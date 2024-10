Need some help RAWKitees - been doing some research but seem to have gotten myself more confused.



Went with Virgin a few months back for fibre as it was a decent price and had been having issues with BT. The Virgin Hub is utter garbage with regular dropouts and dead zones all over a relatively small 3 bed semi-detached house.



I work from home upstairs from my room and do a lot of Zoom meetings but the signal is so bad it regularly drops out. I first started looking for a range extender but I was reading that if your router is bad in the first place, that is the thing that needs changing.



So if I want to get a proper router, can I get one of the Amazon Eero or Google WiFi ones? Are they both modem+routers?



Or for faster WiFi speeds and a better range, should I go for a Netgear or TP Link one? I'm guessing it needs to be both a modem+router?



Will either of the above be enough to solve my initial problem?



You have to use the Virgin modem, but you can switch it to ‘Modem Mode’ and connect your own router to it. If you have the Hub 3 or 4, then your router has to be connected to Port 1 at the back of the Hub. If you’ve got a Hub 5 then you can use any port.I’m using eero with Virgin and it’s been absolutely flawless, the added bonus is you can start with 1 eero which might be enough coverage for the house, and if you want to extend coverage in the future you can add an additional one to create a mesh WiFi.Do you have other devices wired to your Virgin hub? The eero routers only have 2 x Ethernet ports, one of which needs to connect to the Virgin router which only leaves 1, so if you’ve got other devices you want wiring in then you’d need to get a cheap unmanaged switch to connect to that 2nd eero port for additional Ethernet sockets.Happy to answer any more questions if you need me to.