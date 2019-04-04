.Manchester United Legends 1 - 3 Liverpool Legends
Manchester United Legends vs Liverpool Legends
Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 3pm kick off. '#LegendsOfTheNorth'
'
^ This is the 1st leg - the 2nd leg will be played at Anfield later in the year...Manchester Utd Legends XI:
Van der Gouw, Neville, Stam, Johnsen, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov. Subs:
Pilkingont, Brown, O'Shea, Silvestre, Fortune, Webber.Liverpool Legends XI:
Dudek; Kvarme, Carragher, Xavier, Aurelio, Pennant, Diao, Le Tallec, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin.Subs:
Westerveld, Enrique, Vignal, Wright, Sissoko, Gonzalez, Garcia, Benayoun, Kuyt, Sinama-Pongolle.
Mirror 'Live Blog' for the match: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/man-utd-liverpool-legends-live-27026479
Echo 'Live Blog' for the match: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-liverpool-live-stream-24023522
Liverpool away support at Old Trafford: https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation/status/1528024262250008578
LFC.com Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mark-gonzalez-double-gives-lfc-legends-win-away-man-utd3 minute match highlights
- Saturday 21st May match - from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>
^ or 11 minute highlights here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTz9Eee05k : The full game here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mB5y9xS6tghttps://twitter.com/MU_Foundation
: https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation
: https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1528045688273133570
- £1.3 million raised
.