FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13040 on: Today at 08:15:02 AM
But why would they want to come 4th?
It's all good.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13041 on: Today at 09:24:05 AM
Don't they play City soon, wonder how their fans approach this?

I'm serious, they have to focus totally on themselves now and forget about us. They need the hunger and desire to twat City for all the right reasons, and forget that it's good for us too.

If they do well under Carlo, and the new stadium happens ( I've still got doubts over both) hopefully it will lessen the obsession and hatred with us, which will be better for all concerned.

Nothing wrong will the sort of rivalry we had years ago, that's how it should be, I'm not arsed what they do as long as it doesn't overshadow our achievements, and I can't see that happening!

The way it is now in the City between both teams has gone way over the top, loads of Evertonians are just decent scouse lads, they have their knobhead element, who will never change but so as every club, including us.

I was made up they beat Newcastle yesterday, taking food for their food banks then to hear 'feed the scousers' sung at them, I'm proud to be a scouser and the Geordies can fuck off with that kind of shite.

I'm not a closet blue here or anything, I'll continue take the piss at most things like I've always done, but I won't lose sleep if their fortunes pick up under Carlo, and in the process they can beat the likes of City....and obviously we still destroy them in every Derby game!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13042 on: Today at 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13043 on: Today at 09:38:50 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

Theyve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13044 on: Today at 09:41:40 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:35:51 AM
Yeah they play them new years day at the etihad, think these fixtures are reversed in 3 or 4 weeks as well so got 2 chances of doing us a favour in less than a month ;D

To be honest their games since Ancelotti was announced have been pretty grim viewing, all 3 you would consider winnable but they've made hard work of them and yesterday could have gone either way, looked like more of the same to me with maybe a slight boost in confidence but nothing amazing when you compare it to the bounce Watford have had

They donated 3 points at Goodison in September.

To be fair they stopped losing once they binned off Silva and are getting the type if results any decent mid table team should expect. Ancelloti gas hinted they won't ve buying a striker in January hence his bigging up of Lewin's up turn in form. When those goals stop cue booing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #13045 on: Today at 09:47:08 AM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 09:38:50 AM
They’ve already lost at home to City under Silva so no double.

Yeah it this round that's got the returns in a few weeks, heads mashed with Wolves playing city Friday then us today, forgot city were playing today which will be the game they play the reverse of
