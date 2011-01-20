« previous next »
Author Topic: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?  (Read 3022 times)

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #40 on: April 29, 2022, 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 08:13:28 am
I was hoping you or whoever wrote that piece would expand on this, but there was never an explanation about what you thought was misinformation?


The 'misinformation' is the narrative that Assange just indiscriminately dumped the entire data file onto the net, possibly out of some temper tantrum, with no regard for the safety of the people mentioned in those files.

As that timeline summary I wrote shows, it was a lot more complicated than that - by the time Wikileaks made the decision to put the entire file online, it was already online anyway, and certainly in the hands of 'security' forces around the world. And, as Greenwald says: "government intelligence agencies were able to find and read the files, while ordinary people-including journalists, whistleblowers, and those directly affected-were not. WikiLeaks took the view that sources could better protect themselves if the information were equally available."


If you want further reading:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_diplomatic_cables_leak
https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/leak-at-wikileaks-a-dispatch-disaster-in-six-acts-a-783778.html
https://www.salon.com/2011/09/02/wikileaks_28/

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #41 on: April 29, 2022, 09:20:45 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on April 27, 2022, 11:58:28 pm
Not sure I follow If you mean publishing I'd presume he did it to to highlight the fact the Saudis compiled a list of those they suspect of been gay or atheist in order to embarrass them.
Personnally I think they're beyond that and dont give a fuck. Yeah I do, but he's not facing extradition for that is he.
And at the risk of dragging this even further off topic and adding a bit more 'whataboutry' .Are you pissed our own Gov sold off millions of UK citizens medical records to the highest bidder and some of which found their way on to the silk road ?

Sorry, yes, I meant publishing the compliled list
« Reply #42 on: April 29, 2022, 09:48:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 09:11:01 am

The 'misinformation' is the narrative that Assange just indiscriminately dumped the entire data file onto the net, possibly out of some temper tantrum, with no regard for the safety of the people mentioned in those files.

As that timeline summary I wrote shows, it was a lot more complicated than that - by the time Wikileaks made the decision to put the entire file online, it was already online anyway, and certainly in the hands of 'security' forces around the world. And, as Greenwald says: "government intelligence agencies were able to find and read the files, while ordinary people-including journalists, whistleblowers, and those directly affected-were not. WikiLeaks took the view that sources could better protect themselves if the information were equally available."

I guess I just don't see why you think those two things are a good defence for wikileaks?

"it was already online anyway"
So they couldn't handle basic information governance and were responsible for a gigantic unintentional data breach.

already "certainly in the hands of 'security' forces around the world"
And? Can you expand on why it's a good thing (or at least defensible) to also share information about rape survivors, people hiding their sexuality for fear of stigma and personal records with the general public?

Unsurprisingly the Greenwald quote is seriously stupid (not to mention, negates the excuse it was accidentally leaked), and doesn't seem to align with what his own paper has published (in the article I shared). Those people quoted were horrified to see Wikileaks shared their personal information.

Sadly ironic that an organisation making their name off sharing a video titled 'collateral' seem to share the same values - about how expendable people are in the pursuit of political goals ('ends justify the means) - as those withholding this information that they claimed to be holding to account
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #43 on: April 29, 2022, 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 09:48:22 am
I guess I just don't see why you think those two things are a good defence for wikileaks?

"it was already online anyway"
So they couldn't handle basic information governance and were responsible for a gigantic unintentional data breach.

already "certainly in the hands of 'security' forces around the world"
And? Can you expand on why it's a good thing (or at least defensible) to also share information about rape survivors, people hiding their sexuality for fear of stigma and personal records with the general public?

Unsurprisingly the Greenwald quote is seriously stupid (not to mention, negates the excuse it was accidentally leaked), and doesn't seem to align with what his own paper has published (in the article I shared). Those people quoted were horrified to see Wikileaks shared their personal information.

Sadly ironic that an organisation making their name off sharing a video titled 'collateral' seem to share the same values - about how expendable people are in the pursuit of political goals ('ends justify the means) - as those withholding this information that they claimed to be holding to account



My initial post gives a timeline summary that answers your first two questions (ie, how the breach came about), and the Der Speigel article gives more detail.

It happened due to a catalogue of fuck-ups by several people/organisations. Including Assange (who should have changed/deleted the decryption key code)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #44 on: April 29, 2022, 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 10:10:15 am


My initial post gives a timeline summary that answers your first two questions (ie, how the breach came about), and the Der Speigel article gives more detail.

It happened due to a catalogue of fuck-ups by several people/organisations. Including Assange (who should have changed/deleted the decryption key code)



Indeed. Certainly enough in there to safely conclude that the likes of Assange and Greenwald are not the kind of people civilians can rely on to act either effectively or in the public interest

As much as Greenwalds quote suggests the self-belief that they are/were well-placed arbiters of the truth and know what's good for us, I'd suggest hindsight (and, tbf, plenty of foresight at the time) shows that him and Assange were more malevolent actors working in the interests of Jair Bolsonaro and his fascists in trying to smear the left in Brazil (for the former), and Lukashenko and his fascists (one of a number of examples for Assange).
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #45 on: April 29, 2022, 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 12:39:10 pm
Indeed. Certainly enough in there to safely conclude that the likes of Assange and Greenwald are not the kind of people civilians can rely on to act either effectively or in the public interest

As much as Greenwalds quote suggests the self-belief that they are/were well-placed arbiters of the truth and know what's good for us, I'd suggest hindsight (and, tbf, plenty of foresight at the time) shows that him and Assange were more malevolent actors working in the interests of Jair Bolsonaro and his fascists in trying to smear the left in Brazil (for the former), and Lukashenko and his fascists (one of a number of examples for Assange).


Greenwald has been a consistent and outspoken critic of Bolsonaro from the start  :o

He's subsequently incurred the vindictive wrath of Bolsonaro, after Greenwald used data about key figures of Bolsonaro's regime (allegedly obtained through hacking)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/21/brazil-charges-glenn-greenwald-freedom-press
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/21/americas/greenwald-cybercrimes-brazil-intl/index.html


WRT Lukashenko, he's never supported him once. Whilst simultaneously condemning the Lukashenko regime for their forced landing of a plane carrying Roman Protasevich, he pointed out the parallels with the the US forcing the landing of a plane they suspected Edward Snowden to have been aboard - and scorned the hypocrisy of both western governments and media.


You have a bizarre habit of accusing people who speak out against the actions of the US, as being supporters of [insert bogeyman figure] and/or fascism. It's like you struggle to view nuance and grey areas.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

« Reply #46 on: April 29, 2022, 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 03:07:03 pm
Greenwald has been a consistent and outspoken critic of Bolsonaro from the start  :o
Apologies, seems I have confused Greenwald with another journalist who - as I recall - was keen to promote the Lavo Jato investigation as part of the wider anti left movement that led to the misinformation fueled campaign that opened the door for an 'outsider' candidate like Bolsonaro.

I knew that he had moved to a strongly opposed situation since then, but I was under the impression his starting position was similar to his view on Trump - promoting right wing outsiders while castigating all ills on them 'liberals' or lefties

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 03:07:03 pm
WRT Lukashenko, he's never supported him once
Incorrect on this one
https://www.newstatesman.com/science-tech/2012/03/belarus-assange-lukashenko
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/wikitargeted

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 29, 2022, 03:07:03 pm
You have a bizarre habit of accusing people who speak out against the actions of the US, as being supporters of [insert bogeyman figure] and/or fascism. It's like you struggle to view nuance and grey areas.
Funnily enough I stopped short of getting personal earlier, but I think you're somewhat projecting there.

I read your posts in this thread earlier and you've spent some time talking about various figures that it's fair to say are not going to be loved on this site. Like Trump, Putin, Assange and others. The only time you applied any invective that I can remember was about the United States - "an utter scumbag of a country" you called it.

I think the bizarre habit here is yours - although it's become more prominent in UK politics in the last five years - from a starting position of 'does it oppose the US? if so, can forgive most other indiscretions'
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #47 on: April 29, 2022, 05:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 04:51:44 pm
Incorrect on this one
https://www.newstatesman.com/science-tech/2012/03/belarus-assange-lukashenko
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/wikitargeted

I was on about Greenwald, not Assange.

I can't read the NS article (I don't subscribe), but the other article doesn't mention Greenwald once

Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 04:51:44 pm
I read your posts in this thread earlier and you've spent some time talking about various figures that it's fair to say are not going to be loved on this site. Like Trump, Putin, Assange and others. The only time you applied any invective that I can remember was about the United States - "an utter scumbag of a country" you called it.

I think the bizarre habit here is yours - although it's become more prominent in UK politics in the last five years - from a starting position of 'does it oppose the US? if so, can forgive most other indiscretions'


I've called Putin a c*nt on many occasion. And that's my position. In case you need it repeating, he's a mass-murdering, human rights-oppressing, kleptocratic, dictator piece of steaming shit. I'd delight in pulling the trigger myself. But all this is a given, and it's hardly worth repeating it every post.

I also said, in this very thread, about Assange: "Is he a c*nt for desperately turning to Putin for protection against a vindictive Pentagon? Pretty much." I initially admired his Wikileaks crusade (and don't care if it was narcissism and egomania that drove it), but his actions since the US decided to target him have ruined his reputation and he's subsequently acted like a twat. I posted the account of what actually happened WRT the diplomatic cables incident to set out the facts of the matter, as there was abroad assumption that he'd just dumped the entire database for no reason.

The reason I said that about the US is because many/most people still view the US as a benevolent state, when it really isn't. Since WW2, its overt and covert meddling in the affairs of other countries have led to the deaths of millions of people; have toppled democratic and/or progressive governments and replaced them with murderous and tyrannical dictatorships; they have funded, trained and armed terrorist organisations to destabilise countries and governments; they have trained, funded, armed and propped-up murderous and dictatorial regimes; they have directly waged wars against progressive forces who were trying to overthrow despotic and undemocratic regimes.

And still sycophantic suckers kiss their star-spangled hoop and believe them to be the land of free and the protector of democracy.

Are they worse than the USSR/Russia or China? No! But then, we all rightly demonise Russia and China.

It's the double-standards of far too many people that I detest.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #48 on: April 29, 2022, 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 29, 2022, 04:51:44 pm
Apologies, seems I have confused Greenwald with another journalist who - as I recall - was keen to promote the Lavo Jato investigation as part of the wider anti left movement that led to the misinformation fueled campaign that opened the door for an 'outsider' candidate like Bolsonaro.

I knew that he had moved to a strongly opposed situation since then, but I was under the impression his starting position was similar to his view on Trump - promoting right wing outsiders while castigating all ills on them 'liberals' or lefties
Incorrect on this one
https://www.newstatesman.com/science-tech/2012/03/belarus-assange-lukashenko
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/wikitargeted
Funnily enough I stopped short of getting personal earlier, but I think you're somewhat projecting there.

I read your posts in this thread earlier and you've spent some time talking about various figures that it's fair to say are not going to be loved on this site. Like Trump, Putin, Assange and others. The only time you applied any invective that I can remember was about the United States - "an utter scumbag of a country" you called it.

I think the bizarre habit here is yours - although it's become more prominent in UK politics in the last five years - from a starting position of 'does it oppose the US? if so, can forgive most other indiscretions'

to be honest, much as I disagree with him on a lot more political matters than I originally envisioned, Nobby has never, at least to me, seemed like someone who is anti-US for the sake of it. Where he has criticised them, it has always followed a reason or been followed by one. And, I must admit, I cannot think of an occasion where it has been different for anyone he has criticised.

If he is deemed anti-US for the sake of it then the standard for that is very, very low.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 29, 2022, 09:20:45 am
Sorry, yes, I meant publishing the compliled list
No worries I've also edited my post to clarify whom I think it was meant to embarrass ie the Saudi Gov and those who deal with them. Not those they suspected of been Gay or Atheist.

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April 29, 2022, 05:25:03 pm
to be honest, much as I disagree with him on a lot more political matters than I originally envisioned, Nobby has never, at least to me, seemed like someone who is anti-US for the sake of it. Where he has criticised them, it has always followed a reason or been followed by one. And, I must admit, I cannot think of an occasion where it has been different for anyone he has criticised.

If he is deemed anti-US for the sake of it then the standard for that is very, very low.
For some people the simplist answer is always the correct answer . In this case critisise the US you must hate the US it's all very binary and it avoids any complexity but it can also help avoid mental stress caused by any cognitive dissonance.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:26:33 am »
I remember reading about a debate in which the question was 'Has the United States done more harm than good to mankind or more good than harm?' It's a decent question. I forget who argued for "more harm" but Salman Rushdie was one of the speakers for "more good". Apparently, judging by the cheers, he won the argument in the first ten seconds. His first words, spoken not sung, were 'Be-Bop a-Lula, she's my Baby, Be-Bop a Lula, I don't say maybe.'

America is a superpower. That alone condemns it in many people's eyes. And, for sure, historically speaking Great Powers or superpowers do more harm than good. The question wouldn't be interesting if it were asked of China today, say, or Germany and Russia (or indeed China) in the 20th century. The harm they do vastly outweighs the good. The same would be true of the Ottomans or the Mongols or of Spain during 'The Golden Age'. But it is an interesting question when applied to America. The balance sheet is much more even.

For my own tuppence-worth I'm glad that I've lived in 'the American century' rather than a 'Russian' one or a 'Chinese' one. The reasons are so blindingly obvious they don't need pointing out. I know about the list of American crimes - from slavery and lynching to Vietnam and Trump. But I also know about the American antidotes to such things - from abolitionism and civil rights to the peace movement and Biden.

Plus there's Be-Bop a Lula. Or "Once upon a time you dressed so fine..." if you prefer. And all the other fantastic stuff. On the whole the world is a better place for having the United States.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 12:32:35 am
No worries I've also edited my post to clarify whom I think it was meant to embarrass ie the Saudi Gov and those who deal with them. Not those they suspected of been Gay or Atheist.
For some people the simplist answer is always the correct answer . In this case critisise the US you must hate the US it's all very binary and it avoids any complexity but it can also help avoid mental stress caused by any cognitive dissonance.

Having experienced other, non-western countries, as a liberal I am very, very glad that I live in the west. I'm probably closer to Europe than to the US, but both are so much closer to liberal ideals compared with the non-west that to point out the differences is nitpicking.

Do you have significant experience of the non-west that you can compare your experience of the west with?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:39:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:26:33 am
I remember reading about a debate in which the question was 'Has the United States done more harm than good to mankind or more good than harm?' It's a decent question. I forget who argued for "more harm" but Salman Rushdie was one of the speakers for "more good". Apparently, judging by the cheers, he won the argument in the first ten seconds. His first words, spoken not sung, were 'Be-Bop a-Lula, she's my Baby, Be-Bop a Lula, I don't say maybe.'

America is a superpower. That alone condemns it in many people's eyes. And, for sure, historically speaking Great Powers or superpowers do more harm than good. The question wouldn't be interesting if it were asked of China today, say, or Germany and Russia (or indeed China) in the 20th century. The harm they do vastly outweighs the good. The same would be true of the Ottomans or the Mongols or of Spain during 'The Golden Age'. But it is an interesting question when applied to America. The balance sheet is much more even.

For my own tuppence-worth I'm glad that I've lived in 'the American century' rather than a 'Russian' one or a 'Chinese' one. The reasons are so blindingly obvious they don't need pointing out. I know about the list of American crimes - from slavery and lynching to Vietnam and Trump. But I also know about the American antidotes to such things - from abolitionism and civil rights to the peace movement and Biden.

Plus there's Be-Bop a Lula. Or "Once upon a time you dressed so fine..." if you prefer. And all the other fantastic stuff. On the whole the world is a better place for having the United States.

American historical crimes are things the upcoming new powers want to do in the future or are already currently doing. American antidotes to these crimes are things the upcoming new powers despise as weakness.

If one wants to look at American atrocities, one studies history. If one wants to look at Chinese atrocities, one studies current affairs.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:36:51 am
Having experienced other, non-western countries, as a liberal I am very, very glad that I live in the west. I'm probably closer to Europe than to the US, but both are so much closer to liberal ideals compared with the non-west that to point out the differences is nitpicking.

Do you have significant experience of the non-west that you can compare your experience of the west with?
Ah the 'The Western World "fallacy amazing how often this pops up when trying to defend the actions of a tiny minority of a specific country, in this case the US.
When you talk of "The West" or indeed "anti Western" I think you mean Europe, Scandinavia, North America and  Australasia right ? A more accurate way to describe the things that bind these countries is predominantly Caucasian or of a Christian foundation and IMO it's the latter, which as led to most of the turmoil we've inflicted on the rest of the World...The white man's burden eh.
Now tell me what is it that countries such as Iceland, New Zealand, Leichtestein, Noway, Sweden, Switzerland etc ever done to be tarred with the same brush as the US ? So why drag them into it when discussing topics like the things published in the diplomatic leaks involving warcrimes, spying, corruption, and all manner of nefarious acts carried out by a tiny rich and powerful minority within a specific country ?
You often cite Liberal Democracy as something to aspire to and to a certain extent your right and things like The end of slavery civil rights, workers rights, the right to vote, the welfare state, the right to education and heathcare etc are hallmarks of a Liberal Democracy...Along with freedom of speech, freedom of expression, legal right's, a fair trial and importantly the right to critisise our Governments.
Now all these things didn't happen by accident, they was'nt handed to us on a platter by the rich and powerful. They came about by moaning, critisising, protesting and fighting for a better way of life. Of course these things came at a price skulls were cracked, protesters would be silenced, ostracised, ridiculed, blacklisted, incarcerated or even murdered that's the price they paid.
So when it comes to living in a liberal democracy I consider it my duty to defend the values my forefathers fought so hard for and fuck anyone who uses the BS "If you don't like it fuck off to Russia or China" kind of post. Nah I'll stay and fight because ultimately it's an ongoing battle and the rich and powerful want it all back...  So what about you Sangria? 

Then again you may be one of the rich and powerful ...
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:39:19 am
If one wants to look at American atrocities, one studies history. If one wants to look at Chinese atrocities,one studies current affairs.
Prince Charles in da house who'd of thought it  :). Do you talk like this in real life ? is this a product of your public schoolboy days ?  Or is it a case of imitation been the most sincere form of flattery ?
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:14:59 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:55:47 pm
Then again you may be one of the rich and powerful ...
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:39:19 am
If one wants to look at American atrocities, one studies history. If one wants to look at Chinese atrocities, one studies current affairs.
Prince Charles in da house who'd of thought it  :). Do you talk like this in real life ? is this a product of your public schoolboy days ?  Or is it a case of imitation been the most sincere form of flattery ?
Good grammar is not the sole prerogative of the Prince Charles, public schoolboys, or the 'rich and powerful'.
Quote
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_(pronoun)

One is an English language, gender-neutral, indefinite pronoun that means, roughly, "a person". For purposes of verb agreement it is a third-person singular pronoun, though it sometimes appears with first- or second-person reference. It is sometimes called an impersonal pronoun.
@Sangria was not referring to you or himself. Rather, anyone. So, yes, the use of 'one' was the correct pronoun.

Ordinarily, I would not bother to post a correction of this nature. But since you were being so fucking petty...
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:14:59 pm
Prince Charles in da house who'd of thought it  :). Do you talk like this in real life ? is this a product of your public schoolboy days ?  Or is it a case of imitation been the most sincere form of flattery ?

Good grammar is not the sole prerogative of the Prince Charles, public schoolboys, or the 'rich and powerful'.@Sangria was not referring to you or himself. Rather, anyone. So, yes, the use of 'one' was the correct pronoun.

Ordinarily, I would not bother to post a correction of this nature. But since you were being so fucking petty...

I first encountered the pronoun in French lessons in my comprehensive. "On".
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:34:41 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:55:47 pm
Ah the 'The Western World "fallacy amazing how often this pops up when trying to defend the actions of a tiny minority of a specific country, in this case the US.
When you talk of "The West" or indeed "anti Western" I think you mean Europe, Scandinavia, North America and  Australasia right ? A more accurate way to describe the things that bind these countries is predominantly Caucasian or of a Christian foundation and IMO it's the latter, which as led to most of the turmoil we've inflicted on the rest of the World...The white man's burden eh.
Now tell me what is it that countries such as Iceland, New Zealand, Leichtestein, Noway, Sweden, Switzerland etc ever done to be tarred with the same brush as the US ? So why drag them into it when discussing topics like the things published in the diplomatic leaks involving warcrimes, spying, corruption, and all manner of nefarious acts carried out by a tiny rich and powerful minority within a specific country ?
You often cite Liberal Democracy as something to aspire to and to a certain extent your right and things like The end of slavery civil rights, workers rights, the right to vote, the welfare state, the right to education and heathcare etc are hallmarks of a Liberal Democracy...Along with freedom of speech, freedom of expression, legal right's, a fair trial and importantly the right to critisise our Governments.
Now all these things didn't happen by accident, they was'nt handed to us on a platter by the rich and powerful. They came about by moaning, critisising, protesting and fighting for a better way of life. Of course these things came at a price skulls were cracked, protesters would be silenced, ostracised, ridiculed, blacklisted, incarcerated or even murdered that's the price they paid.
So when it comes to living in a liberal democracy I consider it my duty to defend the values my forefathers fought so hard for and fuck anyone who uses the BS "If you don't like it fuck off to Russia or China" kind of post. Nah I'll stay and fight because ultimately it's an ongoing battle and the rich and powerful want it all back...  So what about you Sangria? 

Not all of us solely have experience living in the west. Some of us have experience living in the world outside the west too. And can compare the two.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
