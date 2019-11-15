Actually, I disagree with everyone on this one. James would make and excellent buy that makes sense. Firstly, Everton lack goals. James is a damn sight better than most other options on the market. Secondly, he is not 29, he is 28. That means 2 seasons at his peak and 2-3 more still delivering. He is a Madrid reject, but that is meaningless. Lots of quality players fail at Madrid for reasons other than ability. Finally the price tag is still cheaper than a lot of players currently playing for Everton. Getting goals through James will change their losses to draws and victories, making a bad team look a lot better.



What you have posted makes sense until you consider his injury record.James Rodriguez is injured again.He suffered an injury to his left knee while training with the Colombian national team ahead of their friendly with Peru.The Real Madrid midfielder may have suffered a strain to his internal lateral ligament, but it's not known for sure until medical tests are carried out.This could spell the end of James' 2019 in terms of action on the football pitch and it's the latest in a long line of injury problems.James's recent injuriesOctober 2019 James disappeared from Real Madrid's squad lists due to problems suffered in training.After three weeks out, he was called up by Colombia and was ready to play again.August 2019 A calf injury kept him out for three weeks upon returning to Los Blancos.April 2019 An abductor injury forced him to miss a part of Bayern Munich's run-in.November 2018 He missed 30 days after suffering a knee ligament injury in training.August 2018 The midfielder missed two Bayern games with an ankle problem.June 2018 James suffered a calf injury during the World Cup and missed Colombia's elimination by England in the last 16.He was out of action for 33 days in total.March 2018 He missed one game with muscle fatigue.February 2018 Another calf injury kept him out for three matches.August 2017 His first injury setback with Bayern saw him miss up to a month.January 2017 James missed over a week of action with a calf injury he suffered training with Los Blancos.Personally I think it is madness to sign players with injury problems considering players get far less protection in the Premier League. Are expected to run more and play far more games with smaller recovery periods in between games.