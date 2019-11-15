« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13080 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on December 30, 2019, 12:54:31 AM
We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.
And the season before that when they had 49.
Ahh but the one before that they got 61.
But it was 47 the season before that.
Another 47 before that one.

So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.  :wave

We could end up having more points over two seasons then they've had over four. ;D

Wonder if Fellaini would go back there after China? Assuming Carlo wanted him?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 07:33:44 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:19:42 AM
I can only see it ending in tears if they sign him.

Theyd be better placed signing 2 or 3 players with the money on moderate wages rather than blowing their load on one player and setting the wage mark for any future signings.

They've been doing this ever since Moshiri turned up. It didn't work then and it's not gonna work now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 08:10:21 AM »
FFP are surely going to be keeping a watchful eye over all of this spending aren't they?
They may have a Meadow of money trees but they can only spend what they earn commercially in profits (over a set amount) or player sales which can't be that much in either case.
the Lakaku money is long since spunked so I can't see any big spending spree being viable?
Unless that Arteta money gets 'unrested' form Bill's Caymen Islands bank account.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 AM »
Surely no way Everton are in for James Rodriguez, unless they're planning on selling Sigurdsson or Richarlison. They're squad is over-loaded with No. 10 type players already.

Quote
FFP are surely going to be keeping a watchful eye over all of this spending aren't they?

I'm not sure how anyone would ever all afoul of FFP. If you're wealthy enough, all you need to do is divert the money to a third party and have them sign a massively overpriced sponsorship deal with your club. City have been doing this for years.

You can also do what Chelsea and PSG did, which was find a FFP affected buddy club, and send massively overpriced players back and forth to balance the books (David Luiz £50m).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13084 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 04:14:47 AM
Marcel Brands is a genius he's going to sign

A 29 year old Madrid reject

Hang on what am I missing? Is he replacing Iceland or just providing cover off the bench? What the fuck kind of logic goes into this move? Absolutely fucking stupid move by a club that continues to be as stupid as it is irrelevant.

He's not another number 10? Rooney's belated replacement?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13085 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 AM »
Actually, I disagree with everyone on this one. James would make and excellent buy that makes sense. Firstly, Everton lack goals. James is a damn sight better than most other options on the market. Secondly, he is not 29, he is 28. That means 2 seasons at his peak and 2-3 more still delivering. He is a Madrid reject, but that is meaningless. Lots of quality players fail at Madrid for reasons other than ability. Finally the price tag is still cheaper than a lot of players currently playing for Everton. Getting goals through James will change their losses to draws and victories, making a bad team look a lot better.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13086 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM »
Not worried about the James Rodriguez links to be honest... them jizzing over it shows how out of touch they are, James as he is known made his career on the back of his performances at the 2010 WC - he never really lived up the hype at Real at Bayern, he IS good mind but not as good as people thought - still, he is a better player than anyone they have so for them it is good.


But didn't they say we had many player reaching their 30's and that was bad so now they are buying a 29yr old for £40M???

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13087 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM »
They could sign Messi, Suarez and Mbappe and still not beat us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 AM »
Should get Oscar as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 AM »
Calvert-Lewin has a few of them, surely.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 AM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:33:11 AM
Calvert-Lewin has a few of them, surely.



Do you mean Calvert Lewindowski ?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 04:14:22 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:52:49 AM
Actually, I disagree with everyone on this one. James would make and excellent buy that makes sense. Firstly, Everton lack goals. James is a damn sight better than most other options on the market. Secondly, he is not 29, he is 28. That means 2 seasons at his peak and 2-3 more still delivering. He is a Madrid reject, but that is meaningless. Lots of quality players fail at Madrid for reasons other than ability. Finally the price tag is still cheaper than a lot of players currently playing for Everton. Getting goals through James will change their losses to draws and victories, making a bad team look a lot better.

What you have posted makes sense until you consider his injury record.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2019/11/15/5dce9fc322601d15758b456b.html
James Rodriguez is injured again.He suffered an injury to his left knee while training with the Colombian national team ahead of their friendly with Peru.The Real Madrid midfielder may have suffered a strain to his internal lateral ligament, but it's not known for sure until medical tests are carried out.This could spell the end of James' 2019 in terms of action on the football pitch and it's the latest in a long line of injury problems.


James's recent injuries

October 2019 James disappeared from Real Madrid's squad lists due to problems suffered in training.After three weeks out, he was called up by Colombia and was ready to play again.

August 2019 A calf injury kept him out for three weeks upon returning to Los Blancos.

April 2019 An abductor injury forced him to miss a part of Bayern Munich's run-in.

November 2018 He missed 30 days after suffering a knee ligament injury in training.

August 2018 The midfielder missed two Bayern games with an ankle problem.

June 2018 James suffered a calf injury during the World Cup and missed Colombia's elimination by England in the last 16.He was out of action for 33 days in total.

March 2018 He missed one game with muscle fatigue.

February 2018 Another calf injury kept him out for three matches.

August 2017 His first injury setback with Bayern saw him miss up to a month.

January 2017 James missed over a week of action with a calf injury he suffered training with Los Blancos.


Personally I think it is madness to sign players with injury problems considering players get far less protection in the Premier League. Are expected to run more and play far more games with smaller recovery periods in between games.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13092 on: Yesterday at 04:27:06 PM »
It's just them trying to buy a cast off from a big club, like they've been doing for years. Proven time and time again not to work. Anyone who thinks James is a good player must not have watched him much, if at all, since 2010.
« Reply #13093 on: Yesterday at 04:43:03 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:52:49 AM
Actually, I disagree with everyone on this one. James would make and excellent buy that makes sense. Firstly, Everton lack goals. James is a damn sight better than most other options on the market. Secondly, he is not 29, he is 28. That means 2 seasons at his peak and 2-3 more still delivering. He is a Madrid reject, but that is meaningless. Lots of quality players fail at Madrid for reasons other than ability. Finally the price tag is still cheaper than a lot of players currently playing for Everton. Getting goals through James will change their losses to draws and victories, making a bad team look a lot better.

Oh?

Sit down
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13094 on: Yesterday at 04:45:41 PM »
Calvert Lewin new 15 year £350k a week contract.
Best in Europe..Ancelotti  & No1 according to SkySports too!  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13095 on: Yesterday at 05:01:11 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 02:20:49 AM
When was James Rodriguez last considered a good player? 2010?
Reminds me of when united got Falcao, 6 years and injuries after his superstar season at Porto.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13096 on: Yesterday at 05:04:30 PM »
So how many 'first teamers' will they rest against City to ensure they are ready for the Derby?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13097 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 02:20:49 AM
When was James Rodriguez last considered a good player? 2010?

There was one or two of the stat obsessed posters on here blathering on about how great he was in his first season at Bayern.

Bayern not being vaguely interested in signing him was always a bad sign for him! Still, Everton isnt Bayern, so itd be a big deal for them. Which is understandable!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13098 on: Yesterday at 05:28:37 PM »
The James Rodriguez of Porto and Monaco was a player you'd take a punt on definitely. After he got the golden boot at the 2014 World Cup and moved to Real it went downhill.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13099 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13100 on: Yesterday at 05:44:30 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1211979014044303360?s=21

The irony :lmao
What Moyes did at Everton was RB before RB... move aside Ralph Rangnick, Moyseh is the true forefather of modern football.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13101 on: Yesterday at 05:57:03 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13102 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 PM »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13103 on: Yesterday at 06:28:22 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1211979014044303360?s=21

The irony :lmao

Just read that piece by Melissa, good article too. But Moyes wont like a woman telling him that - will threaten her with a slap most likely.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13104 on: Yesterday at 06:30:05 PM »
Being Red Bull without being Red Bull
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13105 on: Yesterday at 07:44:19 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1211979014044303360?s=21

The irony :lmao

The RB clubs play fairly exciting football helped by signing young attacking talents, hardly what Moyes did with his small club cloggers approach.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13106 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:44:19 PM
The RB clubs play fairly exciting football helped by signing young attacking talents, hardly what Moyes did with his small club cloggers approach.

They did frequently flog their best players to bigger clubs though. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13107 on: Yesterday at 08:07:08 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 06:28:22 PM
Just read that piece by Melissa, good article too. But Moyes wont like a woman telling him that - will threaten her with a slap most likely.

Must be something in the water at Everton. Didn't Joe Royle and Fat Sam have runs-in with female reporters at some point?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13108 on: Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM »
"Could we tempt Sancho?"

Carlo is doomed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13109 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:38:39 PM
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1211979014044303360?s=21

The irony :lmao

Ive got the biggest win-rate out of a certain number of managers, the Scot said. Put it that way, thats what I do. I win.

Except at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. Perhaps thats why the post-Goodison Park part of Moyess career was airbrushed out of West Hams statement, which concluded he has managed in the Premier League for 15 seasons, including a successful spell at Everton which earned him a move to Old Trafford.


Fuckin hell David...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13110 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 PM »
'That's what I do, I win. Even when I don't win. Winning without winning. I actually won the Taffs Tavern manager of the decade, without winning anything.'
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13111 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
"Could we tempt Sancho?"

Carlo is doomed.


WTF?

Theyre off their tits.....  theyre about to post a huge loss.. Everton have a proud history, but they dont have a proud present.  Sometimes their fans are so wildly unrealistic as to what they should expect that it bewilders me.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13112 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM
WTF?

Theyre off their tits.....  theyre about to post a huge loss.. Everton have a proud history, but they dont have a proud present.  Sometimes their fans are so wildly unrealistic as to what they should expect that it bewilders me.

Only sometimes?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13113 on: Today at 12:05:44 AM »
Happy Boo Year, lurkers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13114 on: Today at 12:07:31 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:05:44 AM
Happy Boo Year, lurkers.

Not just the year, the decade.

Tomorrow belongs to them.
