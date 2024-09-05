« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP  (Read 314745 times)

Offline Red Ol

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:03:28 pm
Insane start to the Wales game, could be any score right now.  3 decent chances for both teams.

Can actually watch this one as its on S4C. Even better is that the commentary is all in Welsh  which means I cant understand a word of it
Online Crosby Nick

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:35 pm
Lewis Koumas starting for Wales tonight

Konate on the bench

For Wales? Fucks sake, has he done a Declan Rice?
Offline jlb

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:51:35 pm
Lewis Koumas starting for Wales tonight

Owen Beck on the bench.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 08:56:20 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 08:38:04 pm
Owen Beck on the bench.
I thought that was a typo for a minute and thought "Blimey, Wales must be hard up for strikers!"
Offline KevLFC

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 09:16:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:50:39 pm
Resumed training and going to Columbia. Which is either good news (he's recovered) or shit news (they're pushing him/he's pushing himself when he needs rest) and we won't know till the end of the match.

Thing is with the South American format every game kind of matters so they will push their players more. When you think about it the worst team they can play is Venezuela or Bolivia. Compare that to the European format its alot harder.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
Some pitch in Montenegro. Im expecting Ronnie Rashford to pop up with a late equaliser.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: International Watch - 05/09/24 - 11/09/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:15 pm
Some pitch in Montenegro. Im expecting Ronnie Rashford to pop up with a late equaliser.

Or to be fair John Radford against us:

https://www.facebook.com/Gunnerscom/videos/otd-in-1973-john-radford-scored-this-wonderful-goal-as-the-arsenal-beat-liverpoo/705161437884804/
