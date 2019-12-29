« previous next »
But why would they want to come 4th?
Don't they play City soon, wonder how their fans approach this?

I'm serious, they have to focus totally on themselves now and forget about us. They need the hunger and desire to twat City for all the right reasons, and forget that it's good for us too.

If they do well under Carlo, and the new stadium happens ( I've still got doubts over both) hopefully it will lessen the obsession and hatred with us, which will be better for all concerned.

Nothing wrong will the sort of rivalry we had years ago, that's how it should be, I'm not arsed what they do as long as it doesn't overshadow our achievements, and I can't see that happening!

The way it is now in the City between both teams has gone way over the top, loads of Evertonians are just decent scouse lads, they have their knobhead element, who will never change but so as every club, including us.

I was made up they beat Newcastle yesterday, taking food for their food banks then to hear 'feed the scousers' sung at them, I'm proud to be a scouser and the Geordies can fuck off with that kind of shite.

I'm not a closet blue here or anything, I'll continue take the piss at most things like I've always done, but I won't lose sleep if their fortunes pick up under Carlo, and in the process they can beat the likes of City....and obviously we still destroy them in every Derby game!

Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 29, 2019, 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

Theyve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 29, 2019, 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

They donated 3 points at Goodison in September.

To be fair they stopped losing once they binned off Silva and are getting the type if results any decent mid table team should expect. Ancelloti gas hinted they won't ve buying a striker in January hence his bigging up of Lewin's up turn in form. When those goals stop cue booing.
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on December 29, 2019, 09:38:50 AM
They’ve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.

Yeah it this round that's got the returns in a few weeks, heads mashed with Wolves playing city Friday then us today, forgot city were playing today which will be the game they play the reverse of
Quote from: mikeb58 on December 29, 2019, 09:24:05 AM
Don't they play City soon, wonder how their fans approach this?

I'm serious, they have to focus totally on themselves now and forget about us. They need the hunger and desire to twat City for all the right reasons, and forget that it's good for us too.

If they do well under Carlo, and the new stadium happens ( I've still got doubts over both) hopefully it will lessen the obsession and hatred with us, which will be better for all concerned.

Nothing wrong will the sort of rivalry we had years ago, that's how it should be, I'm not arsed what they do as long as it doesn't overshadow our achievements, and I can't see that happening!

The way it is now in the City between both teams has gone way over the top, loads of Evertonians are just decent scouse lads, they have their knobhead element, who will never change but so as every club, including us.

I was made up they beat Newcastle yesterday, taking food for their food banks then to hear 'feed the scousers' sung at them, I'm proud to be a scouser and the Geordies can fuck off with that kind of shite.

I'm not a closet blue here or anything, I'll continue take the piss at most things like I've always done, but I won't lose sleep if their fortunes pick up under Carlo, and in the process they can beat the likes of City....and obviously we still destroy them in every Derby game!

This is where I've been mentally for a couple years.  Some friends are blues and beyond that much prefer Everton to a club like West Ham or Villa
It's telling that there are conciliatory comments about Everton here the reverse of which you would never see on GOT.

Lurkers should think on that a bit
Oh you do see conciliatory comments regarding us on GOT, but they are almost always followed by the manic OOT Blues invoking their middle finger salute and initiating the RS chant which the mods have to follow with a banning.

GOT looks like it is run as a mirror of Everton themselves. Woolly tail wags dog, worrying really.
Quote from: Pensby on December 29, 2019, 03:57:44 PM
Oh you do see conciliatory comments regarding us on GOT, but they are almost always followed by the manic OOT Blues invoking their middle finger salute and initiating the RS chant which the mods have to follow with a banning.

GOT looks like it is run as a mirror of Everton themselves. Woolly tail wags dog, worrying really.
Fair enough, let me rephrase: there are conciliatory and positive comments about Everton here and those posting them are not accused of being blueshite or immediately banned
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 29, 2019, 06:45:46 PM
Fair enough, let me rephrase: there are conciliatory and positive comments about Everton here and those posting them are not accused of being blueshite or immediately banned

tbf they've never done well enough to earn positive comments of that level. ;D

Most of GOT is centred around the delusion that Liverpool and Everton are a lot closer in terms of popularity, quality and achievement than they actually are.  It's easy to be conciliatory when you are in the driver's seat; less so when you're looking up with envy and trying to justify where you are as a double fluke of you being unlucky whilst the club above you is very lucky.
Have they signed Kaka & Crespo yet?
Quote from: Floydy on December 29, 2019, 10:28:17 PM
Have they signed Kaka & Crespo yet?

Matter of time .... and Shevchenko
We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.
And the season before that when they had 49.
Ahh but the one before that they got 61.
But it was 47 the season before that.
Another 47 before that one.

So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.  :wave
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:54:31 AM
We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.
And the season before that when they had 49.
Ahh but the one before that they got 61.
But it was 47 the season before that.
Another 47 before that one.

So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.  :wave

Now thats tragic!
Title Change Please . . .



"That Old Everton Thread"
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:22:23 PM
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-combined-team-everpool-17488096.amp

RS Echo
:lmao

Theyll want Digne in that, but theyll forget Robertson is one of the top 20 players in the world.

Theyll want Gomes too.... just because he played for Barca...

And theyll want Richarlison, just because hes not shite
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 01:01:36 PM
In 2018 they picked Pickford over Alisson...  :o :o :o

Because hed only joined in the summer apparently he couldn't count 😂
Quote from: Red Berry on December 29, 2019, 07:34:47 PM
tbf they've never done well enough to earn positive comments of that level. ;D

Most of GOT is centred around the delusion that Liverpool and Everton are a lot closer in terms of popularity, quality and achievement than they actually are.  It's easy to be conciliatory when you are in the driver's seat; less so when you're looking up with envy and trying to justify where you are as a double fluke of you being unlucky whilst the club above you is very lucky.

GOT posters will get pissed off at anything. Again, I'm not sure why that site is even relevant on here honestly.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:20:00 PM
GOT posters will get pissed off at anything. Again, I'm not sure why that site is even relevant on here honestly.
It's not relevant at all. It's simply an endless stream of comedy gold.
Apparently after James Rodriguez for over 40 mill. Fuckin' hell how far has his stock fallen to be linked with this lot?  :D ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:24 PM
Apparently after James Rodriguez for over 40 mill. Fuckin' hell how far has his stock fallen to be linked with this lot?  :D ;D
Cant be right... it just cant...

Yes, he would give them some quality... but hes not far off 29 and hes not made it at any club since his somewhat dick waving moving moreover to madrid.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:24 PM
Apparently after James Rodriguez for over 40 mill. Fuckin' hell how far has his stock fallen to be linked with this lot?  :D ;D

Heard China is putting a cap on all foreign player wages at 49k a week. It will end their time as a lucrative retirement home for many of Europe's top players on the down side of their career.

Could now benefit Everton and teams of similar stature across Europe. Opens up a whole new class of players on the down side of their careers looking for one last pay day now that China is off the table.   
He loves Carlo and theyve got yerry there so can kinda see it, but hes 28 so #worryingtimes
Not sure how theyre finding the next 12 months.

They have huge financial issues to deal with.

Worrying times for The Esk

https://theesk.org/2019/12/27/how-will-ancelotti-take-us-forward-profit-sustainability-explained-what-it-means-for-transfer-budgets/


Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 10:14:18 PM
Not sure how theyre finding the next 12 months.

They have huge financial issues to deal with.

Worrying times for The Esk

https://theesk.org/2019/12/27/how-will-ancelotti-take-us-forward-profit-sustainability-explained-what-it-means-for-transfer-budgets/

The Esk . Org!!!!

Does this mean he's official?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:07 PM
The Esk . Org!!!!

Does this mean he's official?

an official lunatic
Can't believe the Internet would give The Esk his own site.  :o
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:38:24 PM
Apparently after James Rodriguez for over 40 mill. Fuckin' hell how far has his stock fallen to be linked with this lot?  :D ;D

Just seen odds have come down to 2/1

This will send these lunatics into delirium if its even remotely true.
When was James Rodriguez last considered a good player? 2010?
They're jealous of our own Spanish-speaking Hames, so they want their own?
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:20:49 AM
When was James Rodriguez last considered a good player? 2010?

Whatever World Cup that was where we kept hearing its Hamez not James.
I can only see it ending in tears if they sign him.

Theyd be better placed signing 2 or 3 players with the money on moderate wages rather than blowing their load on one player and setting the wage mark for any future signings.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:19:42 AM
I can only see it ending in tears if they sign him.

Theyd be better placed signing 2 or 3 players with the money on moderate wages rather than blowing their load on one player and setting the wage mark for any future signings.

James it ever was
James it ever was...
Marcel Brands is a genius he's going to sign

A 29 year old Madrid reject

Hang on what am I missing? Is he replacing Iceland or just providing cover off the bench? What the fuck kind of logic goes into this move? Absolutely fucking stupid move by a club that continues to be as stupid as it is irrelevant.
