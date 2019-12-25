« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 661503 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 04:26:29 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on December 25, 2019, 11:43:51 PM
Mistaking Bill for Rooney?

Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.
Offline FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:26:29 PM
Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.

You sure it wan't Rooney?
Offline aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 07:35:59 PM »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:48:47 PM
But does AC Milan have a cuckoo clock and are they the first club to install a boiler?? No they don't. Forever in the Ev's shadow.
AC Milan also embarrassingly won the Club World Cup at 2007.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 07:56:01 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:26:29 PM
Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.

Just realised he's married to Jenny Seagrove, not Jenny Agutter.

And here's me thinking I'd seen Mrs Kenwright's bare bum in 'Walkabout'.

The film, not the crappy Australian Themed pub.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 PM »
Offline aw1991

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 PM »
Boo
Offline AnfieldIron

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 12:07:13 AM »
Offline Redsnappa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 12:12:26 AM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

Lot more sensible than I expect GOT would be. Posters actually admitting that we are the bees knees in the latter posts.

Some right biffs in there as well though.
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 12:45:52 AM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

They're right though. The Red shite are on performance enhancing drugs.

It's called success. Something they know little about.
Offline ToneLa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 01:02:15 AM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

They got us there - it's not like the Everton players ever feel adrenaline
Offline Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 07:21:55 AM »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah
Very good. Enjoyed this:

Add to that every players career peaks playing for them, something is not quite right.

Yeah, whats that about? Are we supposed to accept that high-quality coaching and buying players at the right time is just happening...? Well are we?!
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 09:08:05 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:21:55 AM
Very good. Enjoyed this:

Add to that every players career peaks playing for them, something is not quite right.

Yeah, whats that about? Are we supposed to accept that high-quality coaching and buying players at the right time is just happening...? Well are we?!

High quality coaching and scouting is typical RS behaviour. There's something of the night about it.

We should follow the Everton Way. Select players at random, over pay for them, give them lucrative contracts, overrate them and then boo the fuck out of them. That's the way decent chaps do it, not this efficient, professional process followed by the Satan's Children.
