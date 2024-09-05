« previous next »
Great pass competition between Trent and Ryan!
Quote from: BoRed on September 10, 2024, 09:57:26 pm
No, full 90 for all of them.
nope - Tsimi subbed on 58mins
Quote from: Bread on September 10, 2024, 09:37:36 pm
Bet he has many regrets freezing him out of the national team for a full year. Can't bring himself to admit it in public though.
To be fair, Gravenberch wasn't exactly turning it on last season. He's in the team because his form has massively improved.
Quote from: Schmarn on September 10, 2024, 09:59:28 pm
Next international break we have to pull players who are fatigued. These arent even qualifiers for the European sides. Imagine losing a key player in the Nations League.  Looks like Arsenals fortune has turned on the injury front,

We did pull Chiesa out and Darwin is banned up until at least the 2nd game in the October internationals.

But you are right. We didn't pull anyone out who was fatigued and we simply have to start doing this.
Some minutes in the legs at this stage of the season won't do them any harm. Grav gonna be filled with confidence, Trent too to be honest given how he was bombed out (and let's not pretend he's not arsed about playing for England).
I know all it takes is one injury to change that but it's not like I control it anyway so I will look for the positives. After the lack of pre season I don't think Trent getting 2 MOTM games in against poor opposition is a bad thing for us, not like it was intense stuff. Plus Slot been managing his minutes anyway so hopefully he's 100% match fit now
Mac Allister on as a sub a while ago, 64th minute. Game in injury time.
Tsimikas was very good last night
Two world-class passes from Trent and Grav
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1fdq71i/gravenberch_doing_his_best_trent_impression/

The pity is neither pass was converted.
Alisson 90 min lost  1-0
Endo 90 won 5-0
Trent 90 won 2-0
Szoboszlai 90  0-0
Van dyke 90 2/2
Gakpo 90
Tsimikas 90 won 2-0
Mac Ali sub on 64 min lost 2/1
Diaz 90 min  won 2-1
Good to see Mac coming on as a sub. You'd hope that means he will be fine for the weekend. Wouldn't surprise me if we see Jones take his place vs Forest still, mind.

Although not great in terms of minutes played, we've come out of this break better off than City and Arsenal who look like they've lost Ake and Odegaard for at least a little while.
Quote from: Bennett on September 11, 2024, 08:47:15 am
Good to see Mac coming on as a sub. You'd hope that means he will be fine for the weekend. Wouldn't surprise me if we see Jones take his place vs Forest still, mind.

Although not great in terms of minutes played, we've come out of this break better off than City and Arsenal who look like they've lost Ake and Odegaard for at least a little while.

We lost Elliott who got injured in training with England U21 and will be out for a couple of months.
Quote from: BoRed on September 11, 2024, 10:59:54 am
We lost Elliott who got injured in training with England U21 and will be out for a couple of months.

Everyone is going to lose players this season, the schedule is relentless.
Quote from: Fromola on September 10, 2024, 08:13:26 am
Nonsensical that it's 18 games when 6 out of 10 directly qualify.

Make it 2 groups of 5.

Then you'd just moan about them playing friendlies to replace the extra qualifying games.
Quote from: Fromola on September 11, 2024, 11:01:59 am
Everyone is going to lose players this season, the schedule is relentless.
The last three months of the season are going to be like the middle act of Rollerball.
Just saw CONMEBOL teams play 18 games in qualifying for world cup. That's madness.
ffs, there's another international break in less than a month from Oct 7th
Always is.

You get the season going, play the first few games, have an international break, then resume, thinking we're done with Internationals for a bit, then have another bloody break a few games after again.
Quote from: daveypauly on September 13, 2024, 05:33:19 pm
Always is.

You get the season going, play the first few games, have an international break, then resume, thinking we're done with Internationals for a bit, then have another bloody break a few games after again.

And then another one in November. Then another one in March. 4 two week breaks during every season now for internationals.

In the past you might have had 4 breaks but 2 of them would have just been a midweek round of friendles or something.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 13, 2024, 05:13:46 pm
ffs, there's another international break in less than a month from Oct 7th

6 extra games for almost all of our lads before bommy night !
Robbo in the Scotland squad, Bradley called up for NI.

England squad announcement at 2pm. Not sure on any others just yet.

I'll update the OP as announcements are confirmed.
Trent in the squad.  Joe isn't.
Alisson won't be playing you'd expect
They better fucking pull Mac Allister. Alisson obviously won't be going. Nunez is still suspended I think? Jones not called up.

Other than that, it's mainly Konate I worry about, in terms of players most likely to get injured on national team duty. Hopefully he's riding the bench.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:13:32 pm
They better fucking pull Mac Allister. Alisson obviously won't be going. Nunez is still suspended I think? Jones not called up.

Other than that, it's mainly Konate I worry about, in terms of players most likely to get injured on national team duty. Hopefully he's riding the bench.
Darwin can play I think

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October  4, 2024, 08:44:03 pm
Ian Doyle
@IanDoyleSport
#LFC striker Darwin Nunez provisionally cleared to play for Uruguay during next weeks international break after appeal from Uruguay FA

https://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1842281243217707117
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
Darwin can play I think

For fuck sake  :butt
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:19:35 pm
Darwin can play I think

Ugh. He'd probably benefit from the minutes to be honest, but could do without the players jetting off to far flung places really. Salah another one who could really do with a rest that won't get one.
Mac Allister seems to have had an issue for a while or it's two seperate things either way he better not be going anywhere near an international break
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:01:42 pm
Mac Allister seems to have had an issue for a while or it's two seperate things either way he better not be going anywhere near an international break

Agreed. Even though I am not familiar with the details.
Chiesa not in the Italian squad.
Gives him 2 weeks to continue working with Slot and on his fitness.
