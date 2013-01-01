« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:26:08 PM
that's the level he's used to and the level of manager he is, if his aims were any lower it would more of a surprise than what he's said

Are you aware of the standard of their squad? They're awful.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Yesterday at 05:28:44 PM
Are you aware of the standard of their squad? They're awful.
id guess hes talking about it as a longer term aim not the next season and a half
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:31:47 PM
Moshiri will definitely be doing that, youre spot on there. Hell probably chat some shit about being world champs in the near future.

Have they really made him the third highest paid manager in European football??..
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:33:56 PM
Supposedly 4 and a half years on £11.5m per year, plus rumoured £2.5m bonus for keeping them up this season ;D

I think those figures need putting into context  If they are true and Ancelotti keeps Everton up he will be paid £14m this season. In their last accounts their entire annual gate receipts amounted to £16.3m.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:31:59 PM
id guess hes talking about it as a longer term aim not the next season and a half

He hasn't lasted 2 years in a job since he left Milan over a decade ago.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:21:51 PM
best manager they've had in the modern era, i like Ancelotti, class act and quality, you'd think with time and resources he would at least make them relevant again

everton fans have to be over the moon with the appointment

He will have neither. 

I think he has the potential to make them competitive but let's be honest - he was probably praying that Arsenal or United might come in for him.  This is (handsomely) paid gardening leave; nothing more than a busman's holiday.

We talk about him being "under pressure" to deliver, but he's not really.  He has 3 European Fucking Cups and absolutely nothing to prove.  It's the ultimate win/win.  If something clicks he'll become a mini legend for a provincial club that might actually pave the way for them to achieve something down the line.  If it doesn't then he'll stuff cotton wool in his ears to drown out the boos and wait for his severance check.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:50:02 PM
I think those figures need putting into context  If they are true and Ancelotti keeps Everton up he will be paid £14m this season. In their last accounts their entire annual gate receipts amounted to £16.3m.

Not quite correct Al, Ancelotti will only have 5 months plus a bit to keep them up. So probably closer to £8m for this season.

But still great point.. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:12:50 PM
Not quite correct Al, Ancelotti will only have 5 months plus a bit to keep them up. So probably closer to £8m for this season.

But still great point.. ;D
£8m

For not getting relegated?

I mean, I know their squad isnt wonderful, but Id back Duncan disorderly to keep it up, let alone Ancelotti...

Thats... an extraordinary amount of bunce to chuck at him...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 06:15:14 PM
£8m

For not getting relegated?

I mean, I know their squad isnt wonderful, but Id back Duncan disorderly to keep it up, let alone Ancelotti...

Thats... an extraordinary amount of bunce to chuck at him...

Reckon I'd keep them up for £8m

Having said that though, I'm sure I'd survive on just £5.5m and give loads of people a great laugh into the bargain ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:12:26 PM

Having said that though, I'm sure I'd survive on just £5.5m and give loads of people a great laugh into the bargain ;D
I really like the way you think  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
https://twitter.com/cariomagnifico/status/1208773938836312064?s=21

Yeah I dont see ancelotti keeping him around long
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 07:30:34 PM
https://twitter.com/cariomagnifico/status/1208773938836312064?s=21

Yeah I dont see ancelotti keeping him around long

The 90s called.  They want their spice boy back.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 07:30:34 PM
https://twitter.com/cariomagnifico/status/1208773938836312064?s=21

Yeah I dont see ancelotti keeping him around long

I notice that he has to bend forward to drink as his arms dont reach up far enough.  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:33:02 PM
The 90s called.  They want their spice boy back.

I think even our Spice Boys would think Pickford is a knob.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:54:54 PM
He has 3 European Fucking Cups

Chicks dig Carlo, apparently...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 06:15:14 PM
£8m

For not getting relegated?

I mean, I know their squad isnt wonderful, but Id back Duncan disorderly to keep it up, let alone Ancelotti...

Thats... an extraordinary amount of bunce to chuck at him...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Of the also-rans in the Premier League I actually believe Everton have done better than the other wannabe big clubs. Ancelotti is a decent choice. Better than Arteta at Arsenal I'd say. Certainly better than Mourinho at Totts. And as for....it doesn't even need to be said. (Well done Watford).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
What's that quote again? "It's not the despair... it's the hope that kills you".

Sums up Everton under Ancelotti.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
French press saying that Digne had a deal lined up to go to Lyon in January...

But is now reconsidering due to the change of manager....

Heads would fall off, roll down the street and all the way to Manchester if that happened.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:54:54 PM
He will have neither. 

I think he has the potential to make them competitive but let's be honest - he was probably praying that Arsenal or United might come in for him.  This is (handsomely) paid gardening leave; nothing more than a busman's holiday.

We talk about him being "under pressure" to deliver, but he's not really.  He has 3 European Fucking Cups and absolutely nothing to prove.  It's the ultimate win/win.  If something clicks he'll become a mini legend for a provincial club that might actually pave the way for them to achieve something down the line.  If it doesn't then he'll stuff cotton wool in his ears to drown out the boos and wait for his severance check.

So you think he jumped straight in just for the money? Strange that he seemed to loose his nerve and take the first job. Surely others would have come up? It's like he was in Aldi browsing through the middle isle and panicked that they were going to sell out of water butts because 'when it's gone, it's gone'.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:50:17 PM
Of the also-rans in the Premier League I actually believe Everton have done better than the other wannabe big clubs. Ancelotti is a decent choice. Better than Arteta at Arsenal I'd say. Certainly better than Mourinho at Totts. And as for....it doesn't even need to be said. (Well done Watford).

I believe that one of the most important things is identity though Yorky. Certain managers suit certain clubs.

For instance having a lunatic, aggressive horrible bastard in charge suits Everton down to the ground.Ferguson is the epitome of Everton and a perfect fit for the knuckle dragging neanderthals. Before the Leicester game big Drunc talked about creating a bear pit of an atmosphere. That is what they are about, which for me means appointing a true gent who is used to massaging egos is a weird move. A cynical Simeone or Pochetino would be perfect.

Spurs fans have been brought up on good football and love ball players. Think Hoddle and Ardiles, artists who were a bit lightweight. Pochetino managed to deliver good football but accompanied it with a huge dollop of Argentine snide and an inability to stay on their feet. Mourinho is just pure snide without the good football. Spurs fans will soon tire off Bourinho.

Surprisingly I think Arteta whilst the least qualified might be the best choice.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:33:11 PM
I believe that one of the most important things is identity though Yorky. Certain managers suit certain clubs.

For instance having a lunatic, aggressive horrible bastard in charge suits Everton down to the ground.Ferguson is the epitome of Everton and a perfect fit for the knuckle dragging neanderthals. Before the Leicester game big Drunc talked about creating a bear pit of an atmosphere. That is what they are about, which for me means appointing a true gent who is used to massaging egos is a weird move. A cynical Simeone or Pochetino would be perfect.

Spurs fans have been brought up on good football and love ball players. Think Hoddle and Ardiles, artists who were a bit lightweight. Pochetino managed to deliver good football but accompanied it with a huge dollop of Argentine snide and an inability to stay on their feet. Mourinho is just pure snide without the good football. Spurs fans will soon tire off Bourinho.

Surprisingly I think Arteta whilst the least qualified might be the best choice.
Maybe Ancelotti will usher in the Everton equivalent of a Hoddle/Ardiles era and in decades to come all Everton managers will be measured against that footballing yardstick.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:06:21 PM
So you think he jumped straight in just for the money? Strange that he seemed to loose his nerve and take the first job. Surely others would have come up? It's like he was in Aldi browsing through the middle isle and panicked that they were going to sell out of water butts because 'when it's gone, it's gone'.
:lmao

I've been there!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM
Maybe Ancelotti will usher in the Everton equivalent of a Hoddle/Ardiles era and in decades to come all Everton managers will be measured against that footballing yardstick.

Hoddle and Ardilles were hugely innovative and forward thinking though. Ancelotti is a pragmatic pretty negative coach who has relied on outdated methods and exceptional individuals.

For me Martinez is head and shoulders above him as a coach.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:00:21 PM
Hoddle and Ardilles were hugely innovative and forward thinking though. Ancelotti is a pragmatic pretty negative coach who has relied on outdated methods and exceptional individuals.

For me Martinez is head and shoulders above him as a coach.

I would have thought Arteta, as a long term option, would have suited Everton.

But Everton fans don't do long term.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:26:52 PM
I would have thought Arteta, as a long term option, would have suited Everton.

But Everton fans don't do long term.

Valencia won two La Liga's on the back of appointing a relatively unknown Rafa Benitez from Tenerife. Dortmund won two Titles on the back of appointing a Coach who had done well at Mainz. Spurs became a force by appointing a coach who had done well at Espanyol and Southampton. 

Surely the way forward is to be ahead of the curve and appoint up and coming managers who improve teams.

As a club you recruit players who are on the way up. Why should it be different for coaches.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:06:03 PM
Valencia won two La Liga's on the back of appointing a relatively unknown Rafa Benitez from Tenerife. Dortmund won two Titles on the back of appointing a Coach who had done well at Mainz. Spurs became a force by appointing a coach who had done well at Espanyol and Southampton. 

Surely the way forward is to be ahead of the curve and appoint up and coming managers who improve teams.

As a club you recruit players who are on the way up. Why should it be different for coaches.
to be fair thats what I think the plan was with silva
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:06:21 PM
So you think he jumped straight in just for the money? Strange that he seemed to loose his nerve and take the first job. Surely others would have come up? It's like he was in Aldi browsing through the middle isle and panicked that they were going to sell out of water butts because 'when it's gone, it's gone'.

No.  Like I said, why sit around and do nothing when you can get paid silly money for doing next-to-nothing?

Maybe he was hoping/expecting a bigger club would be in for him; but as none showed an interest, and unlike Klopp he wasn't in the mood to take a sabbatical, he just took what looked like an interesting job.  One that would keep him occupied in the same way some people do the Times crossword puzzle on the train as they wait to get to their destination.  As I said, it's not like he has anything to prove, and if he gets sacked it's hardly going to damage his reputation anymore that being binned off by Napoli.

It's about as nonsensical as Rafa going to Newcastle, but some managers just can't stand being out of the game.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:08:22 PM
to be fair thats what I think the plan was with silva

Apart from the bit in which he won trophies and over achieved. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 07:30:34 PM
https://twitter.com/cariomagnifico/status/1208773938836312064?s=21

Yeah I dont see ancelotti keeping him around long

That guy's whole twitter feed ... wow - so deluded going on about koulibaly and zielinsky to Goodison - why the eff would they want to go anywhere near them?  Then going on about the Spurs new stadium is great, and if their new one is anything like it they'll be in for a treat - what new stadium? 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Forgot these even got a new manager. Too busy with Liverpool being Champions of the Universe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 08:40:24 AM
Good luck to em. A good Everton is good for the city as a whole. We can get back to excellent derby games. Hopefully with blues and reds sat next to each other. Even if they are shite. LFC is the best club side in the world. We should be magnanimous. Anything less is too everton.

Indeed, Ancelotti brings a bit of class to Everton and the last things I would want is to go in to a Derby game with Ferguson's Everton. Hopefully he can bring an element of sophistication to them and take a few points of some of our rivals, starting with City away.

If they are going to take themselves seriously they need to go in to games like that not seeing it as a chance to give City 3 points.
