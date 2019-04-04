« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 10459 times)

Re: Legends Meet & Greet, Warrington 4th April 2019
« Reply #120 on: April 4, 2019, 03:56:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April  4, 2019, 03:26:06 pm
What is the combined weight of them 3? 60 stones?
It'll be a guess the weight competition. It's got to be knocking on the door of 60, if not a touch over.
Re: Legends Meet & Greet, Warrington 4th April 2019
« Reply #121 on: April 5, 2019, 08:02:36 am »
Ruddock was bigger than ever (and took his shirt off as well!   :puke2 )

Looked like he was auditioning for Jabba The Hut
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Manchester United Legends 1 - 3 Liverpool Legends : Saturday 21st May, 2022






Manchester United Legends vs Liverpool Legends : Saturday 21st May, 2022 - 3pm kick off. '#LegendsOfTheNorth'

^ This is the 1st leg - the 2nd leg will be played at Anfield later in the year...








Manchester Utd Legends XI: Van der Gouw, Neville, Stam, Johnsen, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov.
Subs: Pilkingont, Brown, O'Shea, Silvestre, Fortune, Webber.

Liverpool Legends XI: Dudek; Kvarme, Carragher, Xavier, Aurelio, Pennant, Diao, Le Tallec, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin.
Subs: Westerveld, Enrique, Vignal, Wright, Sissoko, Gonzalez, Garcia, Benayoun, Kuyt, Sinama-Pongolle.



Mirror 'Live Blog' for the match: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/man-utd-liverpool-legends-live-27026479

Echo 'Live Blog' for the match: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-liverpool-live-stream-24023522

Liverpool away support at Old Trafford: https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation/status/1528024262250008578


LFC.com Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mark-gonzalez-double-gives-lfc-legends-win-away-man-utd



3 minute match highlights - Saturday 21st May match - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>

^ or 11 minute highlights here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVTz9Eee05k : The full game here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mB5y9xS6tg



https://twitter.com/MU_Foundation : https://twitter.com/LFCFoundation : https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1528045688273133570 - £1.3 million raised.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:49:31 pm »
Liverpool Legends vs Manchester Utd Legends : Saturday 24th September - a 3pm kick off : Liverpool lead 3-1 from the 1st leg...






'Inside Training: Legends special as former Reds prepare for Anfield return' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-_KiU-qJgo</a>



'Watch Liverpool FC Legends v Man Utd Legends live' info (Saturday 24th September, a 3pm kick off) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/watch-liverpool-fc-legends-v-man-utd-legends-live

^ the match is free to watch on LFC TV or LFC TV GO. Or for £1.99 - via official stream here : www.facebook.com/events/2993044050840707


'27 photos as LFC Legends squad train for clash with Man Utd' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/27-photos-lfc-legends-squad-train-clash-man-utd

'The community impact of LFC Foundation charity matches' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community-impact-lfc-foundation-charity-matches

'The goals and the greats of Anfield's legends matches' : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/goals-and-greats-anfields-legends-matches (with free match highlight videos)





Man Utd XI: Van der Gouw, Johnsen, Stam, Berbatov, Campbell, Pugh, Porborsky, Carrick, Fletcher, Valencia, Gibson.
Subs: Pilkington, Irwin, Blackmore, Brown, Keane, Djemba-Djemba. - https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1573658509605863424


Echo live match blog: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-manchester-united-legends-live-25097432

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Thought this game was meant to be on lfctv but its showing some Gerrard goals package on my iptv? It's listed in the guide though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:09:02 pm »
Shit, our habit of conceding first continues.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
any links to watch this live?
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:12:30 pm
any links to watch this live?

It's meant to be on lfctv but not showing for me.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Alonso could still do a job for us.
Re: Liverpool Legends thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:16:17 pm
It's meant to be on lfctv but not showing for me.
Im watching it on LFC TV (not LFC TV Go).
