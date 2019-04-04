« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 11719 times)

Re: Legends Meet & Greet, Warrington 4th April 2019
« Reply #120 on: April 4, 2019, 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April  4, 2019, 03:26:06 pm
What is the combined weight of them 3? 60 stones?
It'll be a guess the weight competition. It's got to be knocking on the door of 60, if not a touch over.
Re: Legends Meet & Greet, Warrington 4th April 2019
« Reply #121 on: April 5, 2019, 08:02:36 am »
Ruddock was bigger than ever (and took his shirt off as well!   :puke2 )

Looked like he was auditioning for Jabba The Hut
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:44:52 pm »
.
Some Liverpool Legends useful info...


LFC Foundation website: https://foundation.liverpoolfc.com

'The community impact of LFC Foundation charity matches': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community-impact-lfc-foundation-charity-matches

'The goals and the greats of Anfield's legends matches' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/goals-and-greats-anfields-legends-matches (with free match highlight videos)

This Is Anfield's Liverpool Legends news page: www.thisisanfield.com/liverpool-fc/liverpool-legends

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page (great resource for looking up players, old matches, past seasons, and some quality articles etc) : www.lfchistory.net



Some older RAWK threads on past Liverpool Legends matches...

vs AFC Wimbledon: 1988 revisited (2004) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38915

Tsunami Soccer Aid Match (2005; LFC Legends vs Celebrity XI) - ?

vs Celtic Legends (2006) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=146372

vs All Star XI match (2009) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=242327

vs Man United Legends (2015) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322720

All Star Charity match (2015; a Carragher XI vs Gerrard XI) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320218

vs Australia Legends (2016) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324051

vs Real Madrid Legends (2017) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330755.0

vs Bayern Munich Legends (2018) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339679

vs AC Milan Legends (2019; on the 1st page of this thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342424

vs Barcelona Legends (2020) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343863

vs Manchester Utd (2022; Legends Of The North - 1st leg) post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342424.msg18517817#msg18517817

vs Manchester Utd (2022; Legends Of The North - 2nd leg) post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342424.msg18517819#msg18517819



Masters Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=2008

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm »
.
Manchester United Legends 1 - 3 Liverpool Legends : Saturday 21st May, 2022






Manchester United Legends vs Liverpool Legends : Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 3pm kick off. '#LegendsOfTheNorth'

^ This is the 1st leg - the 2nd leg will be played at Anfield later in the year...








Manchester Utd Legends XI: Van der Gouw, Neville, Stam, Johnsen, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov.
Subs: Pilkingont, Brown, O'Shea, Silvestre, Fortune, Webber.

Liverpool Legends XI: Dudek; Kvarme, Carragher, Xavier, Aurelio, Pennant, Diao, Le Tallec, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin.
Subs: Westerveld, Enrique, Vignal, Wright, Sissoko, Gonzalez, Garcia, Benayoun, Kuyt, Sinama-Pongolle.



Mirror 'Live Blog' for the match: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/man-utd-liverpool-legends-live-27026479

Echo 'Live Blog' for the match: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-liverpool-live-stream-24023522

Liverpool away support at Old Trafford: https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation/status/1528024262250008578


LFC.com Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mark-gonzalez-double-gives-lfc-legends-win-away-man-utd



3 minute match highlights - Saturday 21st May match - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>

^ or 11 minute highlights here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTz9Eee05k : The full game here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mB5y9xS6tg



https://twitter.com/MU_Foundation : https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation : https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1528045688273133570 - £1.3 million raised.

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:49:31 pm »
.
Liverpool Legends 2 - 1 Manchester Utd Legends : Saturday 24th September - a 3pm kick off : Liverpool lead 3-1 from the 1st leg...






'Inside Training: Legends special as former Reds prepare for Anfield return' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo</a>



'Watch Liverpool FC Legends v Man Utd Legends live' info (Saturday 24th September, a 3pm kick off) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-man-utd-legends-live

^ the match is free to watch on LFC TV or LFC TV GO. Or for £1.99 - via official live match stream here : www.facebook.com/events/2993044050840707


'27 photos as LFC Legends squad train for clash with Man Utd' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/27-photos-lfc-legends-squad-train-clash-man-utd

'The community impact of LFC Foundation charity matches' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community-impact-lfc-foundation-charity-matches

'The goals and the greats of Anfield's legends matches' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/goals-and-greats-anfields-legends-matches (with free match highlight videos)





Man Utd XI: Van der Gouw, Johnsen, Stam, Berbatov, Campbell, Pugh, Porborsky, Carrick, Fletcher, Valencia, Gibson.
Subs: Pilkington, Irwin, Blackmore, Brown, Keane, Djemba-Djemba. - https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1573658509605863424







'Matchday Live: Liverpool Legends vs Manchester United Legends | Live build-up from Anfield' - free LFC video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyS36D7U_mE

Echo live match blog: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-manchester-united-legends-live-25097432

Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-legends-come-behind-beat-man-utd-legends-anfield


Berbatov goal on 7 mins - https://twitter.com/mcmedal001/status/1573676738055442432

Mark Gonzalez goal on 47 mins - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1573694784245481473 or https://v.redd.it/job8118cvtp91

Sinama-Pongolle goal on 82 mins - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1573709662888787968


8 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c5DZe6fPok or www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDqieFIyzPw

Full Match Replay - www.soccercatch.com/shows/118409871/liverpool-legends-v-man-utd-legends


'HIGHLIGHTS: Gonzalez & Sinama-Pongolle seal comeback win for Liverpool Legends' - 2 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rGL6WSm9dPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rGL6WSm9dPw</a>



https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation : https://twitter.com/LFC : https://twitter.com/MU_Foundation : https://twitter.com/ManUtd

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:06:42 pm »
Thought this game was meant to be on lfctv but its showing some Gerrard goals package on my iptv? It's listed in the guide though.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:09:02 pm »
Shit, our habit of conceding first continues.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm »
any links to watch this live?
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:16:17 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 03:12:30 pm
any links to watch this live?

It's meant to be on lfctv but not showing for me.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm »
Alonso could still do a job for us.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:16:17 pm
It's meant to be on lfctv but not showing for me.
Im watching it on LFC TV (not LFC TV Go).
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm »
Lovely goal by Robbie Keane

And Alonso is still sublime!
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:38:43 pm
Im watching it on LFC TV (not LFC TV Go).

Weird, it's showing some goals compilation thing for me, and also some people saying the same on twitter I noticed. Ah well I've found it on a foreign channel now.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 04:23:25 pm »
1-1

Mark Speedy Gonzalez brings us level.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:44:15 pm »
2-1

Pongolle

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm »
Match ends 2-1. Xabi Alonso was my man of the match and he played the 90mins.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:53:55 pm »
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm »

'LEGENDS REACTION: Rush, Aldo & Alonso on Reds win | 'Anfield is different, that's why we love it'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QD6GMo4Mx9c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QD6GMo4Mx9c</a>



'HIGHLIGHTS: Gonzalez & Sinama-Pongolle seal comeback win for Liverpool Legends' - 2 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rGL6WSm9dPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rGL6WSm9dPw</a>
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm »
Absolutely love Xabi still referring to Liverpool as "we".
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm »
Alonso could easily do a job for us even now. His passing is just therapeutic.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:46:33 pm »
Wish I would've gone, that was a masterclass from Xabi, similar to Pirlo about 3 years ago. Sometimes its too obvious when they try to run around but the passing was mesmeric. Likes of Riera and Gonzalez still have lots of pace which helped win it for us.

Hope we do another game around March time.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:06:42 pm
Thought this game was meant to be on lfctv but its showing some Gerrard goals package on my iptv? It's listed in the guide though.
My IPTV was listing something else in the guide but showed the game, so the opposite way round. Very strange.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:00:41 am »
Pardon for my lack of "superfan-ness" or brain processing power, but I do lack memory of... And can't remember much about Mark Gonzalez. I think it's around 16 or 17 years ago... Isn't it?

He's good, wasn't he? Or not being given a chance actually by the head coach?
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:00:41 am
Pardon for my lack of "superfan-ness" or brain processing power, but I do lack memory of... And can't remember much about Mark Gonzalez. I think it's around 16 or 17 years ago... Isn't it?

He's good, wasn't he? Or not being given a chance actually by the head coach?
He got some game time in the 2006/07 season. Good player.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:00:41 am
Pardon for my lack of "superfan-ness" or brain processing power, but I do lack memory of... And can't remember much about Mark Gonzalez. I think it's around 16 or 17 years ago... Isn't it?

He's good, wasn't he? Or not being given a chance actually by the head coach?

I think the big issue was that when Rafa wanted him in the summer of 2005 he didn't get a work permit, when then agreed a deal for him, but had to loan him back to Spain for the second half of the season as he still didn't get a work permit. When he got back in the summer of 2006 he was finally able to play for us, but I think he didn't do enough to impress or Rafa had moved on from wanting him in the team after not being able to sign/play him for so long and having to find alternatives. He was a tidy player, but the clubs he joined after leaving us don't really sound that impressive...
