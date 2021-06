Been having a few issues over the last few weeks.



Live in a townhouse and have been having intermittent issues with the Wifi on devices at the top of the property, the furthest away from our router. We've got TP Links dotted around the house, one in my bedroom and one in the upstairs bedrooms. I've got the one in my bedroom connected to my TV through ethernet with my Xbox connected to the Wifi. I'm not able to pick up a wired connection to my TV and the TP Link upstairs is flashing for Wifi connection. I've had these for about 6 or 7 years now so thinking there's an issue with the TP Links themselves, does anyone thinking getting new ones will work and if so are there any other Wifi extenders anyone would recommend?