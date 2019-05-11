Umm, their owners? Makes FSGs job after they took over at Liverpool look like a walk in the park in comparison. Do you think in terms of fans acceptance it was made easier because they brought the club back from the brink of financial collapse? Or easier because we knew we had a dog shit manager so knew we would improve? Or because we are more patient or realistic? I think the main thing we bought into with FSG is that we could see they had a strategy but we could see it would take a long time, we accepted this. Whereas H&G didn't have a strategy and we could see it, this Everton board looks similar and the shrewd one's can see it too.
Around 2012 I thought we were quite fucked to be honest, we were basically where Everton are now at the time, further proven by the absolute fiasco that was the attempt to offload Henderson to save a few quid on Dempsey. £25 million had been spent on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini, who were typical signings Everton would make. Luckily for us we had a certain player that prevented us from slipping into a relegation battle that autumn. Let's be honest without him it'd looked pretty fucking grim:
West Bromwich (A) 0-3
Man City (H) 2-2: Skrtel, Suárez
Arsenal (H) 0-2
Sunderland (A) 1-1: Suárez
Man United (H) 1-2: Gerrard
Norwich (A) 5-2: Suárez (3), Sahin, o.g.
Stoke (H) 0-0
Reading (H) 1-0: Sterling
Everton (A) 2-2: o.g, Suárez (Luis caused the own goal too)
Newcastle (H) 1-1: Suárez
Chelsea (A) 1-1: Suárez
Wigan (H) 3-0: Suárez (2)
Without him in that side, we'd been in the relegation zone at that time. Absolute certainty. One point in two games later and we stood at 16 points from 14.
Maxi, Kuyt, Bellamy and Carroll were moved on in one summer and without Luis we couldn't score if our lives depended on it. Without those 10 goals in the first 12 games that autumn I really doubt we'd be European Cup winners and leading the Premier League with double digits right now, I really do.
Since Everton don't have a world-class player up front like that, they can't hide from the fact that their recruitment has been an abject failure and that their current board either are undergoing a steep learning curve or have no clue what they're doing.
Luis helped give FSG the time before the fans would've turned on them, Everton will pin all their hopes on Ancelotti for them to do the same. I know who I'd choose. Hint: he's got a bite