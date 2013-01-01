I remember Rodgers' first season actually filling me with frustrated hope, we played good football but lacked creative spark going forward and had error prone defenders with a poor mentality. Suarez did produce epic shit out of his arse regularly to dig us out of a few holes at the time though, then in January Coutinho and Sturridge came in and all of a sudden we were breaking teams down again.
Brendan was a good coach who lacked the experience and charisma to sort the defense out (clearly he has learned from those mistakes, watch Leicester this season), but individually the quality of the keeper and defenders was poor, our recruitment in that area clearly hadn't been sorted out yet. I dont think Brendan can be blamed for that entirely.
Anyway, that side with a few tweaks should have won the title the following season, the Ev are nowhere near that side's quality.. That team had Hendo, Gerrard, Sakho, Skrtel, Suarez, an emerging Sterling and Coutinho and Sturridge on the way.. all of those would waltz into Everton's starting XI, hell even Joe Allen would walk into this Everton side.
If Ancelotti can turn this squad around, he will be deserving of massive credit, to have a chance of challenging for CL qualification they will need to improve their recruitment massively and urgently, you can't polish shit into a diamond.