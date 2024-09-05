Insane start to the Wales game, could be any score right now. 3 decent chances for both teams.
Lewis Koumas starting for Wales tonightKonate on the bench
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lewis Koumas starting for Wales tonight
Owen Beck on the bench.
Resumed training and going to Columbia. Which is either good news (he's recovered) or shit news (they're pushing him/he's pushing himself when he needs rest) and we won't know till the end of the match.
Some pitch in Montenegro. Im expecting Ronnie Rashford to pop up with a late equaliser.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]