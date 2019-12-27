Apparently they're bringing referee's whistles with them tomorrow to blow during YNWA
I really hope they bring their whistles, it just makes them and everything so funnier.Liverpool 2 nil up:The Kop: Wheres ye whistles, wheres ye whistles, where's ye fuckin whistles now.
Hope those of you at the match tomorrow give Speedo Mick the reception he deserves for his charity work
Yeah - that lad is amazing - I usually chuck a few quid in his tin - comes across as a really nice lad. Made some bad mistakes earlier in life and now does all this stuff for Charity.Great lad.
like supporting Everton? In all seriousness though, yeah, he's sound!
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Wait till they start blowing them as the games going on, lets see how 'funny' their stunt is then.
