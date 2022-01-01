Need some help RAWKitees - been doing some research but seem to have gotten myself more confused.



Went with Virgin a few months back for fibre as it was a decent price and had been having issues with BT. The Virgin Hub is utter garbage with regular dropouts and dead zones all over a relatively small 3 bed semi-detached house.



I work from home upstairs from my room and do a lot of Zoom meetings but the signal is so bad it regularly drops out. I first started looking for a range extender but I was reading that if your router is bad in the first place, that is the thing that needs changing.



So if I want to get a proper router, can I get one of the Amazon Eero or Google WiFi ones? Are they both modem+routers?



Or for faster WiFi speeds and a better range, should I go for a Netgear or TP Link one? I'm guessing it needs to be both a modem+router?



Will either of the above be enough to solve my initial problem?



You have to use the Virgin modem, but you can switch it to Modem Mode and connect your own router to it. If you have the Hub 3 or 4, then your router has to be connected to Port 1 at the back of the Hub. If youve got a Hub 5 then you can use any port.Im using eero with Virgin and its been absolutely flawless, the added bonus is you can start with 1 eero which might be enough coverage for the house, and if you want to extend coverage in the future you can add an additional one to create a mesh WiFi.Do you have other devices wired to your Virgin hub? The eero routers only have 2 x Ethernet ports, one of which needs to connect to the Virgin router which only leaves 1, so if youve got other devices you want wiring in then youd need to get a cheap unmanaged switch to connect to that 2nd eero port for additional Ethernet sockets.Happy to answer any more questions if you need me to.