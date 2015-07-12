« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 665542 times)

Offline No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13000 on: Today at 08:27:14 AM »
Moshiri was right. If this is what they're like when they've won... I'm convinced he regrets buying them and in large part that is due to the weirdo, unhinged fanbase.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 09:16:23 AM »
The problem they have is that they have spent so long telling the world and convincing themselves that the Champions League is 'shite', 'anyone can win it' and 'its not even as important as the league cup' that if they eventually qualify for it, they've qualified for something that is beneath them.

I can't imagine the fume when they get knocked out in qualifying again.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 09:19:09 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 09:16:23 AM
The problem they have is that they have spent so long telling the world and convincing themselves that the Champions League is 'shite', 'anyone can win it' and 'its not even as important as the league cup' that if they eventually qualify for it, they've qualified for something that is beneath them.

I can't imagine the fume when they get knocked out in qualifying again.

They are so far away from qualifying for it that it really isnt an issue. They know that too, which is why they bang on about it being shite.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 09:49:03 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:19:09 AM
They are so far away from qualifying for it that it really isnt an issue. They know that too, which is why they bang on about it being shite.

It'll be interesting to contrast Wolves fight and determination with Everton's usual craven defeatism when they play City.

If they finish 8th that would be a major success.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:19:09 AM
They are so far away from qualifying for it that it really isnt an issue. They know that too, which is why they bang on about it being shite.

There is an Aesop fable about the fox who loses his tail, and to make himself feel better he wants all the other foxes to lose theirs.

They are shit. But they make the pain easier by convincing themselves all the others are shit.
The reality would be too painful.
https://fablesofaesop.com/the-fox-who-lost-his-tail.html

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 02:16:21 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:14 AM
Moshiri was right. If this is what they're like when they've won... I'm convinced he regrets buying them and in large part that is due to the weirdo, unhinged fanbase.
It wouldn't surprise me if he deeply regrets buying into the madness across the park. From a distance it probably looked attractive. A decent sized club, the kudos of coming from the same city as LFC, Widow Twanky selling him the romantic myth. I bet he had no idea that they are dogged by their absolutely barking mad fanbase who are firmly rooted in the last century. Insular, delusional, backward thinking, aggressive and wallowing in their own victim status.

Moshilad probably thought he just had to modernise a sleeping mid sized club, but the reality is he's actually got to fight against a weird, cultish culture that runs through the place and does not want to change. He must wonder what on earth he has bought into, and wish he'd never bothered. We live around them so know the score, but Mosh must be utterly bewildered by them. Poor fella.
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 02:18:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:19:09 AM
They are so far away from qualifying for it that it really isnt an issue. They know that too, which is why they bang on about it being shite.
Also, if they ever did manage to qualify for it, you know the trophy would all of a sudden have regained credibility. Well, until they got knocked out. Then it would be corrupt and meaningless again.  ::)
Offline mikeb58

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 02:30:44 PM »
Do they hate their once beloved City yet, will they try and even enjoy beating them if the Title  continues to slip away from them?

If so, this beggars the question, who will take the honour of becoming their '1st' team!
Offline Al 666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 02:52:44 PM »
I love the shit League argument. Do they not realise that 6 months ago both of the prestige European finals were made up entirely of English teams. The first time it has ever happened that one Country has had all four finalists.

Fast forward to this season and all 7 English teams made it through to the group stages of Europe two major competitions. The two bookies favourites for the Champions league are City and Liverpool whilst United are the favourites for the Europa league.

Last season in the Champions League we beat the French Champions, Serbian Champions, Italian Runners Up in the group stages. We then beat the German, Portugese and Italian Champions.

Spurs knocked out the Dutch Champions and United knocked out the French Champions.

So there are two possibilities the whole of European Football is on it's arse or our rivals are chatting shit. I wonder which one it is ?

If it is the first I wonder how they equate that with saying that the Club World Cup is pointless because all of the best teams are in Europe.
Online John C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 03:12:24 PM »
^^^
Great points Al
Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 03:13:07 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 02:16:21 PM
It wouldn't surprise me if he deeply regrets buying into the madness across the park. From a distance it probably looked attractive. A decent sized club, the kudos of coming from the same city as LFC, Widow Twanky selling him the romantic myth. I bet he had no idea that they are dogged by their absolutely barking mad fanbase who are firmly rooted in the last century. Insular, delusional, backward thinking, aggressive and wallowing in their own victim status.

Moshilad probably thought he just had to modernise a sleeping mid sized club, but the reality is he's actually got to fight against a weird, cultish culture that runs through the place and does not want to change. He must wonder what on earth he has bought into, and wish he'd never bothered. We live around them so know the score, but Mosh must be utterly bewildered by them. Poor fella.
You almost spelt that right mate  ;)

As for Moshilar; he saw what happened with ADfc and thought it'd be the same if Liverpool got the Commonwealth games.
He was expecting a brand new stadium, and he got one; well it was brand new when Noah first nailed it together anyway  ;D
Online Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 05:01:15 PM »
News just in on GOT:
Quote
See no reason we cannot overtake Palace and Wolves by end of season and Chelsea are vulnerable in 4th.

Thats right, two wins on the bounce and were talking fourth spot!
Online FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 05:04:18 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:01:15 PM
News just in on GOT:
Thats right, two wins on the bounce and were talking fourth spot!

What's the latest on the CWC win? still shite I guess?
Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 05:04:25 PM »
I'm sure they are keeping very quiet about referees and VAR today  ;D  Very lucky not to give away a pen in that one.
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 05:05:07 PM »
Relegation postponed
Online davealexred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 05:05:08 PM »
Power shift
Online SprouterAtFart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 05:06:45 PM »
I'm surprised there's no talk of catching us
Online RedSamba

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 05:10:00 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:01:15 PM
News just in on GOT:
Thats right, two wins on the bounce and were talking fourth spot!

 :lmao
