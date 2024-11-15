« previous next »
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3320 on: November 15, 2024, 09:49:51 pm »
Just a slight caveat on Doak's perfomance - Croatia were down to 10 men for more than half the match, but he was brilliant.
  • ***JFT97***
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3321 on: November 15, 2024, 10:02:18 pm »
Doak was still very good before the sending off ...
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 12:41:29 am »
So, all of a sudden, we have 3 of the best young players in the world coming through (to the rest of the world that is, we knew)
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 12:34:11 pm »
Anyone know a good stream for Ned v Hungary tonight?
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:41:29 am
So, all of a sudden, we have 3 of the best young players in the world coming through (to the rest of the world that is, we knew)
Jones .... MOTM
Kell ....... MOTM
Doak ..... MOTM

our "lesser-known" players are putting the game on notice.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm »
Fuck that doesn't look!  :(
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
what's going on?!
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 07:58:30 pm »
Doesnt look good at all.. someone of the bench having a medical emergency.

Holland V Hungary game.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 07:59:16 pm »
Looked a seizure of some description. Hopefully all ends okay.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3329 on: Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm »
It looked like a seizure. Hopefully not a heart attack  :(
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3330 on: Yesterday at 08:01:27 pm »
Match suspended.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3331 on: Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm »
Match back on with a VAR review and pen. Bang!

 :lmao

First touch to restart the match is Weghourst pen. Jesus.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 pm »
Match resumed...

VAR check...

Pen to the Netherlands.


Gotta love the modern game ;D
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 08:29:14 pm »
Ugh...  Cody and Ryan have both been down with knocks.  Nothing serious one hopes, likely just painful.

Interesting strategy Hungary has using Szobo more or less as CB to take the ball from keeper and then bring it up or find the releasing pass. 
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm »
Codyyyyy
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 pm »
Hungry's strategy is similar to that of Inzaghi's Inter Milan, in which the CBs interchange positions with the midfielders during build-up. I've seen the CBs playing AM positions during build-ups in a few Inter games. It looks strange, but interesting, it is  ;D
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm »
As it stands, neither the Netherlands nor Hungary will have anything to play for on Tuesday, hopefully they do the sensible thing and rest their entire starting eleven (or at least our players :)).
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm »
Love watching our lads Vvd, Gakpo, Gravenberch playing for Oranje. Reminds me of the great AC Milan with  Van Basten, Rijkaard and Gullit. It would be great if we could replicate their club success back then with this trio.

Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 06:24:50 am »
Gravenberch was exceptional against Hungary
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 09:05:23 am »

Hope they get rested for the second game. Will be furious if we lose one to injury when City and Arsenal have quite transparently withdrawn fit players.

Ill maintain the best solution to this is that any player withdrawn from international duty should be ineligible for their clubs next game. No way do the likes of Saka and Foden get yanked if thats the case. And tbf every club has been guilty of this in the past even if weve been one of the more honest clubs recently.

Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 09:23:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Love watching our lads Vvd, Gakpo, Gravenberch playing for Oranje. Reminds me of the great AC Milan with  Van Basten, Rijkaard and Gullit. It would be great if we could replicate their club success back then with this trio.


.

On the money... what a trio we have.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 06:55:20 pm »
Ibou captaining France.
Re: International Watch - November 14th - 20th
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 07:42:12 pm »
