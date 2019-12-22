« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12840 on: Today at 06:05:52 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:52:57 AM
Ive no doubt theyll fill their stadium. Most clubs who move grounds get an uplift in attendances. Whether its sustainable is another matter once the novelty factor wears off.
One thing I dont understand is that they have to drain and fill a dock in. Isnt that ultra expensive. Also 2/3 sides of the stadium are close to water. Does that have any implication if its overcrowded after the game. There is nowhere for the crowd to flow.

Emptihad anyone?
Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12841 on: Today at 06:08:01 PM
Mushi is looking for a way out definitely.  :D
elsewhere

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12842 on: Today at 06:12:18 PM
Carlo Ancelotti: Turning Everton into CL contenders 'isn't mission impossible'
Come on Carlo, tell us really how you feel ;D
Floydy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12843 on: Today at 06:13:04 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:54:48 PM
What I like seeing is that everyone can now see that Moshi La only bought Everton to promote himself - as these articles show. He wants big signings and big managers. He was hoping being associated with Football in the Northwest (Liverpool, United, Leeds.....Abu Dhabi) would bring him collateral acclaim.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12844 on: Today at 06:24:34 PM
I thought these weren't building a stadium with Tesco???

Bramley Moore



Tesco Extra

Yosser0_0

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12845 on: Today at 06:35:23 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:44:59 PM
You never ever tell that lot the truth though.  ;D

Unsurprisingly it hasn't gone down well with the locals.



Quite a calm response by davek's standards.  ;D

What does he mean by 'top CEO' what would that solve? It'd be just someone else from them to blame, and what's with the bloke continually changing his vote on Moshi La? Reminds me of that VAR button cartoon. Proper loons on there.
 ::)
Spion Night, Holy Night

  Fuck The Tories.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12846 on: Today at 06:39:58 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:41:31 PM
Moshiri saying what we've all been saying
I/we called it last week. This is Moshilad's final throw of the dice. If this doesn't work, they are fucked.
