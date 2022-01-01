« previous next »
Author Topic: Boosting WiFi signal  (Read 18050 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #120 on: January 1, 2022, 01:11:59 pm »
Check giffgaff as all then as they do unlimited data sims and this thread confirms you can use in a 4G router

https://community.giffgaff.com/d/33163042-giffgaff-sim-in-a-4g-router
Offline Danny Singh

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #121 on: January 1, 2022, 02:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January  1, 2022, 01:11:59 pm
Check giffgaff as all then as they do unlimited data sims and this thread confirms you can use in a 4G router

https://community.giffgaff.com/d/33163042-giffgaff-sim-in-a-4g-router

Surely there are unlimited data sims (O2) for lower than £35/month?!
« Last Edit: January 1, 2022, 10:37:00 pm by Danny Singh »
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #122 on: March 16, 2022, 01:20:47 pm »
Didn't think this was worthy of its own thread so have put it in here.

Is it possible to boost/extend the Bluetooth range of a laptop? I have a wireless headset that I use with it and it would be handy if it didn't lose connection as I wandered around the house. Not sure if it would work in the same way as wifi boosters where you have additional points around the house to extend the signal?
Online jonnypb

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #123 on: March 16, 2022, 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 16, 2022, 01:20:47 pm
Didn't think this was worthy of its own thread so have put it in here.

Is it possible to boost/extend the Bluetooth range of a laptop? I have a wireless headset that I use with it and it would be handy if it didn't lose connection as I wandered around the house. Not sure if it would work in the same way as wifi boosters where you have additional points around the house to extend the signal?

Yes you can get Bluetooth range extenders. Never tried them myself, but plenty on Amazon so itll be worth having a look and reading user reviews of them.

Bit more info here of them

https://thegadgetbuyer.com/how-to-increase-bluetooth-range/
Offline GinKop

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #124 on: September 6, 2023, 09:03:29 pm »
Need some help RAWKitees - been doing some research but seem to have gotten myself more confused.

Went with Virgin a few months back for fibre as it was a decent price and had been having issues with BT. The Virgin Hub is utter garbage with regular dropouts and dead zones all over a relatively small 3 bed semi-detached house.

I work from home upstairs from my room and do a lot of Zoom meetings but the signal is so bad it regularly drops out. I first started looking for a range extender but I was reading that if your router is bad in the first place, that is the thing that needs changing.

So if I want to get a proper router, can I get one of the Amazon Eero or Google WiFi ones? Are they both modem+routers?

Or for faster WiFi speeds and a better range, should I go for a Netgear or TP Link one? I'm guessing it needs to be both a modem+router?

Will either of the above be enough to solve my initial problem?
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #125 on: September 7, 2023, 12:25:00 am »
Quote from: GinKop on September  6, 2023, 09:03:29 pm
Need some help RAWKitees - been doing some research but seem to have gotten myself more confused.

Went with Virgin a few months back for fibre as it was a decent price and had been having issues with BT. The Virgin Hub is utter garbage with regular dropouts and dead zones all over a relatively small 3 bed semi-detached house.

I work from home upstairs from my room and do a lot of Zoom meetings but the signal is so bad it regularly drops out. I first started looking for a range extender but I was reading that if your router is bad in the first place, that is the thing that needs changing.

So if I want to get a proper router, can I get one of the Amazon Eero or Google WiFi ones? Are they both modem+routers?

Or for faster WiFi speeds and a better range, should I go for a Netgear or TP Link one? I'm guessing it needs to be both a modem+router?

Will either of the above be enough to solve my initial problem?

If you let Virgin know your wifi is struggling they should send you a free wifi extender

https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/intelligent-wifi
« Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 12:26:39 am by Gili Gulu »
Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #126 on: September 7, 2023, 06:26:52 am »
Quote from: GinKop on September  6, 2023, 09:03:29 pm
Need some help RAWKitees - been doing some research but seem to have gotten myself more confused.

Went with Virgin a few months back for fibre as it was a decent price and had been having issues with BT. The Virgin Hub is utter garbage with regular dropouts and dead zones all over a relatively small 3 bed semi-detached house.

I work from home upstairs from my room and do a lot of Zoom meetings but the signal is so bad it regularly drops out. I first started looking for a range extender but I was reading that if your router is bad in the first place, that is the thing that needs changing.

So if I want to get a proper router, can I get one of the Amazon Eero or Google WiFi ones? Are they both modem+routers?

Or for faster WiFi speeds and a better range, should I go for a Netgear or TP Link one? I'm guessing it needs to be both a modem+router?

Will either of the above be enough to solve my initial problem?

You have to use the Virgin modem, but you can switch it to Modem Mode and connect your own router to it. If you have the Hub 3 or 4, then your router has to be connected to Port 1 at the back of the Hub. If youve got a Hub 5 then you can use any port.

Im using eero with Virgin and its been absolutely flawless, the added bonus is you can start with 1 eero which might be enough coverage for the house, and if you want to extend coverage in the future you can add an additional one to create a mesh WiFi.

Do you have other devices wired to your Virgin hub? The eero routers only have 2 x Ethernet ports, one of which needs to connect to the Virgin router which only leaves 1, so if youve got other devices you want wiring in then youd need to get a cheap unmanaged switch to connect to that 2nd eero port for additional Ethernet sockets.

Happy to answer any more questions if you need me to.
Offline Claire.

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #127 on: September 7, 2023, 08:54:39 am »
I have a similar setup to Graeme but with Deco mesh, always had wifi issues before no matter what router I used because of walls and interference from neighbours.

Before going forward with buying a new setup, I'd have a look and see if it's interference, if it's dropping out regularly it could be because of that - https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/networks/1401371/how-to-extend-wi-fi-range-increase-speed-and-fix-problems
Offline .adam

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #128 on: September 7, 2023, 09:14:40 am »
Another person here who has their Virgin router in modem only mode. I use Google Wifi as the router and extra ones as mesh extenders around the house.

I've got my upstairs one connected to the main router via ethernet to create a rock solid connection upstairs where my wife works. The downstairs extender is connected via WiFi and works well too.

I didn't bother with the latest Nest routers, I use the older Google version - you can pick these up pretty cheap nowadays.


« Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 09:16:17 am by .adam »
Offline GinKop

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #129 on: September 7, 2023, 09:56:34 am »
Thanks everyone for the information, really helpful - working my way through the article and also think I will try the eero as they have a 30-day trial period.

Quote from: Gili Gulu on September  7, 2023, 12:25:00 am
If you let Virgin know your wifi is struggling they should send you a free wifi extender

https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/intelligent-wifi

Also didn't know about this, so will try this as well. Thanks again!
Offline Ben S

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #130 on: September 7, 2023, 10:07:08 am »
Just make sure whatever you get does WiFi 6. No point I'm spending money on obsolete stuff. Posted a local speed test here showing how fast WiFi 6 is https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=195699.msg18972197#msg18972197
Offline GinKop

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #131 on: September 7, 2023, 10:22:45 am »
Which Deco product did you go with Ben?
Offline Ben S

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #132 on: September 7, 2023, 11:20:09 am »
Mine are X50 so at the more budget end of the current range.
Offline MULLENEDWINE

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #133 on: September 12, 2023, 08:08:06 pm »
So I don't know where to post this...

Where I work has little to zero mobile signal without having to move around. There's a building which has WiFi, we're about 15 metres from this building/office. We have a PC and it's connected via ethernet I think. We can't pick up the WiFi
 
Is there something I can use/plug in to the PC that will give us WiFi in the small building? Like some sort of extension using that same network?

We have the PC and mobile signal at one end of the hut (it's crap signal) but 1 metre into the hut you have nothing. And I sit 2+ metres away.

Any help appreciated
Online Elmo!

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #134 on: September 12, 2023, 08:11:31 pm »
You could just get a USB Wifi dongle, and then set up a hotspot on the PC. Bear in mind though if it's a work PC this option might be blocked as it's a bit of a security risk for IT.
Offline MULLENEDWINE

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #135 on: September 13, 2023, 06:33:56 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 12, 2023, 08:11:31 pm
You could just get a USB Wifi dongle, and then set up a hotspot on the PC. Bear in mind though if it's a work PC this option might be blocked as it's a bit of a security risk for IT.

Nice one mate thank you!
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #136 on: October 8, 2024, 01:38:47 pm »
Im with Virgin and think I need a new Mesh system. Currently I have the Deco M5 system with 3 nodes.

If I connect to my router via Wifi directly, whilst stood next to it I get 300mbps+ speeds. Connecting via the deco in the same spot I get just 56mb.

However at the furthest point away from the router I get 5mbps directly and 27mbps via the deco. So it IS doing a job of sorts although it seems to be throttling the speed a lot.

Any systems people would recommend? Not sure if I need Wifi6 compatible Mesh?
Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #137 on: October 8, 2024, 01:45:56 pm »
I've got 3 x eero Pro 6 and WiFi performance is exceptional. They shove some of the advanced features behind a paywall and it's not overly configurable but for out of the box WiFi speeds it's brilliant.

I've got Virgin Gig1 and in the same room as one of the eero devices I've just got 885Mbps on an iPhone speedtest. If I move around the house to a room that doesn't have an eero in I'll still get 400Mbps - 500Mbps. I do have mine in a wired backhaul though which probably helps.
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #138 on: October 8, 2024, 01:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October  8, 2024, 01:45:56 pm
I've got 3 x eero Pro 6 and WiFi performance is exceptional. They shove some of the advanced features behind a paywall and it's not overly configurable but for out of the box WiFi speeds it's brilliant.

I've got Virgin Gig1 and in the same room as one of the eero devices I've just got 885Mbps on an iPhone speedtest. If I move around the house to a room that doesn't have an eero in I'll still get 400Mbps - 500Mbps. I do have mine in a wired backhaul though which probably helps.
It's on offer at the moment that eero so will check it out. I only have 300mb line so will never get those speeds. Will look into whatever a wired backhaul is though!
Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #139 on: October 8, 2024, 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on October  8, 2024, 01:51:29 pm
It's on offer at the moment that eero so will check it out. I only have 300mb line so will never get those speeds. Will look into whatever a wired backhaul is though!

No harm in futureproofing for a later date though in terms of speed capacity.

Wired backhaul - so each of my eero units are connected together via Ethernet in a daisy chain. This was easy for me because when we moved into our new build 4 years ago a lot of the rooms had network sockets pre-installed so they connect to each other via Ethernet rather than over the WiFi. 
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #140 on: October 8, 2024, 03:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October  8, 2024, 01:55:40 pm
No harm in futureproofing for a later date though in terms of speed capacity.

Wired backhaul - so each of my eero units are connected together via Ethernet in a daisy chain. This was easy for me because when we moved into our new build 4 years ago a lot of the rooms had network sockets pre-installed so they connect to each other via Ethernet rather than over the WiFi. 
Thanks. No chance im running ethernets round the house though!
Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #141 on: October 8, 2024, 03:34:14 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on October  8, 2024, 03:07:13 pm
Thanks. No chance im running ethernets round the house though!

Yeah I wouldn't either ordinarily we just got a pleasant surprise when we bought the house that the developer had installed cabling within the walls and sockets to some of the rooms
Offline Ben S

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #142 on: October 8, 2024, 04:24:54 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on October  8, 2024, 03:07:13 pm
Thanks. No chance im running ethernets round the house though!

Make sure whatever mesh system you get uses dedicated channels for its backhaul then.
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 01:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on October  8, 2024, 04:24:54 pm
Make sure whatever mesh system you get uses dedicated channels for its backhaul then.
Seems my Deco M5 system does not support that. Are there any you would recommend?
Online Craig S

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm »
If you are going to look at eero, see if you can get a deal on ebay. Some ISPs give them out free and people take them to cash convertors / CEX, who then sell them as used. You just need to factory reset them to remove the ISP shit, then add them via the eero app.

I bought 2 x eero Pro 6E from a cash converters for 39.99 each. They were brand new, but were tied to an ISP. After a factory reset they are fine. I think they listed all eero types at the same price.

They sent one of them with the wrong power supply (the pro is a 27w one, the eero 6 is only 15w). I messaged them and they said they will send the correct one. They sent me a whole new Pro 6E with a power supply. I then used a USB C 27w charger, I already had, for the other one.

So I ended up with 3 x unused eero Pro 6E for £80. A 3 set on Amazon today is £550 (over priced at full rrp imo).

Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm
If you are going to look at eero, see if you can get a deal on ebay. Some ISPs give them out free and people take them to cash convertors / CEX, who then sell them as used. You just need to factory reset them to remove the ISP shit, then add them via the eero app.

I bought 2 x eero Pro 6E from a cash converters for 39.99 each. They were brand new, but were tied to an ISP. After a factory reset they are fine. I think they listed all eero types at the same price.

They sent one of them with the wrong power supply (the pro is a 27w one, the eero 6 is only 15w). I messaged them and they said they will send the correct one. They sent me a whole new Pro 6E with a power supply. I then used a USB C 27w charger, I already had, for the other one.

So I ended up with 3 x unused eero Pro 6E for £80. A 3 set on Amazon today is £550 (over priced at full rrp imo).


Good advice. Thanks.

My current Virgin router is a Hitron CGNV4 which doesnt even support Wifi6 so I might be out of luck anyways.
Offline Ben S

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm
Good advice. Thanks.

My current Virgin router is a Hitron CGNV4 which doesnt even support Wifi6 so I might be out of luck anyways.

You don't need your router to support WiFi6. You actually want to turn the routers crappy wifi off and use the Mesh. My Microtik router doesn't support any WiFi at all.
Offline Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm
Good advice. Thanks.

My current Virgin router is a Hitron CGNV4 which doesnt even support Wifi6 so I might be out of luck anyways.

Yeah as Ben says the WiFi capabilities of your router are irrelevant. The eero (or other Mesh) take over all of the WiFi. You put the Hitron into 'Modem Mode' which reduces it down just your Internet connection and the eero (or equivalent Mesh) takes over all of the functionality previously provided by the Hitron.
Online owens_2k

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Sound, I will give that a go
