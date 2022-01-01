If you are going to look at eero, see if you can get a deal on ebay. Some ISPs give them out free and people take them to cash convertors / CEX, who then sell them as used. You just need to factory reset them to remove the ISP shit, then add them via the eero app.
I bought 2 x eero Pro 6E from a cash converters for 39.99 each. They were brand new, but were tied to an ISP. After a factory reset they are fine. I think they listed all eero types at the same price.
They sent one of them with the wrong power supply (the pro is a 27w one, the eero 6 is only 15w). I messaged them and they said they will send the correct one. They sent me a whole new Pro 6E with a power supply. I then used a USB C 27w charger, I already had, for the other one.
So I ended up with 3 x unused eero Pro 6E for £80. A 3 set on Amazon today is £550 (over priced at full rrp imo).