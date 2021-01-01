There will have been a point in Sven-Göran Eriksson's life, long before his terminal diagnosis, when he thought his best days were behind him. And some of those best days are days most of us will ever experience in real life.

His professional and private life would be the envy of many.



Then at 76 he's delivered a blow which he took extremely philosophically and with immense courage.

He'd have took the opportunity in the weeks after to reflect on those fantastic days and to appreciate he's lived a fortunate life, albeit achieved from his own endeavours.

He'll have had some dark moments also no doubt. Being struck by that bastard of a disease.



Then, typically, along come LFC to not just add to the best days in Svens life but to probably place itself firmly in the top 5 days of Svens entire life.

No other football club, only LFC can make a dying man with a heritage of success still feel so special.

He got everything his career deserved today. Appearances from some of the clubs best ever players, adulation from the Kop, a win at Anfield as manager and a total event packed with privileges of being associated with this glorious football club



YNWA Sven.

Not when you're a Red.