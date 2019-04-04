Pardon for my lack of "superfan-ness" or brain processing power, but I do lack memory of... And can't remember much about Mark Gonzalez. I think it's around 16 or 17 years ago... Isn't it?



He's good, wasn't he? Or not being given a chance actually by the head coach?



I think the big issue was that when Rafa wanted him in the summer of 2005 he didn't get a work permit, when then agreed a deal for him, but had to loan him back to Spain for the second half of the season as he still didn't get a work permit. When he got back in the summer of 2006 he was finally able to play for us, but I think he didn't do enough to impress or Rafa had moved on from wanting him in the team after not being able to sign/play him for so long and having to find alternatives. He was a tidy player, but the clubs he joined after leaving us don't really sound that impressive...