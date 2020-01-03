« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 683276 times)

Usmanov has come out and said he'll invest in the Ev's new stadium. Apparently my heads fallen off again.

Premier League Table

58 Liverpool
57
56
55
54
53
52
51
50
49
48
47
46
45
44
43
42
41
40
39
38
37
36
35
34
33
32
31
30
29
28
27
26
25 Everton


And we have a game in hand.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:58:58 PM
Usmanov has come out and said he'll invest in the Ev's new stadium. Apparently my heads fallen off again.
Far as I can see he only made a quip about maybe sponsoring the finished stadium by buying the naming rights. You need to build and finish it first for that to happen. It's not a capital investment, and however much he's Moshi's mate, any naming right fees would be commensurate with the club's standing, after hard bargaining.

I doubt it'd be enough to buy one decent player
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 04:10:49 PM
Far as I can see he only made a quip about maybe sponsoring the finished stadium by buying the naming rights. You need to build and finish it first for that to happen. It's not a capital investment, and however much he's Moshi's mate, any naming right fees would be commensurate with the club's standing, after hard bargaining.

I doubt it'd be enough to buy one decent player
Yes, pretty much the same comments he said 18 months ago. Moshiri is my friend and Im open to investment with Everton. Nothing new to see here, but it always fun to watch them get all excited then fall over again
Ooh this is gonna hurt. From James Pearce

Quote
Liverpool will wear the FIFA world champions gold badge on their shirts for Sundays clash with Everton. Permission granted to wear it in FA Cup
Gylfi Sigurdsson £45 million
Theo Walcott £20 million
Cenk Tosun £27 million
Morgan Schneiderlin £20 million
Yannick Bolasie £25 million
Omar Niasse 13.5 million
Michael Keane £25 million

That's over £175 million of players.

It's almost impressive how they've managed to spend so high but pack their team with so many expensive duds. That's not even counting the expensive duds they've already bombed out like Klaasen, or the ones that haven't had time to complete their flop yet like Iwobi.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:45 PM
Ooh this is gonna hurt. From James Pearce
Now this is just unbearable
Quote from: Suspect Package. on Today at 05:08:08 PM
Gylfi Sigurdsson £45 million
Theo Walcott £20 million
Cenk Tosun £27 million
Morgan Schneiderlin £20 million
Yannick Bolasie £25 million
Omar Niasse 13.5 million
Michael Keane £25 million

That's over £175 million of players.

It's almost impressive how they've managed to spend so high but pack their team with so many expensive duds. That's not even counting the expensive duds they've already bombed out like Klaasen, or the ones that haven't had time to complete their flop yet like Iwobi.
Good thing they managed to get England's #1 for just £25m. What a steal.
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 04:10:49 PM
Far as I can see he only made a quip about maybe sponsoring the finished stadium by buying the naming rights. You need to build and finish it first for that to happen. It's not a capital investment, and however much he's Moshi's mate, any naming right fees would be commensurate with the club's standing, after hard bargaining.

I doubt it'd be enough to buy one decent player

Ah yes, but once his words were translated from Russian into Blueshite, what Uncle Uzzy actually said was he is worth a few trillion quid, he's richer than John Henry and Abramovich* he's actually buying Everton, paying for the stadium and all his personal wealth will belong to EFC.


* As quoted from the Echo website.
Uncle Uzzy is so generous he doesn't expect a single penny back on his investment as well.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 01:01:55 PM
There's grown men on there typing out 'Anal-field' for fuck sake.  :lmao

Maybe it's in reference to where they get bummed every season on the pitch?

I saw that too.  :lmao

I know we all like to take the piss out of our respective oppositions, and I know it can all get a bit silly at times, but grown adults posting that is just embarrassing. I think you'd even get looked at weirdly for being a tit if you said that when back in infant's school.

Honestly, I just love it when people willingly out themselves as complete tools on the internet.  :lmao

Imagine having to spend time around that kind of 'adult' in daily life.  :o
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:06 PM
Uncle Uzzy is so generous he doesn't expect a single penny back on his investment as well.

Of course he doesn't. This is the cuddly Uncle Uzzy you know. He got very rich by being a lovely guy who would help old ladies across the road.

He's going to give all his money to his mate and the tinpot club he owns because, well, he's just that kind of guy.
Quote from: Red Berry on December 31, 2019, 07:47:52 PM
They did frequently flog their best players to bigger clubs though. 

The RB sides are always paying over the odds for Manchester United cast offs
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on January  1, 2020, 07:35:32 PM
Looking over at our homegrown superstar and then seeing their own in Davies, Holgate and Calvert-Lewin must be like living with Anne Widdecombe when your next door neighbour is married to Margot Robbie

No wonder theyre always angry

Nitpicking I know, but didn't they buy Holgate from Barnsley (just like they did with Stones). Not really home grown is it?
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 07:03:06 PM
Nitpicking I know, but didn't they buy Holgate from Barnsley (just like they did with Stones). Not really home grown is it?

And Calvert-Lewin was bought from Sheffield United.

Nothing wrong with that, we bought Joe Gomez from Charlton.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:06:52 PM
And Calvert-Lewin was bought from Sheffield United.

Nothing wrong with that, we bought Joe Gomez from Charlton.

We don't claim he's homegrown though do we?
The "homegrown" idea confuses me big time.

We bought Sterling from QPR. And yet some of our fans consider him homegrown. Spurs fans claim Alli to be homegrown even though he was bought from MK Dons.
A Home Grown player will be defined as one who, irrespective of his nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to the Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons or 36 months prior to his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).
---------------------------------------

Homegrown doesn't mean a player like TAA who came through the Academy since a kid.

You can be at multiple clubs as long as you meet the above.
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 05:39:02 PM
I saw that too.  :lmao

I know we all like to take the piss out of our respective oppositions, and I know it can all get a bit silly at times, but grown adults posting that is just embarrassing. I think you'd even get looked at weirdly for being a tit if you said that when back in infant's school.

Honestly, I just love it when people willingly out themselves as complete tools on the internet.  :lmao

Imagine having to spend time around that kind of 'adult' in daily life:o
I do on a daily basis and that's why I want to shut them up come Sunday and have a peaceful week at work, no matter what we win this season all we'll hear from them is we beat yer on yer own ground so now were the worlds best. please don't go with too weak a team Jurgen just strong enough to beat the bitters will do
https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1213052608476274690
[/quote]

'Got the measure of
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:57:41 AM
Paranoid blues already getting in Ancelotti's head about the media being infested with RS. Get out while you can Carlo, you'll only end up losing your mind managing there.

https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1213052608476274690

Replying to @BBCMOTD
Carletto has got the English football media clocked already. Crawling with kopites.

4:22 am - 3 Jan 2020 From นางแล, ประเทศไทย

It's almost as if he's managed in the league before.........Carletto? Really? Evertonians are a breed apart.
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:58:14 PM
Fabulous. Hopefully a goal or two at the Anfield Road end and some subtle pointing to it.

If they win they will go full Scotland, and claim to be the true World Champions.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unofficial_Football_World_Championships
Quote from: PaisleyPrint on Today at 08:04:40 PM
https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1213052608476274690


'Got the measure of
Replying to @BBCMOTD
Carletto has got the English football media clocked already. Crawling with kopites.

4:22 am - 3 Jan 2020 From นางแล, ประเทศไทย

It's almost as if he's managed in the league before.........Carletto? Really? Evertonians are a breed apart.

We've gone from Don Carlo to Cornetto?  ;D ;D
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 06:29:56 PM
Quite an interesting article on the Athletic about Delph and he early days at Leeds academy and that he had a tough upbringing, for those with access:

https://theathletic.com/1499649/2020/01/02/i-asked-fabian-delph-to-focus-on-helping-his-mum-move-to-a-nicer-neighbourhood-how-evertons-midfielder-developed-the-character-ancelotti-loves/

Although my favourite quote:
Everyone is fucking shit, he barked at his team-mates in September, after Everton conceded a dismal third goal in a 3-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Insightful guy!

Did they make some noise for him at City the other night?
The esk getting hAmmered by bitter twitter for pouring cold water on the uncle uzzy rumours ;D
The Esk has his own website, a learnered man, a man of intelligence. How fuckin' dare they.
Who wants to tell them that uncle Uze is a massive crook?

https://www.ft.com/content/a472f9e6-28c6-11ea-9305-4234e74b0ef3
Mate we all have crazy uncles in the family but if Uncle Uzzy is willing to give you money, you take it.
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:32:17 PM
Who wants to tell them that uncle Uze is a massive crook?

https://www.ft.com/content/a472f9e6-28c6-11ea-9305-4234e74b0ef3
They're like one of those horrible dive bars/clubs in a really dodgy, moody area. You know only crooks and low life will ever invest in them, and then only because they expect to get some dodgy benefit from it. Ditto Man City
As if your Uncle never went to a dodgy bar in a dodgy area of the city.  :wanker
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:32:17 PM
Who wants to tell them that uncle Uze is a massive crook?

https://www.ft.com/content/a472f9e6-28c6-11ea-9305-4234e74b0ef3

I'd like to know how much Uncle contributed to Arsenal's squad building or the bricks and mortar of the oddly named Emirates stadium (not the USM stadium I note).
Quote from: elbow on Today at 08:56:53 PM
Did they make some noise for him at City the other night?
tickled me . I did enjoy the 'Yer just a shit Robbie Savage' chant to Tom Davies
Quote
Malcolm McTierney
@MalcolmEFC
Ancellotti, now Usmanov. Hahahahahahahahahaha! Someone pinch me, I think Im dreaming. Kopites heads falling off! Haha 😂

I am absolutely BUZZING. Were about to enter a brilliant era for our club. Bring. It. On!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#EFC #Everton 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
2:49 PM · Jan 3, 2020·Twitter for iPhone

 ;D

They never learn do they. One deluded bellend this fella. :lmao

https://twitter.com/MalcolmEFC/status/1213110156436873216


