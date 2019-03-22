Surely you believe in a society where ordinary citizens are entitled to privacy about their medical records, details about horrific crimes being committed against them and other personal information being doxxed indiscrimantly?



https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/aug/23/wikileaks-posts-sensitive-medical-information-saudi-arabia





I think practically everyone does.The problem, again, was that Assange wasn't a journalist even though he called himself one. A journalist would have read the material he or she was leaking. Assange didn't do that. It seems to have been enough for him to know that there were secrets there in order to justify revealing them. Those people who support Assange seem to work on the same principle. They don't believe that the government has a right to keep secrets. Consequently they don't care who gets hurt in the collateral damage.Actually, that isn't everything with Assange and wikileaks. He's partial. Some governments excite his approval and he keeps their secrets secret. It's the democratic governments he can't abide. There is also his anti-semitism, his explicit support for populists like Trump, Frottage and Putin, his tacit support for various dictators and police states in the Middle East, and his paranoid, conspiratorial view of the world and how it works. None of this has a bearing on his legal case - or shouldn't do - but it does cast some interesting light on the man himself and those who support his ventures.