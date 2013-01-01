« previous next »
Online Linudden

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 07:54:58 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:52:00 PM
The Senior Club in the city totally having their kecks pulled down by children, live on telly. Great that.

Evert is actually name that used to be common among senior citizens in Sweden  ;D

(doubt many Everts are still alive though, RIP).

Either way, I always call them "gamle Evert" because of this and their "senior" status. Old Evert got beaten by the young whippersnappers today, badly!
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 07:56:37 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 07:59:13 PM »
 Had a belter of a text from a blue cousin of mine:

"if we only had paid the fuckin' rent"

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 08:02:09 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 08:07:11 PM »
 Titi Camara trolling the fuck out of Everton.  ;D

Quote
If @LFCwant to play the seniors in the next derby I'd like to say I'm available #LFC #YNWA
👍🏿
Offline stoopid yank

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 08:08:00 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:02:04 PM
Did anyone see the shot of Woodison when they panned away from Anfield? Why the hell were the floodlights on??
Waste of money that, needed for transfers. Wheres the lights money Bill?
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 08:10:45 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:47:50 PM

I think he has missed a couple.
michael keane didnt even play!!
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 08:17:03 PM »
Credit goes to a fella called Ray for shopping the faces  ;D
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 08:19:58 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:03:21 PM
"Any other premier League team beats Liverpool today, and comfortably. We were always going to lose. Not one leader at the club."

Point taken! Have they really asked Arsenal though?

Hey, we played a lot of kids and reserves as well, and at least gave a good account of ourselves.

This was full other level stuff.
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 08:20:44 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:02:09 PM
Is that Ste Kelly holding that up?

Certainly looks like him I'd say
Online nuts100

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13530 on: Today at 08:23:05 PM »
Footnote to the game. Liverpools starting line-up cost £43.95m. Evertons cost £221.06m.
Online DangerScouse

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13531 on: Today at 08:26:50 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:02:09 PM
Is that Ste Kelly holding that up?


Yeah.
Online fredfrop

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13532 on: Today at 08:41:10 PM »
These blue tears are particularly tasty:
https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/19-20/comment/reports/39039.html

Gutless. Spineless. Witless. Hapless. Choose your adjective. Evertons long-suffering fans have witnessed some pathetic performances at Anfield in recent years but this one, against a Liverpool team featuring nine changes and stuffed with inexperienced kids, takes the biscuit.
Online Six Baby

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13533 on: Today at 08:47:30 PM »
Pickford to Jones in the tunnel after the match - 'Great cross. Love that kind of banter'

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickford-sarcastically-responds-curtis-21220566

Haha what an absolute grade A weapon.  :duh :lmao
Online Raid

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13534 on: Today at 09:00:17 PM »
Presumably Curtis Jones is on the PEDs as well then?
Offline ToneLa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13535 on: Today at 09:00:19 PM »
I'll be here tomorrow with some "upset bitters I met" stories I reckon  ;D
Online Something Worse

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13536 on: Today at 09:01:37 PM »
Catcher accusing Liverpool fans of racism for booing their black players today. Remember that when he slithers in here next time, the fucking c*nt.
Online Raid

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13537 on: Today at 09:02:08 PM »
On a side note, we're surely now rivals only in geography. We're so far ahead on the pitch it's unreal, they've barely landed a blow on us in a derby in 10 years.
Online liversaint

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13538 on: Today at 09:03:33 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 09:01:37 PM
Catcher accusing Liverpool fans of racism for booing their black players today. Remember that when he slithers in here next time, the fucking c*nt.

What a bellwhiff. It started with T Rex after a few minutes.
Online Sinos

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13539 on: Today at 09:04:00 PM »
Why have they got a bee in their bonnet about Harvey?
Online cornishscouser92

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13540 on: Today at 09:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:00:17 PM
Presumably Curtis Jones is on the PEDs as well then?

Had a calpol after the game like.
Online Something Worse

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13541 on: Today at 09:10:39 PM »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:03:33 PM
What a bellwhiff. It started with T Rex after a few minutes.

He's an absolute fucking cock and he needs a slap. Loves calling Liverpool fans tories and racists, despite the history their lot have.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13542 on: Today at 09:11:53 PM »
Never seen them like this. Pissed as fuck at their team, yet sombre and appreciative about us - no blaming the ref, giving credit where it's due, etc.

Offline Jimmy Conway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13543 on: Today at 09:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:00:17 PM
Presumably Curtis Jones is on the PEDs as well then?

Yep. 10ml of Calpol before bed to help with teething
Online Kopenhagen

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13544 on: Today at 09:13:52 PM »
