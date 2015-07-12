I love the shit League argument. Do they not realise that 6 months ago both of the prestige European finals were made up entirely of English teams. The first time it has ever happened that one Country has had all four finalists.



Fast forward to this season and all 7 English teams made it through to the group stages of Europe two major competitions. The two bookies favourites for the Champions league are City and Liverpool whilst United are the favourites for the Europa league.



Last season in the Champions League we beat the French Champions, Serbian Champions, Italian Runners Up in the group stages. We then beat the German, Portugese and Italian Champions.



Spurs knocked out the Dutch Champions and United knocked out the French Champions.



So there are two possibilities the whole of European Football is on it's arse or our rivals are chatting shit. I wonder which one it is ?



If it is the first I wonder how they equate that with saying that the Club World Cup is pointless because all of the best teams are in Europe.