Martinez and Koeman are good mangers and are more than capable of being successful at Everton. The problem though is that have absolutely no sense of reality. Moyes had over ten years there and achieved between 39 and 65 points per season. Yet was seen as a success and got the United job on teh back of that.Martinez achieved 72 points in his first season but it meant nothing because it was 13/14 and we had an amazing season. A year later he was sacked.Koeman got 61 points in his only full season which was only 4 points less than Moyes's best season and a points total Moyes only bettered 3 times in his ten full seasons. He didn't even finish the following season.Their problem is that they back themselves in to a corner decry our players, our managers our supporters and declare themselves to be better in every regard. Their get out of jail card was always that they didn't have enough money. They set fire to their get out of jail card when they classily declared themselves as 'fucking rich'.They don't learn their lessons. Liverpool fans have deliberately downplayed our chances of winning the League because we have been bitten that many times. They should do the same admit they have decent players, good managers and a bit of potential. Instead everything has to be overblown. Their players have to better than ours, their manager has to better than ours, their imaginary Stadium has to better than ours.When reality strikes instead of having a bit of humility they get angry, really really angry. The poor bastard in the dugout then gets derided as a fraud and young children get flung at opposition players.Ancelotti is a classy individual who will do a decent job and then just shrug his shoulders and walk off with a massive payoff and enjoy his retirement in Canada.