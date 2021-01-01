« previous next »
Liverpool Legends thread

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:17:52 pm
I'm being thick or ignorant here but who's Vignal? 

I have genuinely never heard of him nor do I recognise him so what era is he from?

Gregory Vignal - https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/433

He did well in the Treble year when called upon, still think he was a decent back-up, shame about the injury...

some say even to this day he is still rolling forward trying to steal some yards after the winning the freekick for McAllister in the derby ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SofwFm7m2XM</a>

^ about 4m 20s into the above video ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm
Webster doing FOAR...

Some dust in here near my eyes..
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 02:26:57 pm
Think Gerrard has that one covered.

Doh, that'll teach me to pay more attention,forgot about him!?!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:40:28 pm
Ok that would explain it then as I'd had a few years away from football after Hillsborough.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:35:48 pm
Webster doing FOAR...

Some dust in here near my eyes..

Followed by poor scouser Tommy 😥
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #165 on: Today at 03:05:06 pm
Can't fucking believe how big Charlie Adam is  ;D Hasn't long finished playing
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #166 on: Today at 03:08:57 pm
It'll be a great experience for Keane today to get to play for 2 of his 11 boyhood clubs.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #167 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:05:06 pm
Can't fucking believe how big Charlie Adam is  ;D Hasn't long finished playing

When he went down... I thought they were gonna send for a forklift.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #168 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:08:57 pm
It'll be a great experience for Keane today to get to play for 2 of his 11 boyhood clubs.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #169 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm
Klavan's movement is still literally the same
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #170 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm
Mo..Mo...Mo..  ;D

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #171 on: Today at 03:24:15 pm
Anyone else think Gerrard's legs have gone?
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #172 on: Today at 03:27:31 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 03:24:15 pm
Anyone else think Gerrard's legs have gone?

;D Chest infection mate - surprised he's playing. Saving them legs for the 2nd half attacking the Kop ;)
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:28:17 pm
Charlie Adam putting up more fight than any of our midfielders this season ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:38:52 pm
.
krtel showing some nifty sklls and drawing the foul for the penalty ;D


Liverpool [1] - 0 Celtic; Gerrard penalty on 37' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1639656930741288961 & https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1639656131634110465

& https://streamable.com/wh15ln & https://twitter.com/KopitePodcast/status/1639653800821628929 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1639653498374553601


^ Geerard seemed to enjoy that! Don't think the Celtic fans there did... ;D

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #175 on: Today at 03:39:40 pm
Gerrard winding up the Celtic fans!  ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #176 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm
Stevie celebrating in front of the Celtic fans ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #177 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm
Hahaha those Celtic fans are a disgrace
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #178 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm
Mostly good natured...dumb asses.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #179 on: Today at 03:48:09 pm
Hahaha Gerards celebration for the rangers fans no doubt
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #180 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm
In Glasgow Gerrard is loved by the Blues. In Liverpool he isn't.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #181 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm
Cisse's pass!  ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #182 on: Today at 04:04:39 pm
Lovely finish from Gonzalez
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #183 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm
Speedy Gonzalez 2-0
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #184 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm
.
Nice ;D


Liverpool [2] - 0 Celtic; Gonzalez on 47' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1639663337548939264 & https://twitter.com/central_lfc_br/status/1639663669507137536

& https://streamable.com/o7sumb & https://streamin.me/v/0c689dac


^ lovely through-ball by Cisse, and Gonzalez finishing with his standing foot :)

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #185 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm
2-1

Offside though.. ;D

Still 2-0
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #186 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm

Klavan is bossing this match. Just like old times ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #187 on: Today at 04:26:36 pm

Gonzalez running back 50 yards to barge Trevor Sinclair off the ball and to the floor - quality!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
Reply #188 on: Today at 04:30:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:26:36 pm
Gonzalez running back 50 yards to barge Trevor Sinclair off the ball and to the floor - quality!

Since when did he play for Celtic? ???
