FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

DaveLFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13320 on: Today at 07:40:06 PM
Welshred on Today at 05:07:35 PM
Apparently they're bringing referee's whistles with them tomorrow to blow during YNWA :lmao

Well their team blows, why shouldn't they.
John C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13321 on: Today at 07:58:38 PM
I really hope they bring their whistles, it just makes them and everything so funnier.

Liverpool 2 nil up:
The Kop: Wheres ye whistles, wheres ye whistles, where's ye fuckin whistles now.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13322 on: Today at 08:00:26 PM
John C on Today at 07:58:38 PM
I really hope they bring their whistles, it just makes them and everything so funnier.

Liverpool 2 nil up:
The Kop: Wheres ye whistles, wheres ye whistles, where's ye fuckin whistles now.

Just shove some socks in their gobs to stop em
Andy @ Allerton

  Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13323 on: Today at 08:02:01 PM
Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Today at 06:27:41 PM
Hope those of you at the match tomorrow give Speedo Mick the reception he deserves for his charity work

Yeah - that lad is amazing - I usually chuck a few quid in his tin - comes across as a really nice lad. Made some bad mistakes earlier in life and now does all this stuff for Charity.

Great lad.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13324 on: Today at 08:03:33 PM
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 08:02:01 PM
Yeah - that lad is amazing - I usually chuck a few quid in his tin - comes across as a really nice lad. Made some bad mistakes earlier in life and now does all this stuff for Charity.

Great lad.

like supporting Everton? ;D

In all seriousness though, yeah, he's sound!
Gerry Attrick

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13325 on: Today at 08:21:21 PM
Red Berry on Today at 08:03:33 PM
like supporting Everton? ;D

In all seriousness though, yeah, he's sound!

He cant be blamed for that. Everton fans are born that way.
CHOPPER

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13326 on: Today at 08:32:20 PM
John C on Today at 07:58:38 PM
I really hope they bring their whistles, it just makes them and everything so funnier.

Liverpool 2 nil up:
The Kop: Wheres ye whistles, wheres ye whistles, where's ye fuckin whistles now.

Wait till they start blowing them as the games going on, lets see how 'funny' their stunt is then.
FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13327 on: Today at 08:39:26 PM
CHOPPER on Today at 08:32:20 PM
Wait till they start blowing them as the games going on, lets see how 'funny' their stunt is then.

"So Jordan did you mistake the whistles from the Everton fans for the referee's whistle when you made the 3 howlers?"
"What whistles?"
newterp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13328 on: Today at 08:44:17 PM
USM = Useless Shitty Mongrels Arena?
Pensby

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13329 on: Today at 09:48:51 PM
Oh heck, inadvertent use of the word "mongrel", essay incoming from our lurking Catcher.
Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13330 on: Today at 10:16:48 PM
