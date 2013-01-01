Of the also-rans in the Premier League I actually believe Everton have done better than the other wannabe big clubs. Ancelotti is a decent choice. Better than Arteta at Arsenal I'd say. Certainly better than Mourinho at Totts. And as for....it doesn't even need to be said. (Well done Watford).
I believe that one of the most important things is identity though Yorky. Certain managers suit certain clubs.
For instance having a lunatic, aggressive horrible bastard in charge suits Everton down to the ground.Ferguson is the epitome of Everton and a perfect fit for the knuckle dragging neanderthals. Before the Leicester game big Drunc talked about creating a bear pit of an atmosphere. That is what they are about, which for me means appointing a true gent who is used to massaging egos is a weird move. A cynical Simeone or Pochetino would be perfect.
Spurs fans have been brought up on good football and love ball players. Think Hoddle and Ardiles, artists who were a bit lightweight. Pochetino managed to deliver good football but accompanied it with a huge dollop of Argentine snide and an inability to stay on their feet. Mourinho is just pure snide without the good football. Spurs fans will soon tire off Bourinho.
Surprisingly I think Arteta whilst the least qualified might be the best choice.