Ive no doubt theyll fill their stadium. Most clubs who move grounds get an uplift in attendances. Whether its sustainable is another matter once the novelty factor wears off. One thing I dont understand is that they have to drain and fill a dock in. Isnt that ultra expensive. Also 2/3 sides of the stadium are close to water. Does that have any implication if its overcrowded after the game. There is nowhere for the crowd to flow.
What I like seeing is that everyone can now see that Moshi La only bought Everton to promote himself - as these articles show. He wants big signings and big managers. He was hoping being associated with Football in the Northwest (Liverpool, United, Leeds.....Abu Dhabi) would bring him collateral acclaim.
You never ever tell that lot the truth though. Unsurprisingly it hasn't gone down well with the locals.
Moshiri saying what we've all been saying
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]