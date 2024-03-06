'Jari Litmanen and Chris Kirkland added to LFC Legends squad
The pair complete the collection of former Reds that will be led by the management team of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes for the annual LFC Foundation charity match, presented by AXA.
Litmanen will represent both of his former clubs during the 3pm GMT kick-off, having made 43 appearances for the Reds during his stint between 2001 and 2002.
Kirkland, meanwhile, is one of three goalkeepers now available for LFC Legends, alongside Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.LFC Legends squad
Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Chris Kirkland, Sander Westerveld.
Defenders: Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.
Midfielders: Igor Biscan, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko, Jay Spearing.
Forwards: Ryan Babel, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar, Dirk Kuyt, Jari Litmanen, Fernando Torres.