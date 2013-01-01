Their cycle is going to continue like this too, unless the owners finally stand up to the fans, tell them they need to be patient while a manager is given time to develop a squad gradually and if the fans cannot do that then to just stay away from the matches entirely as their toxic impatience harms the club.



They won't stand up to the lunatic element because they actually now make up the vast bulk of their 'support'. If the toxic, impatient hot-heads stayed away from the ground then it would be barely a quarter full at best. Look what happened with Koeman. He showed what would have been encouraging signs if I were a decent blue. He brought a realism that they could build on. He showed signs of trying to shake them out of their disastrously insular and small-minded outlook. What did the shower of nutjobs do? They slated him for the colour of his fucking Christmas tree decorations and declared that ''he doesn't get us''. The deeply ingrained problem with them is they cannot accept anyone unless they also buy into their own lunacy.Ancelotti seems like a respectful man who also likes and respects LFC. How long will those loons take to whinge and moan about how he ''doesn't get them'' when he doesn't come across as a petty moron obsessed with disrespecting the European giant across the park? Everton 'fans' don't actually want the right man, they want a yes man who will buy into their petty nonsense, because that petty nonsense in the essence of what it is to be a modern day Evertonian. Their club actually need forward thinkers with broad horizons who will come in, nod to the history of the club but also sweep with a fresh broom and bring something more. Problem is, the 'fans' want to drag any newcomer back into the last century where they themselves reside.I put the words 'fans' and 'support' in inverted comas here to emphasise what I see as a glaring fact that although the fanbase sees itself as some kind of special, model fanbase, they are, in truth, the club's own worst enemy. The modern football world has left them more than a quarter of a century behind, and rather than let a new manager drag them into the 21st century, they want to drag the new manager(s) back into the last one. If he refuses to regress, then he ''doesn't get them''.