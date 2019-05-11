« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 636118 times)

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,368
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 04:00:03 PM »
Everton will be the number one team in the area soon.     :)
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline rhysd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • Igor
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 04:03:51 PM »
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.
Logged
19 and 6

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 04:05:04 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 04:37:35 PM


Yeah, and this would be him on his second day at work where he'd be able to utilise those skills of being able to dive out of the way of objects flying at him.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 04:06:36 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:57:45 PM
Milan are a mess, they aren't skint but they like Everton have wasted tons of money. That would be another rebuilding job.

Exactly. I think if there was a choice between the two clubs if both were vacant, I can't see him choosing Everton.
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,633
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 04:10:45 PM »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

I can see Ibra going there, he loves being the big man, and there he'll rule the roost.

Bale would at least be close to his number 1 love if he went there - Wales  ;D although the wrong end of Wales for him! Nice golf courses close by too, so hey now, don't discount it  :P
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,872
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 05:16:04 PM »
I love they are getting Ancelotti. Cause when he fails to meet their outlandish demands, he will leave/sacked and then they will realise hope dies first. They will have tried anything and get nothing in return.

They have already spent almost like half a billion in transfers since Moshiri took over and they have got worse than they were  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 05:44:12 PM »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

I think they should go for it. Thats a combined age of 100 and it would cost them millions. The millions they need to sort out the shitshow of a defence and goalkeeper.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 05:59:09 PM »
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Today at 05:44:12 PM
I think they should go for it. Thats a combined age of 100 and it would cost them millions. The millions they need to sort out the shitshow of a defence and goalkeeper.

I wholeheartedly agree. I heard Zlatan runs a lot these days too.
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 06:05:53 PM »
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,633
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 06:10:56 PM »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 06:05:53 PM
Moshiri is selling a lie. bless him.

https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1208076714200444931

Balague is such a bullshitter, litterally yapping on to try and make up for him calling this totally wrong a few days ago  ;D

Sometime's he'd be better off just shutting up, rather than to keep on digging.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 06:11:45 PM »
I thought Everton's accounts were about to announce a £100m of losses? And they want to build a £500m stadium? Unless Usmanov starts splurging I have no idea how they can afford it. And he hardly spent a penny at Arsenal.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • Barnes & Mcmahon heavily involved again
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 06:14:07 PM »
If ya bitter and ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
and ya toddlers there then throw it
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,207
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 06:14:10 PM »
Carlo is in a win-win situation.

Get paid loads. Get sacked, still get paid loads.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 06:16:17 PM »
To be fair to Everton and all teams - FFP doesnt exist and really only applies to Europe which isnt happening next season for them anyway.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 06:27:16 PM »
Ancelotti is clearly a good manager and the ideal safe pair of hands if you have a top quality squad of players. The problem though is that even then he flatters to deceive. The eye catcher is obviously the 3 Champions League titles. The surprise though is his record in the League it is way below what you think it would be. He has won a single title at Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern so a mere 4 titles from 20 years at the cream of European clubs. When you consider half of those titles were won in effectively 1 team leagues then it doesn't look good.

Currently Everton fans are labelling Ancelotti as the best manager in the World.

Juventus...............sacked
Milan....................sacked
Chelsea.................sacked
PSG..............Finished runners up to Montpelier 11/12
Madrid...................sacked
Bayern...................sacked
Napoli....................sacked

The real worry for Everton fans must be that since he left Milan over a decade ago he has been at 5 big clubs usually with a huge financial advantage but has lasted between one or two seasons with each of them. That is not what they need. With Brands as DoF and their imbalance between what is coming in and what is going out, they need a young innovative manager capable of bringing through players they can make a profit on.

Not a safe pair of hands who requires a massive budget but still doesn't quite punch at the right weight. They desperately need a manager who overachieves on a budget instead they are going for someone who underachieves with an unlimited budget.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,285
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 06:33:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 03:57:45 PM
Milan are a mess, they aren't skint but they like Everton have wasted tons of money. That would be another rebuilding job.
and he couldnt go there until next season
Logged

Online OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 06:38:41 PM »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:03:51 PM
They are absolutely insane some of this lot.

Just speaking to one of our couriers at work who is a blue.

Absolutely convinced Ibrahimovic, Bale and Cavani are now coming to Everton with Ancelotti. He's adamant.

When I laughed at that he actually got a bit aggressive "what would a red shite know".

They're mad as hatters.

Even moneybags United outside of the top 4 for a season struggled to attract the big names they wanted with Mourinho as manager. Odd why Everton fans think because they have money to spend that the likes of Bale or Cavani would give them a 2nd look, they won't be paying anyone over £300k a week either.

They are going to try and do a City and recently a Utd, but on a Poundland level, by throwing silly money at big names hoping a few stick, without a second thought to the style or functionality of the team, its going to right laugh watching this blow up in their faces.  ;D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 06:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:16 PM
Ancelotti is clearly a good manager and the ideal safe pair of hands if you have a top quality squad of players. The problem though is that even then he flatters to deceive. The eye catcher is obviously the 3 Champions League titles. The surprise though is his record in the League it is way below what you think it would be. He has won a single title at Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern so a mere 4 titles from 20 years at the cream of European clubs. When you consider half of those titles were won in effectively 1 team leagues then it doesn't look good.

Currently Everton fans are labelling Ancelotti as the best manager in the World.

Juventus...............sacked
Milan....................sacked
Chelsea.................sacked
PSG..............Finished runners up to Montpelier 11/12
Madrid...................sacked
Bayern...................sacked
Napoli....................sacked

The real worry for Everton fans must be that since he left Milan over a decade ago he has been at 5 big clubs usually with a huge financial advantage but has lasted between one or two seasons with each of them. That is not what they need. With Brands as DoF and their imbalance between what is coming in and what is going out, they need a young innovative manager capable of bringing through players they can make a profit on.

Not a safe pair of hands who requires a massive budget but still doesn't quite punch at the right weight. They desperately need a manager who overachieves on a budget instead they are going for someone who underachieves with an unlimited budget.

Like a Martinez, Koeman or Silva. The former two are doing very well at the moment.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 06:49:07 PM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 06:38:41 PM
Even moneybags United outside of the top 4 for a season struggled to attract the big names they wanted with Mourinho as manager. Odd why Everton fans think because they have money to spend that the likes of Bale or Cavani would give them a 2nd look, they won't be paying anyone over £300k a week either.

They are going to try and do a City and recently a Utd, but on a Poundland level, by throwing silly money at big names hoping a few stick, without a second thought to the style or functionality of the team, its going to right laugh watching this blow up in their faces.  ;D

But just think of the fun they'll have laughing as our heads fall off before it blows up in their faces.

Walton Neurological Centre is going to be busy sewing on heads and replacing faces.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,494
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 07:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:44:38 PM
Like a Martinez, Koeman or Silva. The former two are doing very well at the moment.

Martinez and Koeman are good mangers and are more than capable of being successful at Everton. The problem though is that have absolutely no sense of reality. Moyes had over ten years there and achieved between 39 and 65 points per season. Yet was seen as a success and got the United job on teh back of that.

Martinez achieved 72 points in his first season but it meant nothing because it was 13/14 and we had an amazing season. A year later he was sacked.

Koeman got 61 points in his only full season which was only 4 points less than Moyes's best season and a points total Moyes only bettered 3 times in his ten full seasons. He didn't even finish the following season.

Their problem is that they back themselves in to a corner decry our players, our managers our supporters and declare themselves to be better in every regard. Their get out of jail card was always that they didn't have enough money. They set fire to their get out of jail card when they classily declared themselves as 'fucking rich'.

They don't learn their lessons. Liverpool fans have deliberately downplayed our chances of winning the League because we have been bitten that many times. They should do the same admit they have decent players, good managers and a bit of potential. Instead everything has to be overblown. Their players have to better than ours, their manager has to better than ours, their imaginary Stadium has to better than ours.

When reality strikes instead of having a bit of humility they get angry, really really angry. The poor bastard in the dugout then gets derided as a fraud and young children get flung at opposition players.

Ancelotti is a classy individual who will do a decent job and then just shrug his shoulders and walk off with a massive payoff and enjoy his retirement in Canada.   
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Jamaican-Me-Crazy Cookbook
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 07:57:28 PM »
Still don't believe Ancelotti is going to take the Everton job, no matter how much SSN reports that he is "expected to be announced" soon. I think he wanted the Arsenal job but they were hell bent on signing Arteta because they regret not having given him the job back when they hired Unai. Ancelotti went to Everton to see what they had to offer; then he probably baulked at what he saw and kept his fingers crossed Arsenal would say yes. Now he's trying to think of a good way to let Everton down easy. No hard feelings and all that. 
Logged
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 08:04:48 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 06:14:07 PM
If ya bitter and ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
If ya bitter an ya know it
and ya toddlers there then throw it
If ya bitter an ya know it
clad your stands
I actually quite like that.  ;D
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Up
« previous next »
 