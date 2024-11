Kane the absolute bellend failed to mention that Bayern play RB Leipzig on Dec 20, they donít play again until Jan 11 versus Borussia Moenchengladbach. His #ENG team-mates at PL clubs face 4 games apiece in that period. Knob head of the highest order



Not sure this is fair. Kane has always turned up for England. Even when he probably shouldn't have because he was injured. And he's not criticising our players, Trent is obviously injured, he last 25 minutes against Villa. He's criticising City and Arsenal, who are clearly pulling their players for no good reason. to be honest I wish we did this, and I'd happily take some criticism from 'Sir Harry' if we did, won't keep me up at night. But it is at best a bit cheeky.