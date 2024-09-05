No, full 90 for all of them.
Try this one: https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fdq71i/gravenberch_doing_his_best_trent_impression/
Bet he has many regrets freezing him out of the national team for a full year. Can't bring himself to admit it in public though.
nope - Tsimi subbed on 58mins
Next international break we have to pull players who are fatigued. These arent even qualifiers for the European sides. Imagine losing a key player in the Nations League. Looks like Arsenals fortune has turned on the injury front,
If only. He was booked on 58 mins. https://www.flashscore.com/match/pQNEaHsM/#/match-summary/match-summary
Good to see Mac coming on as a sub. You'd hope that means he will be fine for the weekend. Wouldn't surprise me if we see Jones take his place vs Forest still, mind.Although not great in terms of minutes played, we've come out of this break better off than City and Arsenal who look like they've lost Ake and Odegaard for at least a little while.
We lost Elliott who got injured in training with England U21 and will be out for a couple of months.
Nonsensical that it's 18 games when 6 out of 10 directly qualify.Make it 2 groups of 5.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Everyone is going to lose players this season, the schedule is relentless.
Always is.You get the season going, play the first few games, have an international break, then resume, thinking we're done with Internationals for a bit, then have another bloody break a few games after again.
ffs, there's another international break in less than a month from Oct 7th
They better fucking pull Mac Allister. Alisson obviously won't be going. Nunez is still suspended I think? Jones not called up.Other than that, it's mainly Konate I worry about, in terms of players most likely to get injured on national team duty. Hopefully he's riding the bench.
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport#LFC striker Darwin Nunez provisionally cleared to play for Uruguay during next weeks international break after appeal from Uruguay FAhttps://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1842281243217707117
Darwin can play I think
Mac Allister seems to have had an issue for a while or it's two seperate things either way he better not be going anywhere near an international break
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Goes without saying, but I'm going to say it anyhow. I bloody hate international breaks.
First one kills the season momentum completely. This should be the first only one of the season.
