, their good signings have been the likes of Stones and Coleman. You could argue for the the odd cast-off, like Lukaku
Why don't they create a new, radical strategy whereby they actually focus on local talent and develop their Academy etc.
It may take a few seasons but the fruits will eventually show, you would hope - if you're a blue!
There is tonnes of talent on Merseyside!
The people's club should have no problem recruiting/attracting/developing the people!

Anything would be worth a try instead of the tired old 'buy other club's rejects' as identified in other posts above.

I mean, they could even [finally, maybe] actually have a point then about LFC being 'not from Merseyside' whilst they are the true representatives of the area..

Just a thought hoho
I know our lads were fantastic with their geggenpressing, but I can't recall the last time I saw a team of defenders who were so shit playing the ball out from goal. They literally shat themselves every time came near them.
The local talent from either their academy or ones they've signed and developed from lower league have all mostly been ignored which has lead to them leaving and going elsewhere, like Lookman who went to Leipzig and they've got another loanee out at Schalke. Of course anyone Homegrown who becomes good gets sold off instantly to a CL contender team. There's all these quality kids coming through in this country leaving for foreign leagues to get games yet no PL club has decided to use the philosophy of 'ok, come to us and we'll play you'.

They are hopeless regarding keeping their own quality but they'd still be better off trying the HG approach instead of overpaying this full squad of shite mercenaries.

Just one of many, many problems they have. Of course the main one is their own fans themselves but they're not ready to talk about that and I don't think they ever will be.

Acceptance is the first stage of Grief but they are still on #1: Denial.
Would be interested if these lot have ever been closer - in terms of points in the league system - to Tranmere than they are to ourselves..

Massive gap between us and the Ev.
Tranmere currently in League 2?

But there must've been a time when Tranmere were closer to the PL and to Ev  ;D
These will react badly to this in a few days

Heysel, Hillsbrough posts rumour starting, lies to tourists. All that will be upped
But there must've been a time when Tranmere were closer to the PL and to Ev  ;D
funnily enough it nearly happened in 1995 - Liverpool 4th, everton 15th (last season of 22 PL teams) and tranmere 5th, so ififhadntbeenferthepremierleaguehaving22teamsinsteadof20 then it could have happened then
do what they did under moyes and get hungry players from a level or a few below with room to improve like jagielka, arteta, Cahill, Coleman, baines etc that are more than doable now
Agreed that's why Wilder would of been perfect for them as he would of done that, thankfully they appointed Carlo as it's funny seeing them be so shit  ;D
These will react badly to this in a few days

Heysel, Hillsbrough posts rumour starting, lies to tourists. All that will be upped

You know thy enemy
Ok thats enough glee for one night

Rounded off with a viewing of The Kop in full voice with hes only got little arms

Today was good
Yeah, their good signings have been the likes of Stones and Coleman. You could argue for the the odd cast-off, like Lukaku

Yup. And Lukaku at least was on an initial loan and wanted to prove himself. He made an impact because of that motivation and continued on when signed to a permanent deal.

The best route back for them is trying to pick up the best UK prospects in lower leagues and guaranteeing them development and minutes.

But knowing them they'll probably sign James Rodriguez for a huge wedge...
Cant see it?

Some jumped up loon shadowboxing and doing the "wall push." A few teenage bells next to him doing the same thing and giving the two fingers.
But you know what? That want makes us us and them them. Despite the hurt, the pain and the sheer injustice... deep down, we're better than them and losing to them in a derby, no matter how many times won't change that fact. 1=20 UTFT!!
What the hell does 1=20 utft mean?
utft im guessing is up the fuckin toffees?

No idea for the numbers thing
What the hell does 1=20 utft mean?
its an old Brian labone quote
Everton have spent £450m on players since 2016  :lmao
its an old Brian labone quote

Yeah apparently 1 blue = 20 reds

Not sure how official that equation is though. Even with that we'd still outdwarf them
1 blue = 20 reds, is that supposed to be a dig? sounds to me like a fairly decent guess at the representation of fans across the city, id say we have about 20 fans to their 1
They'll never make progress until the fans start supporting the team through thick and thin. The defeatism that spread through the Everton players in the second half is the result of the constant booing and derision. It was like watching an abused puppy quail in terror because someone dropped a plate.

Can you imagine what our youngsters would have felt if Anfield booed them when they were making mistakes under the early assault? Everton won't ever have 'mentality monsters' until the fans sort themselves out and try to enjoy what they have rather than what they think they deserve.
Glad to see some of the sound ones calling out Pickford and his 'banter' post-match with Jones
They literally shat themselves every time came near them.

???
Don't think the cameras picked that up mate, thankfully!
Forgot Iwobi - another reject.

Their squad is just atrocious from top to bottom.
The local talent from either their academy or ones they've signed and developed from lower league have all mostly been ignored which has lead to them leaving and going elsewhere, like Lookman who went to Leipzig and they've got another loanee out at Schalke. Of course anyone Homegrown who becomes good gets sold off instantly to a CL contender team. There's all these quality kids coming through in this country leaving for foreign leagues to get games yet no PL club has decided to use the philosophy of 'ok, come to us and we'll play you'.

It is probably another downside to the amount of money in the PL, most clubs can't really risk losing out on the tv money so they play safe going with a short-term approach of signings over developing younger players or cheaper signings. It seems like the only ones who still go for this approach are some of the newly promoted sides who haven't got used to the money yet.
I've seen a lot of them moan about how only Sidibie came over to them at the end of the game. And although that's out of order, it just shows how bad their fans are that the players were too scared to go over to them at the end of the game, because they knew the levels of vitriol that was going to get flung their way.
