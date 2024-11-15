So, all of a sudden, we have 3 of the best young players in the world coming through (to the rest of the world that is, we knew)
Love watching our lads Vvd, Gakpo, Gravenberch playing for Oranje. Reminds me of the great AC Milan with Van Basten, Rijkaard and Gullit. It would be great if we could replicate their club success back then with this trio.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Ibou captaining France.
Boss.
so that'sVirgilRobboIbouEndoMoDomConor... who captain their National Team. who have I missed?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Van Dijk rested .Good newshttps://xcancel.com/OnsOranje/status/1858443161602777098
Dont like the reference to medical grounds. Hope thats not an indication of an injury and that its just scheduled rest.
