FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,371
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:00:03 PM
Everton will be the number one team in the area soon.     :)
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

rhysd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • Igor
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.
19 and 6

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:05:04 PM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 19, 2019, 04:37:35 PM


Yeah, and this would be him on his second day at work where he'd be able to utilise those skills of being able to dive out of the way of objects flying at him.

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:06:36 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:57:45 PM
Milan are a mess, they aren't skint but they like Everton have wasted tons of money. That would be another rebuilding job.

Exactly. I think if there was a choice between the two clubs if both were vacant, I can't see him choosing Everton.
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:10:45 PM
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

I can see Ibra going there, he loves being the big man, and there he'll rule the roost.

Bale would at least be close to his number 1 love if he went there - Wales  ;D although the wrong end of Wales for him! Nice golf courses close by too, so hey now, don't discount it  :P
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,872
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:16:04 PM
I love they are getting Ancelotti. Cause when he fails to meet their outlandish demands, he will leave/sacked and then they will realise hope dies first. They will have tried anything and get nothing in return.

They have already spent almost like half a billion in transfers since Moshiri took over and they have got worse than they were  :lmao
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:44:12 PM
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

I think they should go for it. Thats a combined age of 100 and it would cost them millions. The millions they need to sort out the shitshow of a defence and goalkeeper.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 05:59:09 PM
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Yesterday at 05:44:12 PM
I think they should go for it. Thats a combined age of 100 and it would cost them millions. The millions they need to sort out the shitshow of a defence and goalkeeper.

I wholeheartedly agree. I heard Zlatan runs a lot these days too.
Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:05:53 PM
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,641
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:10:56 PM
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 06:05:53 PM
Moshiri is selling a lie. bless him.

https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1208076714200444931

Balague is such a bullshitter, litterally yapping on to try and make up for him calling this totally wrong a few days ago  ;D

Sometime's he'd be better off just shutting up, rather than to keep on digging.
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:11:45 PM
I thought Everton's accounts were about to announce a £100m of losses? And they want to build a £500m stadium? Unless Usmanov starts splurging I have no idea how they can afford it. And he hardly spent a penny at Arsenal.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • Barnes & Mcmahon heavily involved again
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:14:07 PM
If ya bitter and ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
and ya toddlers there then throw it
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,207
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:14:10 PM
Carlo is in a win-win situation.

Get paid loads. Get sacked, still get paid loads.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:16:17 PM
To be fair to Everton and all teams - FFP doesnt exist and really only applies to Europe which isnt happening next season for them anyway.
Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:27:16 PM
Ancelotti is clearly a good manager and the ideal safe pair of hands if you have a top quality squad of players. The problem though is that even then he flatters to deceive. The eye catcher is obviously the 3 Champions League titles. The surprise though is his record in the League it is way below what you think it would be. He has won a single title at Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern so a mere 4 titles from 20 years at the cream of European clubs. When you consider half of those titles were won in effectively 1 team leagues then it doesn't look good.

Currently Everton fans are labelling Ancelotti as the best manager in the World.

Juventus...............sacked
Milan....................sacked
Chelsea.................sacked
PSG..............Finished runners up to Montpelier 11/12
Madrid...................sacked
Bayern...................sacked
Napoli....................sacked

The real worry for Everton fans must be that since he left Milan over a decade ago he has been at 5 big clubs usually with a huge financial advantage but has lasted between one or two seasons with each of them. That is not what they need. With Brands as DoF and their imbalance between what is coming in and what is going out, they need a young innovative manager capable of bringing through players they can make a profit on.

Not a safe pair of hands who requires a massive budget but still doesn't quite punch at the right weight. They desperately need a manager who overachieves on a budget instead they are going for someone who underachieves with an unlimited budget.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,287
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:33:32 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:57:45 PM
Milan are a mess, they aren't skint but they like Everton have wasted tons of money. That would be another rebuilding job.
and he couldnt go there until next season
OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:38:41 PM
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

Even moneybags United outside of the top 4 for a season struggled to attract the big names they wanted with Mourinho as manager. Odd why Everton fans think because they have money to spend that the likes of Bale or Cavani would give them a 2nd look, they won't be paying anyone over £300k a week either.

They are going to try and do a City and recently a Utd, but on a Poundland level, by throwing silly money at big names hoping a few stick, without a second thought to the style or functionality of the team, its going to right laugh watching this blow up in their faces.  ;D
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:44:38 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:27:16 PM
Ancelotti is clearly a good manager and the ideal safe pair of hands if you have a top quality squad of players. The problem though is that even then he flatters to deceive. The eye catcher is obviously the 3 Champions League titles. The surprise though is his record in the League it is way below what you think it would be. He has won a single title at Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern so a mere 4 titles from 20 years at the cream of European clubs. When you consider half of those titles were won in effectively 1 team leagues then it doesn't look good.

Currently Everton fans are labelling Ancelotti as the best manager in the World.

Juventus...............sacked
Milan....................sacked
Chelsea.................sacked
PSG..............Finished runners up to Montpelier 11/12
Madrid...................sacked
Bayern...................sacked
Napoli....................sacked

The real worry for Everton fans must be that since he left Milan over a decade ago he has been at 5 big clubs usually with a huge financial advantage but has lasted between one or two seasons with each of them. That is not what they need. With Brands as DoF and their imbalance between what is coming in and what is going out, they need a young innovative manager capable of bringing through players they can make a profit on.

Not a safe pair of hands who requires a massive budget but still doesn't quite punch at the right weight. They desperately need a manager who overachieves on a budget instead they are going for someone who underachieves with an unlimited budget.

Like a Martinez, Koeman or Silva. The former two are doing very well at the moment.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,469
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:49:07 PM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Yesterday at 06:38:41 PM
Even moneybags United outside of the top 4 for a season struggled to attract the big names they wanted with Mourinho as manager. Odd why Everton fans think because they have money to spend that the likes of Bale or Cavani would give them a 2nd look, they won't be paying anyone over £300k a week either.

They are going to try and do a City and recently a Utd, but on a Poundland level, by throwing silly money at big names hoping a few stick, without a second thought to the style or functionality of the team, its going to right laugh watching this blow up in their faces.  ;D

But just think of the fun they'll have laughing as our heads fall off before it blows up in their faces.

Walton Neurological Centre is going to be busy sewing on heads and replacing faces.
Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:44:29 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:44:38 PM
Like a Martinez, Koeman or Silva. The former two are doing very well at the moment.

Martinez and Koeman are good mangers and are more than capable of being successful at Everton. The problem though is that have absolutely no sense of reality. Moyes had over ten years there and achieved between 39 and 65 points per season. Yet was seen as a success and got the United job on teh back of that.

Martinez achieved 72 points in his first season but it meant nothing because it was 13/14 and we had an amazing season. A year later he was sacked.

Koeman got 61 points in his only full season which was only 4 points less than Moyes's best season and a points total Moyes only bettered 3 times in his ten full seasons. He didn't even finish the following season.

Their problem is that they back themselves in to a corner decry our players, our managers our supporters and declare themselves to be better in every regard. Their get out of jail card was always that they didn't have enough money. They set fire to their get out of jail card when they classily declared themselves as 'fucking rich'.

They don't learn their lessons. Liverpool fans have deliberately downplayed our chances of winning the League because we have been bitten that many times. They should do the same admit they have decent players, good managers and a bit of potential. Instead everything has to be overblown. Their players have to better than ours, their manager has to better than ours, their imaginary Stadium has to better than ours.

When reality strikes instead of having a bit of humility they get angry, really really angry. The poor bastard in the dugout then gets derided as a fraud and young children get flung at opposition players.

Ancelotti is a classy individual who will do a decent job and then just shrug his shoulders and walk off with a massive payoff and enjoy his retirement in Canada.   
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Jamaican-Me-Crazy Cookbook
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:57:28 PM
Still don't believe Ancelotti is going to take the Everton job, no matter how much SSN reports that he is "expected to be announced" soon. I think he wanted the Arsenal job but they were hell bent on signing Arteta because they regret not having given him the job back when they hired Unai. Ancelotti went to Everton to see what they had to offer; then he probably baulked at what he saw and kept his fingers crossed Arsenal would say yes. Now he's trying to think of a good way to let Everton down easy. No hard feelings and all that. 
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:04:48 PM
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 06:14:07 PM
If ya bitter and ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
and ya toddlers there then throw it
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
I actually quite like that.  ;D
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:11:03 PM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 07:57:28 PM
Still don't believe Ancelotti is going to take the Everton job, no matter how much SSN reports that he is "expected to be announced" soon. I think he wanted the Arsenal job but they were hell bent on signing Arteta because they regret not having given him the job back when they hired Unai. Ancelotti went to Everton to see what they had to offer; then he probably baulked at what he saw and kept his fingers crossed Arsenal would say yes. Now he's trying to think of a good way to let Everton down easy. No hard feelings and all that.
Mosh: Having second thoughts, Carlo?

Carlo: *looks all pensive*

Mosh: Go 'ed Carlo, have another three million per year. We're fuckin' rich, you know.

Carlo: Go onnnn thennnnnnn... *rolls eyes*
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:13:48 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:44:29 PM
Martinez and Koeman are good mangers and are more than capable of being successful at Everton. The problem though is that have absolutely no sense of reality. Moyes had over ten years there and achieved between 39 and 65 points per season. Yet was seen as a success and got the United job on teh back of that.

Martinez achieved 72 points in his first season but it meant nothing because it was 13/14 and we had an amazing season. A year later he was sacked.

Koeman got 61 points in his only full season which was only 4 points less than Moyes's best season and a points total Moyes only bettered 3 times in his ten full seasons. He didn't even finish the following season.

Their problem is that they back themselves in to a corner decry our players, our managers our supporters and declare themselves to be better in every regard. Their get out of jail card was always that they didn't have enough money. They set fire to their get out of jail card when they classily declared themselves as 'fucking rich'.

They don't learn their lessons. Liverpool fans have deliberately downplayed our chances of winning the League because we have been bitten that many times. They should do the same admit they have decent players, good managers and a bit of potential. Instead everything has to be overblown. Their players have to better than ours, their manager has to better than ours, their imaginary Stadium has to better than ours.

When reality strikes instead of having a bit of humility they get angry, really really angry. The poor bastard in the dugout then gets derided as a fraud and young children get flung at opposition players.

Ancelotti is a classy individual who will do a decent job and then just shrug his shoulders and walk off with a massive payoff and enjoy his retirement in Canada.   

As a further point on this, they're absolutely furious, still, that their stadium is going to be smaller than Anfield already is. The first time any of the clowns running that circus ever stands up to them and they can't handle it. 52k for a mid-table at best team that doesn't sell out their current stadium and has gone to great lengths to keep their fanbase as small as possible is probably optimistic.
lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:21:18 PM
No forward thinking at that club at all . They should have hired a young talented manager let him buy in solid players min 20 players  that will hold a top 8 position and build on that over 3-4 seasons by phasing out players and bringing better ones in . They just went in acting billy big bollox and got rinsed by clubs for absolute dross. 500 million on shite , not one of the players that were bought is sought after enough to make any money off.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:09:09 PM
Their cycle is going to continue like this too, unless the owners finally stand up to the fans, tell them they need to be patient while a manager is given time to develop a squad gradually and if the fans cannot do that then to just stay away from the matches entirely as their toxic impatience harms the club.
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:09:09 PM
Their cycle is going to continue like this too, unless the owners finally stand up to the fans, tell them they need to be patient while a manager is given time to develop a squad gradually and if the fans cannot do that then to just stay away from the matches entirely as their toxic impatience harms the club.

Umm, their owners? Makes FSGs job after they took over at Liverpool look like a walk in the park in comparison. Do you think in terms of fans acceptance it was made easier because they brought the club back from the brink of financial collapse? Or easier because we knew we had a dog shit manager so knew we would improve? Or because we are more patient or realistic? I think the main thing we bought into with FSG is that we could see they had a strategy but we could see it would take a long time, we accepted this. Whereas H&G didn't have a strategy and we could see it, this Everton board looks similar and the shrewd one's can see it too.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:50:31 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:13:48 PM
As a further point on this, they're absolutely furious, still, that their stadium is going to be smaller than Anfield already is. The first time any of the clowns running that circus ever stands up to them and they can't handle it. 52k for a mid-table at best team that doesn't sell out their current stadium and has gone to great lengths to keep their fanbase as small as possible is probably optimistic.

They should keep it realistic, fix Woodison and bring capacity up to 45 k rather than entering some expensive shitshow for some new seats that may or may not be used. Staying at Anfield was the best thing we ever could've done.
cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 09:54:56 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
Umm, their owners? Makes FSGs job after they took over at Liverpool look like a walk in the park in comparison. Do you think in terms of fans acceptance it was made easier because they brought the club back from the brink of financial collapse? Or easier because we knew we had a dog shit manager so knew we would improve? Or because we are more patient or realistic? I think the main thing we bought into with FSG is that we could see they had a strategy but we could see it would take a long time, we accepted this. Whereas H&G didn't have a strategy and we could see it, this Everton board looks similar and the shrewd one's can see it too.

didn't FSG make a big deal of saying as little as possible? under-promise over-deliver?
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:38:06 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:50:31 PM
They should keep it realistic, fix Woodison and bring capacity up to 45 k rather than entering some expensive shitshow for some new seats that may or may not be used. Staying at Anfield was the best thing we ever could've done.

Agreed, the smart choice.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
Umm, their owners? Makes FSGs job after they took over at Liverpool look like a walk in the park in comparison. Do you think in terms of fans acceptance it was made easier because they brought the club back from the brink of financial collapse? Or easier because we knew we had a dog shit manager so knew we would improve? Or because we are more patient or realistic? I think the main thing we bought into with FSG is that we could see they had a strategy but we could see it would take a long time, we accepted this. Whereas H&G didn't have a strategy and we could see it, this Everton board looks similar and the shrewd one's can see it too.

"This is gonna be our year" is widely mocked but it's much healthier to believe in your club and be disappointed than to think the worst and be right.
Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:59:03 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
Umm, their owners? Makes FSGs job after they took over at Liverpool look like a walk in the park in comparison. Do you think in terms of fans acceptance it was made easier because they brought the club back from the brink of financial collapse? Or easier because we knew we had a dog shit manager so knew we would improve? Or because we are more patient or realistic? I think the main thing we bought into with FSG is that we could see they had a strategy but we could see it would take a long time, we accepted this. Whereas H&G didn't have a strategy and we could see it, this Everton board looks similar and the shrewd one's can see it too.

Around 2012 I thought we were quite fucked to be honest, we were basically where Everton are now at the time, further proven by the absolute fiasco that was the attempt to offload Henderson to save a few quid on Dempsey. £25 million had been spent on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini, who were typical signings Everton would make. Luckily for us we had a certain player that prevented us from slipping into a relegation battle that autumn. Let's be honest without him it'd looked pretty fucking grim:

West Bromwich (A) 0-3
Man City (H) 2-2: Skrtel, Suárez
Arsenal (H) 0-2
Sunderland (A) 1-1: Suárez
Man United (H) 1-2: Gerrard
Norwich (A) 5-2: Suárez (3), Sahin, o.g.
Stoke (H) 0-0
Reading (H) 1-0: Sterling
Everton (A) 2-2: o.g, Suárez (Luis caused the own goal too)
Newcastle (H) 1-1: Suárez
Chelsea (A) 1-1: Suárez
Wigan (H) 3-0: Suárez (2)

Without him in that side, we'd been in the relegation zone at that time. Absolute certainty. One point in two games later and we stood at 16 points from 14.

Maxi, Kuyt, Bellamy and Carroll were moved on in one summer and without Luis we couldn't score if our lives depended on it. Without those 10 goals in the first 12 games that autumn I really doubt we'd be European Cup winners and leading the Premier League with double digits right now, I really do.

Since Everton don't have a world-class player up front like that, they can't hide from the fact that their recruitment has been an abject failure and that their current board either are undergoing a steep learning curve or have no clue what they're doing.

Luis helped give FSG the time before the fans would've turned on them, Everton will pin all their hopes on Ancelotti for them to do the same. I know who I'd choose. Hint: he's got a bite  ;D
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:18:55 AM
Moshiri must have thought, with all the money he has injected, that they'd be up there with Leicester by now. This may be like a gambler chasing the lost bets, he's spent big money on a whole set of used car parts and now he needs a really good mechanic to get the car built and running. If he doesn't he's left with scrap value.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:32:46 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:55 AM
Moshiri must have thought, with all the money he has injected, that they'd be up there with Leicester by now. This may be like a gambler chasing the lost bets, he's spent big money on a whole set of used car parts and now he needs a really good mechanic to get the car built and running. If he doesn't he's left with scrap value.

There's a short long arm suspension gag in there somewhere but I'm too fucked to think of one
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,039
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:50:25 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:32:46 AM
There's a short long arm suspension gag in there somewhere but I'm too fucked to think of one

Can't quite reach it, huh?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,052
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:14:08 AM
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 06:05:53 PM
Moshiri is selling a lie. bless him.

https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1208076714200444931
They are going to win the summer transfer window again aren't they
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:50:33 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:55 AM
Moshiri must have thought, with all the money he has injected, that they'd be up there with Leicester by now. This may be like a gambler chasing the lost bets, he's spent big money on a whole set of used car parts and now he needs a really good mechanic to get the car built and running. If he doesn't he's left with scrap value.
Sunk costs...and soon, a sunk stadium
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
