i think its worth remembering the reception Liverpool fans got in Glasgow from not just Celtic fans btw but pretty much everyone in that city back in April 89, if i remember correctly that game at Parkhead was staged only about 2 weeks after the tragic events of the 15th, so in other words it took place at a time when the vast, vast majority of people up and down this land either believed the lies or wanted to believe them.

Most people genuinely thought Liverpool fans turned up late, drunk and without tickets, they thought Liverpool fans kicked down the doors of the stadium, rushed in, caused a catastrophic crush, rifled through the pockets of the dead and dying and then for good measure urinated on the lifeless bodies strewn across the concrete steps. This was accepted fact, people werent being c###"s for no reason the papers were saying it, the police were saying it and the government were saying it. Boots were coming in from all directions, dont forget this was just 4 years after Heysel, people genuinely believed it, they really did, the people of Glasgow didnt though.

i think it was pretty sad and indeed damning that our traumatised fans had to cross a border in order to find another city who would put a collective arm around them.

Everyone is different but personally speaking its going to take a lot, lot more than a few pissed up idiots to change my opinion of not just Celtic fans but people from Glasgow in general.



