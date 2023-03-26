« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 18203 times)

Offline StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #200 on: March 26, 2023, 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.

Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #201 on: March 26, 2023, 10:46:20 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 26, 2023, 09:34:13 am
Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.

Very disappointing.
Agree with all of that. One lad who was thrown out for drinking and being a general twat, was passed out just outside the ground when we left.

Stevie seemed to enjoy himself and was a good day with a lot of the family who don't normally go.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #202 on: March 26, 2023, 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on March 26, 2023, 10:46:20 am
Agree with all of that. One lad who was thrown out for drinking and being a general twat, was passed out just outside the ground when we left.

Stevie seemed to enjoy himself and was a good day with a lot of the family who don't normally go.

Yeah, was told about a fella being kicked out while his young son was crying his eyes out. The fella was screaming at the stewards as if it was their fault rather than his own.

Makes you realise there's no point going on about any other club being "one of the good ones" or whatever. They're all bellends.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #203 on: March 26, 2023, 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 26, 2023, 09:34:13 am
Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.

Very disappointing.

Well that's disappointing and a little surprising. I used to be an away end steward for years and never had any problems whatsoever with the Celtic fans and indeed when I've been in town later, it's always been a good laugh.

The only difference this time is that Gerrard managed Rangers and decided to celebrate in front of them, so I'd say they have a problem with Gerrard more than Liverpool.

I wasn't out in town yesterday, but would be interested to see if there were any issues. When Rangers have been to Anfield, had problems in the away end with them and saw kick offs all over town for a couple of days.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #204 on: March 26, 2023, 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.

Any evidence of the Hillsborough chants? Celtic fans are utter c*nts, but one thing I've never heard from them is derogatory chants about Hillsborough.
I'd be very shocked if that wasn't a blatant lie.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #205 on: March 26, 2023, 03:08:10 pm »
While watching the match, I noticed all the stewards lined up in front of the away and wondered what all that was about. What a shame.
Offline Livbes

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #206 on: March 26, 2023, 04:46:23 pm »
Loads of them in around us in the Kenny. Most were pretty decent and respectful but a few gobshites who were lucky they didnt get a dig. Must say the concourse at half time was an utter joke. Dangerously full and never seen smoking at that level in the ground.

The amount of discarded drinks on the streets around the ground was the most Ive ever seen too. They certainly came to drink the place dry.

Offline naka

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #207 on: March 26, 2023, 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.
Heard no chants  about hills borough  and the sectarian chabts were regarding rangers and I was at the game
Missiles were plastic bottles when stevie did the 55 with the hands
He was getting jip and give some jip back
On the whole it was good banter throughout the game
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #208 on: March 26, 2023, 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: naka on March 26, 2023, 10:04:39 pm
Heard no chants  about hills borough  and the sectarian chabts were regarding rangers and I was at the game
Missiles were plastic bottles when stevie did the 55 with the hands
He was getting jip and give some jip back
On the whole it was good banter throughout the game

It's despicable that someone would use Hillsborough to try to get a dig in about another club's fans. But Andy is a Rangers fan so it's not entirely a surprise.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #209 on: March 26, 2023, 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 26, 2023, 10:26:52 pm
It's despicable that someone would use Hillsborough to try to get a dig in about another club's fans. But Andy is a Rangers fan so it's not entirely a surprise.
As you say not on. However too many were being knobheads which surprised me and not often I get surprised at football fans, even our own.  Walking down the Kop stairs gesturing all around with wanker signs, booing every touch in the Kop for Gerrard and others. Fair enough the away section but deary me try that in the Kop when it's a typical crowd and not one with kids enjoying a day out at Anfield. Think that was what struck me most was the lack of respect from a fair few of them at what was a charity match after all. 
Offline mattD

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 12:02:34 am »
As somebody from north of the border, I think charity matches at a weekend are always going to end with a few knobheads travelling down south regardless of what club it is. It's merely a good excuse to get away for a weekend bender 'doon sooth'.

Considering that (a) many Scottish fans rarely get the chance to go to an away game south of the border, and (b) make it a weekend fixture, then it's pretty inevitable that some drouths will make their way south.
 
A fair few Celtic fans were in the main stand where I was sat and didn't cause any bother at all.
Online Big Dirk

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 01:19:08 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on March 26, 2023, 11:02:56 pm
As you say not on. However too many were being knobheads which surprised me and not often I get surprised at football fans, even our own.  Walking down the Kop stairs gesturing all around with wanker signs, booing every touch in the Kop for Gerrard and others. Fair enough the away section but deary me try that in the Kop when it's a typical crowd and not one with kids enjoying a day out at Anfield. Think that was what struck me most was the lack of respect from a fair few of them at what was a charity match after all. 
Liverpool fans in the Kop were booing Gerrard?
Offline Kalito

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 01:19:08 am
Liverpool fans in the Kop were booing Gerrard?
No, Celtic fans. They were scattered all over SKD, Kop and Main stand.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 am »
Didnt hear anything about Hillsborough. Lots of ant rangers stuff which you expect. We met a group of them who were all wearing military green coats. Looked like their firm or some sort of IRA support group. Bizarre.
Online KillieRed

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 am »
Green Brigade, I assume? Seem more interested in social justice issues than sectarianism as far as I know.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 am »
Celtic fans by me on the Kop were pretty vile. Obviously wouldnt get away with it for a normal game.

One lad with a Celtic shirt on was shouting about Gerrard break his legs slippy g gonna kill your family etc. Pretty disgusting stuff got a charity game.

Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 12:24:14 pm »
what an embarrassment they are - sectarianism has no place in football.

i know there's fun history in picking a side (rangers/celtic shouted back and forth on the kop), but liverpool as a city has grown beyond this (a long time ago) in a way that puts glasgow and supporters of their teams to shame.

wouldn't want our name sullied by being associated with either club (before anyone shouts, I know of course not everyone in the fanbases is like the worst behaving supporter but neither club self polices successfully at all. theyve had a fair few decades to try to grow, and seem to fail (or fail to try) and point at each other as the excuse/justification constantly
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 01:15:38 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on March 26, 2023, 11:02:56 pm
As you say not on. However too many were being knobheads which surprised me and not often I get surprised at football fans, even our own.  Walking down the Kop stairs gesturing all around with wanker signs, booing every touch in the Kop for Gerrard and others. Fair enough the away section but deary me try that in the Kop when it's a typical crowd and not one with kids enjoying a day out at Anfield. Think that was what struck me most was the lack of respect from a fair few of them at what was a charity match after all.

I know a load of Celtic fans and I mentioned on WhatsApp the behaviour of their fans after Gerrard's pen. The responses were inevitable. Slippy G this, rat that etc etc. Absolutely nothing but vitriol even when I mentioned it's a charity kickabout.
They try so hard to convince people they are nothing like the other half but they are all exactly the same as each other. Two peas in a pod.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm »
Celtic seem to have forgotten that this was a friendly charity match. I used have time for them, but that's long since waned. Even their manager was whinging on about decisions and the fact there was no VAR.  :lmao

I know Celtic and Rangers call each other Scotland's Shame, but the reality is that the tag belongs to both of them equally.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 01:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:15:38 pm
I know a load of Celtic fans and I mentioned on WhatsApp the behaviour of their fans after Gerrard's pen. The responses were inevitable. Slippy G this, rat that etc etc. Absolutely nothing but vitriol even when I mentioned it's a charity kickabout.
They try so hard to convince people they are nothing like the other half but they are all exactly the same as each other. Two peas in a pod.
They sum up horseshoe theory in a nutshell. Exactly the same as those they feel they are completely different to.

For people who supposedly pride themselves on decency and social justice they are an embarrassment. Horribly disrespectful. Scotland's Shame, just like their neighbours.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 01:56:19 pm »
I've always preferred Celtic to Rangers, but who fucking cares really? Lovely to see Stevie celebrating the way he did.
Offline Red46

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
i think its worth remembering the reception Liverpool fans got in Glasgow from not just Celtic fans btw but pretty much everyone in that city back in April 89, if i remember correctly that game at Parkhead was staged only about 2 weeks after the tragic events of the 15th, so in other words it took place at a time when the vast, vast majority of people up and down this land either believed the lies or wanted to believe them.
Most people genuinely thought Liverpool fans turned up late, drunk and without tickets, they thought Liverpool fans kicked down the doors of the stadium, rushed in, caused a catastrophic crush, rifled through the pockets of the dead and dying and then for good measure urinated on the lifeless bodies strewn across the concrete steps. This was accepted fact, people werent being c###"s for no reason the papers were saying it, the police were saying it and the government were saying it. Boots were coming in from all directions, dont forget this was just 4 years after Heysel, people genuinely believed it, they really did, the people of Glasgow didnt though.
i think it was pretty sad and indeed damning that our traumatised fans had to cross a border in order to find another city who would put a collective arm around them.
Everyone is different but personally speaking its going to take a lot, lot more than a few pissed up idiots to change my opinion of not just Celtic fans but people from Glasgow in general.

 
Offline G Richards

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 06:44:53 pm »
Celtic hate Rangers, and Vice versa, so Stevies recent history there was always going to add some fuel to the fire. Arguably Stevie was ill advised to celebrate the way he did, but on the other hand, it wasnt that bad, and people should be able to restrain themselves.

Since Kenny signed I have always had a soft spot for Celtic, so the behavior of their fans was disappointing, to say the least.
Offline TomDcs

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 07:52:36 pm »
Even my 10 year old son (first game) was laughing at how seriously there fans were taking the whole thing. There was some drunk Celtic fan in the SKD stand behind us who wouldnt stop signing, absolute plonker. The flares and throwing stuff at Stevie, and the odd face away and do some weird dance in unison (like City) was just bizarre. Saw loads of the  stumbling towards town when leaving, bet that was fun for whoever else bumped into them.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
i think its worth remembering the reception Liverpool fans got in Glasgow from not just Celtic fans btw but pretty much everyone in that city back in April 89, if i remember correctly that game at Parkhead was staged only about 2 weeks after the tragic events of the 15th, so in other words it took place at a time when the vast, vast majority of people up and down this land either believed the lies or wanted to believe them.
Most people genuinely thought Liverpool fans turned up late, drunk and without tickets, they thought Liverpool fans kicked down the doors of the stadium, rushed in, caused a catastrophic crush, rifled through the pockets of the dead and dying and then for good measure urinated on the lifeless bodies strewn across the concrete steps. This was accepted fact, people werent being c###"s for no reason the papers were saying it, the police were saying it and the government were saying it. Boots were coming in from all directions, dont forget this was just 4 years after Heysel, people genuinely believed it, they really did, the people of Glasgow didnt though.
i think it was pretty sad and indeed damning that our traumatised fans had to cross a border in order to find another city who would put a collective arm around them.
Everyone is different but personally speaking its going to take a lot, lot more than a few pissed up idiots to change my opinion of not just Celtic fans but people from Glasgow in general.

Me too. I was there for the warm up friendly in 1989 too. :)
Offline Elliemental

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:15:38 pm
I know a load of Celtic fans and I mentioned on WhatsApp the behaviour of their fans after Gerrard's pen. The responses were inevitable. Slippy G this, rat that etc etc. Absolutely nothing but vitriol even when I mentioned it's a charity kickabout.
They try so hard to convince people they are nothing like the other half but they are all exactly the same as each other. Two peas in a pod.

I'm originally from Liverpool, but have lived in Northern Ireland for quite some time now. The Old Firm is big here too, and I remember one person describing both teams to me as: "two cheeks of the same sectarian arse".
Online KillieRed

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Theyre called the Old Firm for a reason, theyve locked down a monopoly and would be nothing without each other.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:30:30 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:51:52 am
Theyre called the Old Firm for a reason, theyve locked down a monopoly and would be nothing without each other.
This is it. They despise each other but they need each other. They are also mirror images of each other too, not the polar opposites they believe themselves to be.

I think self awareness can be lost in such scenarios. If they could pull themselves out of it and view it from distance they'd see that instead of being opposites, they're actually exactly the same. The only difference being the colours of the flags they fly.

It's sad that their nonsense pollutes a Liverpool Legends thread, but wherever they and their neighbours go, the stench follows. To be honest, I often think both Glasgow religious/political vehicles are only invited to Legends and testimonial games in this country because they bring big crowds and their money with them.
