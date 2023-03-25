« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 16973 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.

Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:34:13 am
Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.
Agree with all of that. One lad who was thrown out for drinking and being a general twat, was passed out just outside the ground when we left.

Stevie seemed to enjoy himself and was a good day with a lot of the family who don't normally go.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:46:20 am
Agree with all of that. One lad who was thrown out for drinking and being a general twat, was passed out just outside the ground when we left.

Stevie seemed to enjoy himself and was a good day with a lot of the family who don't normally go.

Yeah, was told about a fella being kicked out while his young son was crying his eyes out. The fella was screaming at the stewards as if it was their fault rather than his own.

Makes you realise there's no point going on about any other club being "one of the good ones" or whatever. They're all bellends.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,671
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:34:13 am
Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.

Very disappointing.

Well that's disappointing and a little surprising. I used to be an away end steward for years and never had any problems whatsoever with the Celtic fans and indeed when I've been in town later, it's always been a good laugh.

The only difference this time is that Gerrard managed Rangers and decided to celebrate in front of them, so I'd say they have a problem with Gerrard more than Liverpool.

I wasn't out in town yesterday, but would be interested to see if there were any issues. When Rangers have been to Anfield, had problems in the away end with them and saw kick offs all over town for a couple of days.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,761
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.

Any evidence of the Hillsborough chants? Celtic fans are utter c*nts, but one thing I've never heard from them is derogatory chants about Hillsborough.
I'd be very shocked if that wasn't a blatant lie.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • You Love Us
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 03:08:10 pm »
While watching the match, I noticed all the stewards lined up in front of the away and wondered what all that was about. What a shame.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 04:46:23 pm »
Loads of them in around us in the Kenny. Most were pretty decent and respectful but a few gobshites who were lucky they didnt get a dig. Must say the concourse at half time was an utter joke. Dangerously full and never seen smoking at that level in the ground.

The amount of discarded drinks on the streets around the ground was the most Ive ever seen too. They certainly came to drink the place dry.

Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on March 25, 2023, 09:56:56 pm
Missiles thrown onto the pitch and sectarian singing as well as chants about Hillsborough.  I hope they are never invited back.  All at a legends charity match.  I am sure Stevie has heard the abuse many times though and is immune to it.
Heard no chants  about hills borough  and the sectarian chabts were regarding rangers and I was at the game
Missiles were plastic bottles when stevie did the 55 with the hands
He was getting jip and give some jip back
On the whole it was good banter throughout the game
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,761
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm
Heard no chants  about hills borough  and the sectarian chabts were regarding rangers and I was at the game
Missiles were plastic bottles when stevie did the 55 with the hands
He was getting jip and give some jip back
On the whole it was good banter throughout the game

It's despicable that someone would use Hillsborough to try to get a dig in about another club's fans. But Andy is a Rangers fan so it's not entirely a surprise.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
It's despicable that someone would use Hillsborough to try to get a dig in about another club's fans. But Andy is a Rangers fan so it's not entirely a surprise.
As you say not on. However too many were being knobheads which surprised me and not often I get surprised at football fans, even our own.  Walking down the Kop stairs gesturing all around with wanker signs, booing every touch in the Kop for Gerrard and others. Fair enough the away section but deary me try that in the Kop when it's a typical crowd and not one with kids enjoying a day out at Anfield. Think that was what struck me most was the lack of respect from a fair few of them at what was a charity match after all. 
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
As somebody from north of the border, I think charity matches at a weekend are always going to end with a few knobheads travelling down south regardless of what club it is. It's merely a good excuse to get away for a weekend bender 'doon sooth'.

Considering that (a) many Scottish fans rarely get the chance to go to an away game south of the border, and (b) make it a weekend fixture, then it's pretty inevitable that some drouths will make their way south.
 
A fair few Celtic fans were in the main stand where I was sat and didn't cause any bother at all.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • Belfast Red
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 01:19:08 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
As you say not on. However too many were being knobheads which surprised me and not often I get surprised at football fans, even our own.  Walking down the Kop stairs gesturing all around with wanker signs, booing every touch in the Kop for Gerrard and others. Fair enough the away section but deary me try that in the Kop when it's a typical crowd and not one with kids enjoying a day out at Anfield. Think that was what struck me most was the lack of respect from a fair few of them at what was a charity match after all. 
Liverpool fans in the Kop were booing Gerrard?
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:57:30 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 01:19:08 am
Liverpool fans in the Kop were booing Gerrard?
No, Celtic fans. They were scattered all over SKD, Kop and Main stand.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 