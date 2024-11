Hope they get rested for the second game. Will be furious if we lose one to injury when City and Arsenal have quite transparently withdrawn fit players.



I’ll maintain the best solution to this is that any player withdrawn from international duty should be ineligible for their club’s next game. No way do the likes of Saka and Foden get yanked if that’s the case. And tbf every club has been guilty of this in the past even if we’ve been one of the more honest clubs recently.