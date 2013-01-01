The local talent from either their academy or ones they've signed and developed from lower league have all mostly been ignored which has lead to them leaving and going elsewhere, like Lookman who went to Leipzig and they've got another loanee out at Schalke. Of course anyone Homegrown who becomes good gets sold off instantly to a CL contender team. There's all these quality kids coming through in this country leaving for foreign leagues to get games yet no PL club has decided to use the philosophy of 'ok, come to us and we'll play you'.



They are hopeless regarding keeping their own quality but they'd still be better off trying the HG approach instead of overpaying this full squad of shite mercenaries.



Just one of many, many problems they have. Of course the main one is their own fans themselves but they're not ready to talk about that and I don't think they ever will be.



Acceptance is the first stage of Grief but they are still on #1: Denial.