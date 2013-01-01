« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 670080 times)

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 08:15:02 AM »
But why would they want to come 4th?
Logged
It's all good.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
  • kopite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 09:24:05 AM »
Don't they play City soon, wonder how their fans approach this?

I'm serious, they have to focus totally on themselves now and forget about us. They need the hunger and desire to twat City for all the right reasons, and forget that it's good for us too.

If they do well under Carlo, and the new stadium happens ( I've still got doubts over both) hopefully it will lessen the obsession and hatred with us, which will be better for all concerned.

Nothing wrong will the sort of rivalry we had years ago, that's how it should be, I'm not arsed what they do as long as it doesn't overshadow our achievements, and I can't see that happening!

The way it is now in the City between both teams has gone way over the top, loads of Evertonians are just decent scouse lads, they have their knobhead element, who will never change but so as every club, including us.

I was made up they beat Newcastle yesterday, taking food for their food banks then to hear 'feed the scousers' sung at them, I'm proud to be a scouser and the Geordies can fuck off with that kind of shite.

I'm not a closet blue here or anything, I'll continue take the piss at most things like I've always done, but I won't lose sleep if their fortunes pick up under Carlo, and in the process they can beat the likes of City....and obviously we still destroy them in every Derby game!

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 AM »
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

Theyve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,573
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

They donated 3 points at Goodison in September.

To be fair they stopped losing once they binned off Silva and are getting the type if results any decent mid table team should expect. Ancelloti gas hinted they won't ve buying a striker in January hence his bigging up of Lewin's up turn in form. When those goals stop cue booing.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,269
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 AM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 09:38:50 AM
They’ve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.

Yeah it this round that's got the returns in a few weeks, heads mashed with Wolves playing city Friday then us today, forgot city were playing today which will be the game they play the reverse of
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 12:59:12 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:24:05 AM
Don't they play City soon, wonder how their fans approach this?

I'm serious, they have to focus totally on themselves now and forget about us. They need the hunger and desire to twat City for all the right reasons, and forget that it's good for us too.

If they do well under Carlo, and the new stadium happens ( I've still got doubts over both) hopefully it will lessen the obsession and hatred with us, which will be better for all concerned.

Nothing wrong will the sort of rivalry we had years ago, that's how it should be, I'm not arsed what they do as long as it doesn't overshadow our achievements, and I can't see that happening!

The way it is now in the City between both teams has gone way over the top, loads of Evertonians are just decent scouse lads, they have their knobhead element, who will never change but so as every club, including us.

I was made up they beat Newcastle yesterday, taking food for their food banks then to hear 'feed the scousers' sung at them, I'm proud to be a scouser and the Geordies can fuck off with that kind of shite.

I'm not a closet blue here or anything, I'll continue take the piss at most things like I've always done, but I won't lose sleep if their fortunes pick up under Carlo, and in the process they can beat the likes of City....and obviously we still destroy them in every Derby game!

This is where I've been mentally for a couple years.  Some friends are blues and beyond that much prefer Everton to a club like West Ham or Villa
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 01:34:50 PM »
It's telling that there are conciliatory comments about Everton here the reverse of which you would never see on GOT.

Lurkers should think on that a bit
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Pensby

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all live in a Red and White Pub
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM »
Oh you do see conciliatory comments regarding us on GOT, but they are almost always followed by the manic OOT Blues invoking their middle finger salute and initiating the RS chant which the mods have to follow with a banning.

GOT looks like it is run as a mirror of Everton themselves. Woolly tail wags dog, worrying really.
Logged
...if I have to explain, then you'll never understand...

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 06:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Pensby on Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM
Oh you do see conciliatory comments regarding us on GOT, but they are almost always followed by the manic OOT Blues invoking their middle finger salute and initiating the RS chant which the mods have to follow with a banning.

GOT looks like it is run as a mirror of Everton themselves. Woolly tail wags dog, worrying really.
Fair enough, let me rephrase: there are conciliatory and positive comments about Everton here and those posting them are not accused of being blueshite or immediately banned
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,446
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 06:45:46 PM
Fair enough, let me rephrase: there are conciliatory and positive comments about Everton here and those posting them are not accused of being blueshite or immediately banned

tbf they've never done well enough to earn positive comments of that level. ;D

Most of GOT is centred around the delusion that Liverpool and Everton are a lot closer in terms of popularity, quality and achievement than they actually are.  It's easy to be conciliatory when you are in the driver's seat; less so when you're looking up with envy and trying to justify where you are as a double fluke of you being unlucky whilst the club above you is very lucky.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
  • Barnes & Mcmahon heavily involved again
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13051 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 PM »
Have they signed Kaka & Crespo yet?
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13052 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 10:28:17 PM
Have they signed Kaka & Crespo yet?

Matter of time .... and Shevchenko
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,244
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 12:54:31 AM »
We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.
And the season before that when they had 49.
Ahh but the one before that they got 61.
But it was 47 the season before that.
Another 47 before that one.

So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:14 AM by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 01:11:03 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:54:31 AM
We have more points this season 55....than Everton accumulated for all of last season 54.
And the season before that when they had 49.
Ahh but the one before that they got 61.
But it was 47 the season before that.
Another 47 before that one.

So in the five previous seasons, we've got more points in 19 matches this season, 1/2 of the season, than Everton had for the entire season in 4 out of 5 of them.  :wave

Now thats tragic!
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 02:00:18 AM »
Title Change Please . . .



"That Old Everton Thread"
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 939
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 12:22:23 PM »
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,107
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 12:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:22:23 PM
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-combined-team-everpool-17488096.amp

RS Echo
:lmao

Theyll want Digne in that, but theyll forget Robertson is one of the top 20 players in the world.

Theyll want Gomes too.... just because he played for Barca...

And theyll want Richarlison, just because hes not shite
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 01:01:36 PM »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,684
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 01:04:26 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:01:36 PM
In 2018 they picked Pickford over Alisson...  :o :o :o

Because hed only joined in the summer apparently he couldn't count 😂
Logged
I'm running Milan and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 