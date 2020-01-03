A Home Grown player will be defined as one who, irrespective of his nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to the Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons or 36 months prior to his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).
---------------------------------------
Homegrown doesn't mean a player like TAA who came through the Academy since a kid.
You can be at multiple clubs as long as you meet the above.