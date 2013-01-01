The Senior Club in the city totally having their kecks pulled down by children, live on telly. Great that.
Fair play when it's due..https://i.imgur.com/BzLLy3H_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=medium
If @LFCwant to play the seniors in the next derby I'd like to say I'm available #LFC #YNWA 👍🏿
Did anyone see the shot of Woodison when they panned away from Anfield? Why the hell were the floodlights on??
I think he has missed a couple.
"Any other premier League team beats Liverpool today, and comfortably. We were always going to lose. Not one leader at the club."Point taken! Have they really asked Arsenal though?
Is that Ste Kelly holding that up?
Catcher accusing Liverpool fans of racism for booing their black players today. Remember that when he slithers in here next time, the fucking c*nt.
Presumably Curtis Jones is on the PEDs as well then?
What a bellwhiff. It started with T Rex after a few minutes.
