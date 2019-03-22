« previous next »
Julian Assange: the end is nigh?

Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:38:36 pm
Quote from: Preserved for posterity. on March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein

Extradited to Sweden, Russia or America? ;D
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:43:34 pm
Quote from: Preserved for posterity. on March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein


London's Met police say they were in the area of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this evening but it was in relation to "reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large".

"Police were called to Addison Road, W14 at 5.44pm on Friday 22 March following reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large.

"Officers attended and attempted to trace the subject. A containment was temporarily put in place and a description circulated. No arrests have been made. There are no reported injuries. "The containment has been lifted. Enquiries continue."
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:44:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2019, 10:43:34 pm

London's Met police say they were in the area of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this evening but it was in relation to "reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large".

"Police were called to Addison Road, W14 at 5.44pm on Friday 22 March following reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large.

"Officers attended and attempted to trace the subject. A containment was temporarily put in place and a description circulated. No arrests have been made. There are no reported injuries. "The containment has been lifted. Enquiries continue."
Cancel the bunting


Bollocks.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:45:13 pm
Krassenstein brothers aren't very good at news.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 23, 2019, 12:13:01 am
He probably snuck out months ago and has been living in the countryside somewhere. :D
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 12, 2019, 08:18:41 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.
dont spend years in cupboards kids!
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 13, 2019, 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.

Lack of vitamin D?
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 13, 2019, 11:39:38 pm
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 14, 2019, 12:21:16 am
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.

Looks like he 's got a case of "I'm possibly going to prison so best look as frail as possible" syndrome.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 14, 2019, 12:32:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 14, 2019, 12:21:16 am
Looks like he 's got a case of "I'm possibly going to prison so best look as frail as possible" syndrome.


He is just a massive fan of Only Fools and Horses.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 04:50:57 pm
I guess I am behind the news - or has this been largely buried in the UK because of what's happening in Parliament?

Anyway, looks like Assange will be taking a little trip the US soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61162908
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 21, 2022, 04:50:57 pm
I guess I am behind the news - or has this been largely buried in the UK because of what's happening in Parliament?

Anyway, looks like Assange will be taking a little trip the US soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61162908


Always what it was all about.

Uncle Sam don't like people exposing his shithousery.

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:34:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 21, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
Always what it was all about.

Uncle Sam don't like people exposing his shithousery.
Perhaps he could have gone to Sweden. 

Probably trying to work out if he can make it to a Russian embassy
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:46:15 pm
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:47:00 pm
Whats espionage and whats journalism?

I suspect there going to find that being tested.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:47:34 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 21, 2022, 07:46:15 pm
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:47:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 21, 2022, 07:46:15 pm
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
The death penalty would not apply in a case like this, so your point is moot.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:49:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2022, 07:47:00 pm
Whats espionage and whats journalism?

I suspect there going to find that being tested.
If memory serves, the case against Assange hinges on whether or not he aided the hack/breach rather than having merely 'reported' on it.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 07:55:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 21, 2022, 07:47:40 pm
The death penalty would not apply in a case like this, so your point is moot.

I wasnt really making a point. I just remember Chakrobathi, before she got more famous, blocking extradition on this basis and assumed it was a firm legal position in UK
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 08:08:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2022, 07:47:34 pm
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty

 :thumbup
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2022, 07:47:34 pm
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty
But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.

Fuck him, he's not a journalist.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 09:40:02 pm
Apparently he had a large amount of Russian matierials from the Interior ministry in 2016 that he decided not to dump onto his site during the Trump election. Instead going after the Hilary emails from the Tripoli attack which helped push Clinton into that unfavourable spot.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/17/wikileaks-turned-down-leaks-on-russian-government-during-u-s-presidential-campaign/
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 09:55:03 pm
Quote from: John C on April 21, 2022, 09:11:11 pm
But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.

Fuck him, he's not a journalist.
I agree.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 10:11:28 pm
Quote from: John C on April 21, 2022, 09:11:11 pm
But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.


I'm sure those civilians gunned down for larks by psychopathic Americans in helicopter gunships would be concerned.

Should he have dumped all that unredacted stuff? No. Is he a c*nt for desperately turning to Putin for protection against a vindictive Pentagon? Pretty much. Did he burn too many bridges by aiding Trump's campaign (again, likely due to trying to save his own skin). Yup.

But Wikileaks did admirable stuff in helping to expose the US as an utter scumbag of a country, when it tries to portray itself as the land of the free and 'policeman of the world'
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 21, 2022, 10:36:21 pm
Quote from: John C on April 21, 2022, 09:11:11 pm
But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.

Fuck him, he's not a journalist.
I think I agree, but Im not convinced I know enough to be certain. 
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 22, 2022, 08:06:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2022, 10:36:21 pm
I think I agree, but Im not convinced I know enough to be certain. 
If I'm completely honest Tep, I don't either. But I've listened to the opinions of people who I respect as journalists and he is not a journalist and his actions were not in the interest of a broad public knowledge.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 22, 2022, 09:30:51 am
Quote from: John C on April 22, 2022, 08:06:54 am
If I'm completely honest Tep, I don't either. But I've listened to the opinions of people who I respect as journalists and he is not a journalist and his actions were not in the interest of a broad public knowledge.


Same here, I believe he exposed a list of people who were gay or atheists in Saudi Arabia, very not cool.
Did anyone on the list receive punishment? Ive no idea
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 22, 2022, 09:42:45 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April 21, 2022, 09:40:02 pm
Apparently he had a large amount of Russian matierials from the Interior ministry in 2016 that he decided not to dump onto his site during the Trump election. Instead going after the Hilary emails from the Tripoli attack which helped push Clinton into that unfavourable spot.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/17/wikileaks-turned-down-leaks-on-russian-government-during-u-s-presidential-campaign/

He chose a side & acted accordingly. Fuck him.

If hed printed the misdeeds of everyone, fair enough hes doing his job properly & with a little bit of integrity. The sexual misconduct charges are, of course, a whole other matter.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 23, 2022, 09:33:22 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 21, 2022, 10:11:28 pm

I'm sure those civilians gunned down for larks by psychopathic Americans in helicopter gunships would be concerned.

Should he have dumped all that unredacted stuff? No. Is he a c*nt for desperately turning to Putin for protection against a vindictive Pentagon? Pretty much. Did he burn too many bridges by aiding Trump's campaign (again, likely due to trying to save his own skin). Yup.

But Wikileaks did admirable stuff in helping to expose the US as an utter scumbag of a country, when it tries to portray itself as the land of the free and 'policeman of the world'

Too much collateral damage though.

His problem was that he didn't read the stuff he was publishing. He wasn't a journalist of course. But he ought to have known that lives were at stake. Perhaps he did and just didn't care. He had one aim and he didn't mind who suffered in achieving it. Although that's not quite true. He didn't want Trump or Putin to suffer. 
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 04:03:23 am
Quote from: John C on April 22, 2022, 08:06:54 am
If I'm completely honest Tep, I don't either. But I've listened to the opinions of people who I respect as journalists and he is not a journalist and his actions were not in the interest of a broad public knowledge.
It's not in the interest of some people thats for certain but surely you beleve in a free and open society ?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 22, 2022, 09:30:51 am

Same here, I believe he exposed a list of people who were gay or atheists in Saudi Arabia, very not cool.
Did anyone on the list receive punishment? Ive no idea

The biggest threat to gays and atheist in Saud's Arabia is their Gov and it was them who compiled the list.   
And yes they've probably been punished, stoning, maiming or even beheadings... By the very people who compiled the list.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 08:05:41 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:03:23 am
It's not in the interest of some people thats for certain but surely you beleve in a free and open society ? 
The biggest threat to gays and atheist in Saud's Arabia is their Gov and it was them who compiled the list.   
And yes they've probably been punished, stoning, maiming or even beheadings... By the very people who compiled the list.

What was his motivation for compiling the list?
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 10:46:28 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:03:23 am
It's not in the interest of some people thats for certain but surely you beleve in a free and open society ? 

Surely you believe in a society where ordinary citizens are entitled to privacy about their medical records, details about horrific crimes being committed against them and other personal information being doxxed indiscrimantly?

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/aug/23/wikileaks-posts-sensitive-medical-information-saudi-arabia
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 10:51:00 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:46:28 am
Surely you believe in a society where ordinary citizens are entitled to privacy about their medical records, details about horrific crimes being committed against them and other personal information being doxxed indiscrimantly?

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/aug/23/wikileaks-posts-sensitive-medical-information-saudi-arabia
For some people, anyone who 'sticks it to the Americans' is a hero, no matter what else they do.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:46:28 am
Surely you believe in a society where ordinary citizens are entitled to privacy about their medical records, details about horrific crimes being committed against them and other personal information being doxxed indiscrimantly?

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/aug/23/wikileaks-posts-sensitive-medical-information-saudi-arabia


I think practically everyone does.

The problem, again, was that Assange wasn't a journalist even though he called himself one. A journalist would have read the material he or she was leaking. Assange didn't do that. It seems to have been enough for him to know that there were secrets there in order to justify revealing them. Those people who support Assange seem to work on the same principle. They don't believe that the government has a right to keep secrets. Consequently they don't care who gets hurt in the collateral damage.

Actually, that isn't everything with Assange and wikileaks. He's partial. Some governments excite his approval and he keeps their secrets secret. It's the democratic governments he can't abide. There is also his anti-semitism, his explicit support for populists like Trump, Frottage and Putin, his tacit support for various dictators and police states in the Middle East, and his paranoid, conspiratorial view of the world and how it works. None of this has a bearing on his legal case - or shouldn't do - but it does cast some interesting light on the man himself and those who support his ventures.

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:05:41 am
What was his motivation for compiling the list?
Not sure I follow If you mean publishing I'd presume he did it to to highlight the fact the Saudis compiled a list of those they suspect of been gay or atheist in order to embarrass them.
Personnally I think they're beyond that and dont give a fuck.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:46:28 am
Surely you believe in a society where ordinary citizens are entitled to privacy about their medical records, details about horrific crimes being committed against them and other personal information being doxxed indiscrimantly?

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/aug/23/wikileaks-posts-sensitive-medical-information-saudi-arabia

Yeah I do, but he's not facing extradition for that is he.
And at the risk of dragging this even further off topic and adding a bit more 'whataboutry' .Are you pissed our own Gov sold off millions of UK citizens medical records to the highest bidder and some of which found their way on to the silk road ?
