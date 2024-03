Would have loved to have seen Michael Laudrup in that lineup somehow.



Always remember when we were linked very heavily with him and was absolutely gutted we didn't get him. Would have been utterly imperious in a Liverpool shirt. Probably the only player that never played for us that I wish had.



Spoke to him in the Main Stand Upper at an Arsenal home game when he had finished commentating. Came over then as being very down to Earth and exceptionally complimentary about us. Confirmed that him coming here had been pretty much agreed as well, but didn't go into the reasons why.



That said, this one will be avidly watched - Family committments means I'm not there as I've been to a few of them over the years. Hope it's a send off of epic proportions for Sven as well. Always liked that bloke.