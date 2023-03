I'm being thick or ignorant here but who's Vignal?



I have genuinely never heard of him nor do I recognise him so what era is he from?



Gregory Vignal - https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/433 He did well in the Treble year when called upon, still think he was a decent back-up, shame about the injury...some say even to this day he is still rolling forward trying to steal some yards after the winning the freekick for McAllister in the derby^ about 4m 20s into the above video