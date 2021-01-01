« previous next »
I hope Sven enjoyed that. Such an incredible gesture.

YNWA Sven.
I would've gone as far as to day "Fuck him" 90 minutes ago, never ever forgave him. But I enjoyed seeing him there to be honest.

Aye, it's all fair for a charity match which helps a lot of people and gives a good guy like Sven an afternoon which he thoroughly deserves. Good fun in the end.
So when was Torres forgiven?

Had his name sung by the Kop when he was back the first time for the Stevie vs Carra charity match. I think that was the moment. And rightly so, I think...
Had his name sung by the Kop when he was back the first time for the Stevie vs Carra charity match. I think that was the moment. And rightly so, I think...

Agreed, considering.

But Owen should never be forgiven for me.

But anyway....
I forgave Torres long ago, honestly I think the Hodgson era killed him off. 
The owl would kill a cockroach.
I've forgave Torres a long time ago. It's simply not a grudge I have any interest in.

I was a teenager during the Rafa era. Watching him out there today made me very nostalgic. Obviously aided by a lot of Rafa-era players in Gerrard, Kuyt, Babel, Maxi, Skrtel, Agger and Aurelio.
Agreed, considering.

But Owen should never be forgiven for me.

But anyway....

Always been hard to compare for me. What Owen did was pretty unforgiveable and he's a bellend but at least you can actually point to him making a tangible difference to the club, the FA Cup final will never be forgotten and then there was still the UEFA Cup and a couple of League Cup wins, all of which he was a big part of.
I don't personally hold a grudge against Torres any more. The way he left wasn't great (ok, so I wanted to kill him at the time), but we got the best of him and got a big fee for a player who was already declining from injuries. It wasn't like he was some kid who'd come up through the academy and the club was clearly going in the wrong direction at that point.
Always been hard to compare for me. What Owen did was pretty unforgiveable and he's a bellend but at least you can actually point to him making a tangible difference to the club, the FA Cup final will never be forgotten and then there was still the UEFA Cup and a couple of League Cup wins, all of which he was a big part of.

He played for Manchester United and went around kissing the badge when he scored for them. He can fuck off.
Great day for Eriksson. Very moving.
So when was Torres forgiven?

grow up and move on
Skrtel the only player to gain more hair as hes gotten older.

That's why he went to play in Turkey!
Life's much too short to hold onto grudges....Torres, Owen, Stevie and many more who have fallen foul of popular opinion - all provided me with moments of great joy and happiness....that's the way I care to remember them and always will.........just dont mention Steve Macmanaman....
Well that was just lovely all round.
Life's much too short to hold onto grudges....Torres, Owen, Stevie and many more who have fallen foul of popular opinion - all provided me with moments of great joy and happiness....that's the way I care to remember them and always will.........just dont mention Steve Macmanaman....

When you said Stevie I thought fuck that, I draw the line at Mcmanaman. But yeah just don't mention him.
Why are these dickheads on commentary calling Torres a legend? He's anything but.

Wasn't there quite a detailed explanation about this? Torres sure seems to still hold Liverpool in his heart.
Life's much too short to hold onto grudges....Torres, Owen, Stevie and many more who have fallen foul of popular opinion - all provided me with moments of great joy and happiness....that's the way I care to remember them and always will.........just dont mention Steve Macmanaman....
Agreed
 ;D
Everyone looked like they really enjoyed the day, pleasure to watch.
Was I imagining them calling Mark Gonzalez as 'Rodriguez' every time?
Was I imagining them calling Mark Gonzalez as 'Rodriguez' every time?

Nope, they did they every time
The thing with Torres is... He has a great song. He has a great song ABOUT the song as well. Hard to think I'll never sing that again out of spite.
Wasn't there quite a detailed explanation about this? Torres sure seems to still hold Liverpool in his heart.

The club was in a mess at that time. We had just got rid of Gillette and Hicks and their mismanagement did a lot of damage to the club. I think the likes of Gerrard and Torres were told that the squad would be strengthened but it never was. Benítez had been replaced by Hodgson.

Torres knew that his time was running out and there was no evidence that Liverpool were going to improve. Imagine playing under the Gillett and Hicks era and then watching Benítez being replaced by Hodgson. Those were dark days and I wouldnt blame any of the players for getting frustrated.
There will have been a point in Sven-Göran Eriksson's life, long before his terminal diagnosis, when he thought his best days were behind him. And some of those best days are days most of us will ever experience in real life.
His professional and private life would be the envy of many.

Then at 76 he's delivered a blow which he took extremely philosophically and with immense courage.
He'd have took the opportunity in the weeks after to reflect on those fantastic days and to appreciate he's lived a fortunate life, albeit achieved from his own endeavours.
He'll have had some dark moments also no doubt. Being struck by that bastard of a disease.

Then, typically, along come LFC to not just add to the best days in Svens life but to probably place itself firmly in the top 5 days of Svens entire life.
No other football club, only LFC can make a dying man with a heritage of success still feel so special.
He got everything his career deserved today. Appearances from some of the clubs best ever players, adulation from the Kop, a win at Anfield as manager and a total event packed with privileges of being associated with this glorious football club

YNWA Sven.
Not when you're a Red.
Well said John.
