Good luck to em. A good Everton is good for the city as a whole. We can get back to excellent derby games. Hopefully with blues and reds sat next to each other. Even if they are shite. LFC is the best club side in the world. We should be magnanimous. Anything less is too everton.
Indeed, Ancelotti brings a bit of class to Everton and the last things I would want is to go in to a Derby game with Ferguson's Everton. Hopefully he can bring an element of sophistication to them and take a few points of some of our rivals, starting with City away.
If they are going to take themselves seriously they need to go in to games like that not seeing it as a chance to give City 3 points.
Even with Ancelotti, I'm not worried about them, we've been up against possibly the most difficult team ever to play in top flight history and in 2019, after 35 games, we are on 92 points, they are on 89 from 36 (including 15 wins on the bounce). That's what we are looking over our shoulder at.