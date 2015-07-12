Moshiri was right. If this is what they're like when they've won... I'm convinced he regrets buying them and in large part that is due to the weirdo, unhinged fanbase.
It wouldn't surprise me if he deeply regrets buying into the madness across the park. From a distance it probably looked attractive. A decent sized club, the kudos of coming from the same city as LFC, Widow Twanky selling him the romantic myth. I bet he had no idea that they are dogged by their absolutely barking mad fanbase who are firmly rooted in the last century. Insular, delusional, backward thinking, aggressive and wallowing in their own victim status.
Moshilad probably thought he just had to modernise a sleeping mid sized club, but the reality is he's actually got to fight against a weird, cultish culture that runs through the place and does not want to change. He must wonder what on earth he has bought into, and wish he'd never bothered. We live around them so know the score, but Mosh must be utterly bewildered by them. Poor fella.